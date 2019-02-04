2019 Kia Rio
What’s new
- Top-level EX trim has been discontinued
- Revised feature availability for remaining LX and S trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it entertaining to drive
- Solid build quality for such a price-conscious car
- Long warranty coverage for peace of mind
- Standard equipment is a bit bare-bones
- No telescoping steering wheel available
- Sedan has subpar cargo space
Which Rio does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
As the price of new vehicles continues to climb, the subcompact market remains a bastion of affordability. It's also, at times, a bastion of mediocrity. But you only need to look at the 2019 Kia Rio to find a reasonably priced car that's also enjoyable to drive.
Redesigned just last year, the Rio differentiates itself from its competition with mature styling and a sophisticated and compliant ride. Even with the standard automatic transmission and relatively small 1.6-liter engine, the Rio doesn't come across as underpowered or buzzy at highway speeds. Inside, the Rio continues to impress. It's free of gimmicky styling and clutter, and it has easy-to-use controls and a solid feel to the cabin.
The Rio does lack a bit when it comes to space. There's not a whole lot of rear-seat room, and trunk space is average at best. But if either of those shortcomings isn't terribly important, the 2019 Kia Rio will impress you with its excellent warranty, generous feature content and fairly low price, even when it's fully equipped.
2019 Kia Rio models
The 2019 Kia Rio is a subcompact car available either as a sedan or a hatchback (Kia calls it the 5-Door). The sedan has a choice of two trim levels, LX and S, while the hatchback is only sold in S trim. The once top-of-the-line EX has been discontinued for 2019.
The LX comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. Also standard are 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power and heated exterior mirrors, air conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The S adds remote keyless entry with a trunk opener, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an additional USB port, cruise control, a center console with a sliding armrest, and a 60/40-split folding rear seats with adjustable headrests.
The Technology package is available once the S trim has been selected and offers LED headlights, forward collision warning and emergency braking, Kia's Uvo eServices communications, and an upgraded driver information display.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Rio EX (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, Kia has discontinued the EX trim. In terms of features, it was equivalent to this year's S trim with the Technology package.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Rio.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- appearance
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- infotainment system
- sound system
- seats
- value
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- lights
- acceleration
- handling & steering
- road noise
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
My 2019 Kia Rio LX is my first Kia and I adore it. It’s so fun to drive; it feels surprisingly sporty and nimble and the steering is a dream. The interior looks much more expensive than you might expect and the seating is very comfortable. The headroom in the back is much better than similarly-sized cars. I love the backup camera (and that it came standard!) and the touchscreen which is very easy to use. Best of all, the gas mileage is phenomenal! I’ve been getting at minimum 40 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving (up to 55 mpg with pure highway driving!!). I may be a Kia owner for life now thanks to this car. Just as a fun fact, the car I had before this was a BMW 328.... EDIT: Over a year later, I still adore this car. I’ve had no issues with it and I still enjoy driving it a lot! Kia has definitely won me over.
This small European design car is great! This is my first kia and I would recommend this feisty car to anyone who wants to save on gas and get in small spaces. I get 35 mpg and that's city. It handles great and is a quiet ride. The tech lay out is good, I wish it had a CD player..I'm older and have a lot if cd.
Update I now have over 24k miles now and still Loving the Rio wouldn't trade it for anything, use the sport mode for even better driving experience. Gas mileage is awesome and car seats are comfortable. Mine has the tech package which has the forward collision warning and emergency braking which is an option on the s trim. But it's worth the 800 dollars price those safety features are hard to get on a cheap car like this , I didn't see many of them that had the tech package it was new option for 2019. The tech package also has the white led headlights and satelite radio and upgrated instrument cluster. But overall I really like the car no complaints, I do recommend getting the s because the lx doesn't have the armrest or keyless entry alarm or cruise control or folding rear seat. I plan on paying it off in couple years and keeping it. Again very nice little car and no complaints, gas mileage seems to be around 36-37 average but have gotten over 40 highway
This is the first time I've had a Kia or even thought about getting one and for the price it was a great choice I got the s model and so far I love it drives smooth the sound is good and the gas mpg at one point I had it up to 40 not bad seeing as the dealership told me it only got 31 mpg
Sponsored cars related to the Rio
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$16,190
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$15,390
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rio safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a front collision is imminent. Available only on the S trim level.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps the driver navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- When the system is paired with forward collision warning, it can automatically engage the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Niro vs. the competition
Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Accent
The Rio and the Accent are related and, along with having identical powertrains, they have a lot of technology and mechanical similarities. Styling could very well be the deciding factor here. The Rio's ride and handling are a bit sportier, but the Accent is more relaxed. For seat comfort, we prefer the Rio.
Kia Niro vs. Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is a small car with a remarkably low base price, a relatively huge back seat, a similarly giant trunk and a plush ride quality. What you don't get is an engine with much refinement or power, an engaging driving experience, or an interior with any upmarket aspirations. The Rio is a better bet unless you frequently need to carry tall passengers and their cargo.
Kia Niro vs. Honda Civic
Although it's larger, the Honda Civic gets about the same fuel economy as the Rio. Of course, you'll appreciate its larger cargo space and roomier interior, but it comes at a price. Most importantly, even at its lowest trim, the Civic is more expensive and not as well-featured as the Rio.
FAQ
Is the Kia Rio a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Rio?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Rio:
- Top-level EX trim has been discontinued
- Revised feature availability for remaining LX and S trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Is the Kia Rio reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Rio a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Rio?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Rio is the 2019 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,390.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,190
- LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $15,390
What are the different models of Kia Rio?
More about the 2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio Overview
The 2019 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Hatchback, Rio Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Rio?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Rio and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Rio 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Rio.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Rio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Rio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Rio?
Which 2019 Kia Rios are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Rio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Rio.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Rio for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,567.
Find a new Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,781.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Rio?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2019 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2019 Sorento
- 2019 Kia Rio
- Kia Soul 2019
- 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- Kia Niro 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 ILX
- 2020 Ghibli