- $2,442
2004 Kia Rio Base102,011 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2004 KIA RIO - 102,011 MILES - CINNAMON EX TERIOR / BEIGE INTERIOR - RECENT TRADE IN - RECENTLY SERVICED - RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD - CLEAN NJ TITLE - 1.6L DOHC I4 - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Rio with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC125346335048
Stock: 13855A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- Price Drop$3,555
2006 Kia Rio Rio5 SX128,965 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Penn Auto Group - Allentown / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2006 Kia Rio5 SX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16VRecent Arrival! 29/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163266147918
Stock: P3676T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$4,466
2004 Kia Rio Cinco166,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Del Toyota - Thorndale / Pennsylvania
*FOR SALE DIRECT TO THE PUBLIC!!!! This vehicle is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION at wholesale NO HAGGLING pricing! This vehicle will only be available for a short time until our wholesalers arrive for liquidation.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Rio Cinco with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC165946193377
Stock: 210031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,885
2006 Kia Rio LX124,082 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
2006 Kia Rio LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123766176997
Stock: K43371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Price Drop$1,999
2004 Kia Rio Base153,409 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DOHC MPI, FWD, Gray, GRAY CLOTH, 5.5JJ x 14 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Cover, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim, Passenger door bin, Rear window defroster, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC MPI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Kia Rio with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC125846305186
Stock: 6-22549PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $3,499
2006 Kia Rio LX149,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Kia Rio 4dr 4dr Sedan LX Automatic features a 1.6L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Tan interior. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123766090668
Stock: D-EM-090668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$3,251
2006 Kia Rio LX146,309 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
*CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*, Gray w/Full Cloth Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123766074633
Stock: ICE0061A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $1,795Great Deal | $1,546 below market
2007 Kia Rio LX153,225 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2007 Kia Rio with a 1.6L I4 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax reports this vehicle as a having 5 owners. Previous owner kept up with the maintenance and mechanically is great. The AC control switch is busted and it is stuck on one speed for the air control. Can't find any new so we have lowered the price to account for this. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior is the only negative as the paint is fading in some areas. We have taken this into consideration when pricing. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123X76229032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Fair Deal
2007 Kia Rio LX143,214 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, Rio LX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V, FWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123776206498
Stock: A3898A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,988Fair Deal
2007 Kia Rio LX147,774 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Low price transportation. Priced to be in the flat 10 bucks sales tax range for Minnesota residents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123876205957
Stock: W94925A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2003 Kia Rio Base72,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red's Auto Of Ironwood - Ironwood / Michigan
This 2003 Kia Rio Base might just be the sedan you've been looking for. We're offering a great deal on this one at $4,995. It has mileage with 22 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. Keep the tunes going with features like CD player.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Kia Rio with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC125X36206139
Stock: 23267BT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999
2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX111,965 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Straub Hyundai - Triadelphia / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163676233444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2008 Kia Rio LX98,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram - Millsboro / Delaware
14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio System, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. Sapphire Blue Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.2008 Kia Rio LX LX 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123586352013
Stock: J9912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,750
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX156,271 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2008 Kia Rio 5 SX 5 speed manual with the 1.6L 4 cylinder engine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163986320661
Stock: 25050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,988
2002 Kia Rio Base70,140 milesDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! All Books, Keys & Service Records, *LOCAL TRADE*. 2002 Kia Rio Base Beige CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Rio with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC123326098590
Stock: LL301204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,995
2002 Kia Rio Cinco67,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Rio Cinco with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADC163526057646
Stock: 26057646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $3,495
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX182,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Katy Motors Company - North - Sedalia / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163X86353068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,350
2008 Kia Rio LX183,141 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123786317702
Stock: 20-666
Certified Pre-Owned: No