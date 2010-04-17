Used 2010 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

1,036 listings
  • 2010 Kia Rio LX in Black
    used

    2010 Kia Rio LX

    87,668 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Rio LX in Red
    used

    2010 Kia Rio LX

    139,687 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Rio LX in Red
    used

    2010 Kia Rio LX

    82,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2010 Kia Rio LX in White
    used

    2010 Kia Rio LX

    114,536 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Gold
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    72,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Rio LX in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Kia Rio LX

    70,663 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    103,857 miles

    $4,990

    $949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    90,253 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,800

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    91,580 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,200

    $214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio Rio5 SX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    59,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Rio

    67,599 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in White
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    36,625 miles

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX in Orange
    used

    2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    134,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,424

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in Gray
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    111,342 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX in Black
    used

    2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX

    110,513 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Rio LX in White
    used

    2009 Kia Rio LX

    66,148 miles

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio LX in White
    used

    2011 Kia Rio LX

    125,728 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,364

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Rio in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Rio

    62,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details

4.45
5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Best Bang For Your Buck!!
mtloveskg,04/17/2010
This little car is amazing. First of all I am 6'3" 245 pounds and have plenty of room! MPG are 30.4 after 2k miles of mixed driving with AC on. Not too shabby at all! Amenities are bar none for this class (read below for more on that).
