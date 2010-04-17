Used 2010 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 87,668 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2010 KIA RIO LX 1.6L 4 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION NICE CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR LOW PRICES 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A3XA6643719
Stock: 4965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2018
- 139,687 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Rio trim. Satellite Radio. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31A6680481
Stock: 7555D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 82,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Ballas Buick GMC - Toledo / Ohio
This used 2010 Kia Rio in Toledo, OHIO is worth a look. This car doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 4 cylinder Tropical Red car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A34A6673802
Stock: P13648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 114,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2010 KIA RIO. THIS IS A 2 OWNER 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31A6675720
Stock: 8970SC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000$2,011 Below Market
Axelrod Buick GMC - Parma / Ohio
KIA RIO, 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W / OVERDRIVE, 14" WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS / POWER LOCKS / BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, MP3 AUDIO SURROUND SOUND STEREO, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, DUAL FRONT ADVANCED AIRBAGS, FRONT SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE AIRBAGS, FULL-LENGTH SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS!!! PERFECT CARFAX!!! HURRY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR SALES PROFESSIONALS 216-661-5060!!! J.D. Power and Associates gave the 2011 KIA RIO 4 out of 5 Power Circles for Overall Initial Quality. Having had only one previous owner means that this fantastic Rio is sure to be a favorite among our more educated buyers. Axelrod Buick GMC, Treating Customers Like Family Since 1979!!! Visit Us At 6603 Brookpark Rd Parma, OH 44129 or www.axelrodbuickgmc.com. 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A33B6725681
Stock: B6725681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- used
2009 Kia Rio LX70,663 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
Cleveland Auto Mall - Cleveland / Ohio
This 2009 Kia Rio 4dr REBUILT SALVAGE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - VIEW ALL OUR INVENTORY AT WWW.CLEAUTOMALL.COM CALL US TOLL FREE AT 1-800-882-2407! WHOLESALE PRICES AND NO DEALER FEES! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223X96548567
Stock: 548567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 103,857 miles
$4,990$949 Below Market
Armstrong Subaru - McMinnville / Oregon
Clean Title, 4 Speakers, CD player, Front wheel independent suspension, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 27/36 City/Highway MPG 2011 Kia Rio LX The number one volume Volkswagen dealer in Oregon now owns Armstrong Subaru Chevrolet of McMinneville! Come out to downtown historic McMinneville in the heart of wine country to experience our low pressure sales approach and volume pricing philosophy! Not finding what you are looking for? You can still check out our other inventory at ArmstrongVW.com! **(503) 472-0383** **ArmstrongSubaru.com ArmstrongChevrolet.com**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A3XB6910696
Stock: SP1025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 90,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,800$666 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** Clean Carfax ** LX Model ** FWD ** Non Smoker ** Reliable ** Automatic ** Carfax Certified ** This Rio has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- Gray w/Full Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 6,744 miles below market average! 27/36 City/Highway MPG To meet standards for value vehicles, all vehicles must pass a rigorous inspection. They must pass state inspection, and are completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 30 day/1,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A36B6944649
Stock: N8424C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 91,580 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,200$214 Below Market
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2011 Kia Rio LX Silver FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrivegray Cloth, 14" x 5.5" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, gray Cloth.27/36 City/Highway MPGCome to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31B6858794
Stock: 2190431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 59,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
Austin Subaru - Austin / Texas
Local Trade, Fully Detailed, gray Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Alloy w/Center Emblem Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim w/Unique Sport Cloth Inserts, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Locks, gray Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Midnight Black 2011 Kia Rio5 SX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16VThe Austin Subaru EDGE!!! Recent Arrival! 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH5A32B6757687
Stock: U49183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2011 Kia Rio67,599 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A32B6931848
Stock: 47310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,625 miles
$10,599
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31B6750109
Stock: 18747763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,424
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Wholesale to the public! Going to Auction! Vehicle will need some reconditioning and sold as is.Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE243096547795
Stock: 404450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 111,342 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Titanium 2011 Kia Rio LX 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A32B6913852
Stock: Q4361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 110,513 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Stephen AutoMall Centre - Bristol / Connecticut
2009 Kia Rio5 LXGray w/Full Cloth Seat Trim, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Call for a free AutoCheck report, Clean AutoCheck/Accident Free, Low tire pressure warning, Managers Special Must Be Seen!, Stephen Auto Mall Center trade-in, Super Clean Pre Owned Vehicle.If you are interested, don't hesitate to call us at 860-584-7333 to schedule your test drive appointment. * See dealer for full details. 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE243796517600
Stock: UA5944A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- used
2009 Kia Rio LX66,148 miles
$8,599
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223696496130
Stock: 19355172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,728 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,364
Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio
The Rio has satellite radio capabilities. This small car is front wheel drive. This small car shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. Small and nimble this Kia Rio scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A35B6735712
Stock: F11381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- used
2011 Kia Rio62,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A30B6929175
Stock: 18639014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Rio searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Rio
- 5(80%)
- 2(20%)
Related Kia Rio info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Des Moines IA
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sorento Bangor ME
- Used Kia Sedona Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Kia Sedona Greenville NC
- Used Kia Forte Atlanta GA
- Used Kia Soul Philadelphia PA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Manassas VA
- Used Kia Sportage Boise ID
- Used Kia Sportage Spokane WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Kia Rio 2014 Milwaukee WI
- Used Kia Soul 2018 South Portland ME
- Used Kia Sportage 2011 Harrisburg PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback