Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sedona
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower269 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Power Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,900
satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
iPod Cableyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front head room40.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Mud Guardsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4456 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora Black
  • Clear White
  • Glacier Blue
  • Silverstone Beige
  • Platinum
  • Bright Silver
  • Claret Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
