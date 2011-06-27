  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2013 Kia Rio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2013 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish inside and out
  • ample standard and optional features
  • high-quality interior materials on EX and SX
  • long warranty
  • strong acceleration
  • feels bigger than it is.
  • Lacks the ride/handling sophistication of its American rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Rio for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$7,950 - $8,755
Used Rio for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

On the basis of its inviting cabin, generous equipment list and strong engine performance, the 2013 Kia Rio is a solid pick in the subcompact segment. It doesn't ride or handle particularly well, though, so its rivals might suit you better.

Vehicle overview

These days it seems as if cars are being radically transformed from woefully forgettable to wowie class leaders all the time. Most of these transformations, however, come attached to a name change to ensure that no residual bad taste is left in the mouths of potential buyers. Nevertheless, the 2013 Kia Rio bucks this trend, standing proud with a name previously associated with one of the cheapest and crummiest cars on the road (not to mention Brazil and Duran Duran).

Since its redesign last year, the Rio has become one of the best subcompact cars you can buy. It starts with the car's styling, which is not only timelessly handsome but also manages to avoid the awkward proportions associated with other tiny sedans. Tiny is a relative term, however, as full-size adults can still fit comfortably in all the outboard positions of the Rio's four-door sedan or hatchback body. Plus, with its high-mounted dash and reasonably quiet cabin, the Rio feels much bigger than it is when you are behind the wheel.

This Kia can also seem more expensive than it really is. While the LX trim is rather bare bones, the EX and SX step things up with higher-quality cabin materials and near-luxury levels of equipment. Every time we've driven a Rio, we've been amazed when the window sticker shows a price lower than $20,000. Ultimately, the only real knock against the Kia Rio is its ride and handling. Although it's a vast improvement over previous Rios, this car doesn't feel particularly sharp going around corners, nor does it have the most refined highway ride. If a spirited driving experience is important to you, it's a good idea to try a few different subcompact cars before deciding on the Rio.

And the Rio is certainly not alone when it comes to radically improved subcompact sedans and hatchbacks. The Hyundai Accent is mechanically related to the Rio and offers similar value, but differs in equipment availability and styling. The Chevy Sonic is one of the more fun-to-drive subcompacts, especially with its turbocharged engine that still achieves standout fuel economy. The Ford Fiesta's sophisticated balance of ride and handling helps make it another of our top choices. The Honda Fit is also worth a look if you prioritize interior space and versatility.

Quite frankly, never have subcompact cars been so genuinely desirable. Although we wish the 2013 Kia Rio was a bit more enjoyable to drive, it's still a good choice if you're looking for a small, inexpensive car with a livable equipment list, a dash of style and the occasional ability to cart around three friends.

2013 Kia Rio models

The 2013 Kia Rio is a subcompact car available as a four-door sedan and a four-door hatchback. Trim levels are LX, EX and SX.

The base LX comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, heated power mirrors, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a trip computer, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The LX Power package adds power windows, power locks and keyless entry.

The EX trim level includes the above equipment and adds to it cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, a sliding front armrest, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system. The EX Convenience package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, power-folding mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, map lights, upgraded interior materials, a rearview camera, a small touchscreen interface and the Uvo voice-activated media player interface. To that package the EX Eco package includes automatic stop/start, which shuts the car down when stopped to save fuel.

The SX trim level includes the EX Convenience package items, plus 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED running lights and taillights, dual exhaust tips and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The SX Premium package adds a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, real-time traffic and a larger touchscreen interface.

2013 Highlights

For 2013 the Kia Rio EX can now be equipped with automatic stop-start technology for improved fuel efficiency around town. The Rio SX gets standard steering wheel paddle shifters for the automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Kia Rio is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the LX, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional on the LX and standard on the other trims. The EX Eco package adds the fuel-saving automatic stop/start technology.

In Edmunds testing, the Kia Rio SX hatchback went from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds, while an SX sedan reached 60 in 9.4 seconds -- about a second quicker than the class average in either case.

Fuel economy estimates stand at 28 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined for the automatic. The EX Eco package for the automatic bumps the estimates to 30/36/32, while the manual rates 29/37/32.

Safety

Every 2013 Kia Rio comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is available.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Rio SX hatchback came to a stop from 60 mph in just 119 feet, while the SX sedan needed 124 feet -- again, better than average for the class. In government crash testing, the Rio received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection.

Driving

As we've only driven SX versions of the Rio, these impressions pertain mostly to that trim, which provides larger wheels and tires, and firmer suspension tuning than the LX and EX models. The Rio SX is competent around turns, but it's definitely not the best handling car in this class. In addition, the Kia's ride is choppy bordering on harsh depending on the condition of the pavement. If you're looking for a small car that feels a little more sophisticated in the way it rides and handles, the Chevy Sonic and Ford Fiesta are both worth a look.

Given that midsize family sedans are now approaching 300 hp, it's hard to get excited about the 138-hp 2013 Kia Rio. Even so, its direct-injected four-cylinder is one of the more robust in its class and delivers impressive acceleration for a subcompact. It can get a bit noisy, and while the engines of other subcompacts make a noticeable amount of noise, the timbre of the Rio's is particularly thrashy.

Interior

The Kia Rio's cabin boasts a restrained yet stylish design that evokes German cars. The materials quality is nothing special in the base LX, but the added soft-touch surfaces, armrest cushioning and tasteful metallic accents found in the upper trims make the Rio's cabin one of the finest in the subcompact segment. We highly encourage you to go that extra mile to get an EX or SX, especially since they come with a truly impressive amount of equipment.

The climate and audio controls are easy to use, while the available Uvo voice-activated electronics interface is another nice bonus. Although we've found its voice recognition abilities aren't quite to the level of Ford's Sync, its accompanying touchscreen interfaces are more user-friendly than the buttons and screens found in Ford's Fiesta and Focus.

The Rio also scores in the areas of space and comfort. Even tall drivers should be comfortable behind the available tilt-and-telescoping wheel, while the backseat offers a competitive amount of space. Count this as another subcompact that doesn't feel all that subcompact. When it comes time to carry cargo as well as passengers, the sedan has a generous 13.7-cubic-foot trunk. For maximum stuff-hauling potential, though, you'll want to consider the hatchback, which measures about 50 cubic feet with the seats down. That's less than a Honda Fit, but more than a Ford Fiesta.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Kia Rio.

5(67%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
4.4
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 KIa Hatchback
soccer_ref,09/18/2012
Looked for a car to replace 2000 Toyota Echo. Shopping for price, dependability and fuel mileage. Drove Yaris, Prius C, Nissan Sentra but settled on Rio hatchback. Sold on styling both inside and out, price and warranty. Fuel mileage is okay, not special. 38 to 40 mpg is tough to swallow coming from 42 to 45 mpg. Didn't see the Yaris being any better. Prius C was too pricey for what I wanted. 6 speed manual transmission is good, though the gears are quite close together. Normal driving is easy to skip gears. Bought manual because paying for an automatic is a rip off.
Very Happy So Far
gmmcnair,08/29/2014
I bought my Rio LX hatchback a little over a month ago. I have the 6 speed automatic, and just about nothing else as far as extras. I am not into fluff on cars, but this one is nicely equipped and has all the amenities that one needs in a basic daily driver. The little 1.6 liter engine is spirited off the line (slows down a little bit after that), and gives me decent numbers. I drive in a lot of heavy, stop and start, traffic, and I get about 26-28 mpg overall. Highway mileage hovers around 40....this is without the active ECO button engaged (turns the car into a slug).
2013 Kia Rio Ex
ramoro1991,01/31/2013
I am currently driving a 2013 Kia Rio in Michigan. Handles great in the snow with the traction control on (read favorite features). Very nice design, but when buying the ex model it did not come with cruise (can be added). I have been driving this car since the beginning of December 2012, just went over 1100 miles and am happy with my choice. Gas mileage does fluctuate a little bit but have had the Eco on while driving on the highway and have actually averaged around 40+ MPG. Just remember, if you're nice to your car, it will be nice to you. This is my first brand new car and am really happy. Currently leasing for a 39 month lease and wouldn't have done anything different. Love my Kia Rio :)
No complaints whatsoever...
csandste,07/19/2013
Very comfortable for a subcompact, seems like a larger car. Actually seems to have more front seat room than my 07 Optima. Excellent fit and finish. Stock Kumho tires get lots of hate on Tire Rack, but I have no complaints on noise or handling after 18,000 miles. Averaging 29.57 mpg, can't complain about that. This is an EX hatch in dark sapphire, a color that's not supposed to exist on this model. Backup camera comes in very handy because rear window and c pillar restrict view. I would recommend spending the extra money over the LX, the electronics folding rear view mirrors, etc. are worth the extra $$$.
See all 24 reviews of the 2013 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Kia Rio

Used 2013 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2013 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Hatchback, Rio Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Kia Rio?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Kia Rio trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Kia Rio LX is priced between $6,990 and$8,755 with odometer readings between 43310 and80763 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Kia Rios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Kia Rio for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 Rios listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 43310 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Kia Rio.

Can't find a used 2013 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Rio for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,965.

Find a used Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,493.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Rio for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,867.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Kia Rio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Rio lease specials

Related Used 2013 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles