Used 2013 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,499Great Deal | $1,912 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX83,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2013 KIA RIO COMES RADIO, USB PORT, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, FUEL EFFICIENT, RUN LIKE NEW MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH. REBUILT TITLE, NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2013 KIA RIO VIENE CON RADIO, PUERTO USB, BLUETOOTH, CONTROL CRUISE, AHORRO DE CONBUSTIBLE, COMO NUEVO DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO ? OK BAD CREDIT ? OK NO CREDIT ? OK SSI INCOME ? OK NO SOCIAL ? OK OPEN LOAN ? OK FIRST TIME BUYER ? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500.WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT... TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MAS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A39D6128443
Stock: 128443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,209Great Deal | $2,047 below market
2013 Kia Rio EX116,576 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Chevrolet - Mount Hope / West Virginia
No Accidents, Rio EX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Aurora Black, black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, 15" x 5.5J Alloy Wheels, 15" x 5.5J Steel w/Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Carpet Floor Mat, CD player, Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual Map Lights, EC Mirror w/Compass & Homelink, ECO Package, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Idle Stop & Go (ISG) System, Illuminated entry, Knit Cloth Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Multi-Reflector Front Fog Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: UVO Infotainment System, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Soft-Touch Dash, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Locks, USB Ports, Rio EX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Aurora Black, black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.2013 Kia Rio EX Aurora Black 1.6L I4 DGI 16V FWD 6-Speed Automatic Welcome to Crossroads Chevrolet! We proudly serve the Mount Hope and Beckley area customers with friendly associates. Our dealership is fully loaded with the best Chevrolet Finance, Sales and Service Departments in the Beckley area. Crossroads Chevrolet is your one-stop-shop for customers in Beckley, Huntington, Charleston and Princeton. Crossroads Chevrolet carries all of your favorite Chevrolet models to ensure we have exactly what you are searching for. We proudly car new Chevy Silverado’s, Cruzes, Malibu’s, Traverse, Camaro, Corvette and Tahoe’s just to name a few! Crossroads Chevrolet has a large pre-owned inventory for a new-to-you vehicle. Crossroads Chevrolet has a start-of-the-art service and collision center to keep your Chevy in its best shape. Our service technicians are trained, friendly and eager to help you get back into your vehicle. At Crossroads Chevrolet we make sure each of our customers leaves our dealership on time and that they are happy and satisfied with their visit. We have great new car specials that help you save on your dream Chevrolet even more!Get your DEAL on the hill!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A30D6102269
Stock: P200438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $7,499Great Deal | $2,746 below market
2013 Kia Rio EX65,630 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Convenience Pkg Electrochromic Mirror W/Homelink & Compass Cargo Tray Rear Bumper Trim Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Black; Seat Trim Bright Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A33D6225791
Stock: D6225791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Price Drop$4,994Great Deal | $1,652 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX121,065 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 2013 Kia Rio LX beige Cloth.Clean CARFAX.28/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A31D6111291
Stock: 200130B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $4,900Great Deal | $2,130 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX95,518 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32D6112014
Stock: R6988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $4,995Great Deal
2013 Kia Rio LX101,636 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
South Houston Nissan has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Kia Rio. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Kia Rio: Good fuel economy and decent power are probably two of the central points that will ring relevant to those cross-shopping the Rio against any of the competition. In addition to being one of the lowest-priced cars in the U.S. market, the 2013 Rio is the first vehicle that's not either a hybrid or luxury model to feature fuel-saving engine start/stop technology, which momentarily shuts the engine off at stoplights. Kia notes that 85 percent of the Rio's materials are recyclable at the end of the vehicle's lifespan and that seat foams are 100-percent biodegradable. The Rio's great design, inside and out, its strong body structure and enhanced safety, and its smooth direct-injection engine and 6-speed transmissions are all other very good reasons to consider the Rio in a crowded class that includes the Ford Fiesta, Chevrolet Sonic, Mazda2, Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris among others. Interesting features of this model are comfortable interior, Excellent gas mileage, smooth, refined engines and transmissions, improved safety, innovative Idle Stop and Go, maneuverability, and value for the money
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A3XD6222962
Stock: 9867B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $3,800Great Deal | $2,761 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX126,674 milesDelivery available*
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A37D6164318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,000Good Deal | $1,778 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX45,512 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Casebere Motor Sales - Bryan / Ohio
GAS SAVER !!, Rio LX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver, black Cloth, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power Package, Power Windows. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2013 Kia Rio LX 4D Sedan FWD 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 65220 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPG Casebere's...Your Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35D6273439
Stock: 2374U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- $8,995Fair Deal | $1,771 below market
2013 Kia Rio EX50,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M'Lady Nissan - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Only 50,088 Miles! Boasts 36 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This Kia Rio boasts a Gas I4 1.6L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKS, REAR BUMPER TRIM, CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: 15" x 5.5" alloy wheels w/P185/65R15 radial tires, UVO infotainment system, rear camera display, auto-on/off headlights & escort lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob, pwr folding mirrors w/integrated turn signals, multi-reflector fog lamps, dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, dual LED map lights, soft touch dash.*This Kia Rio Comes Equipped with These Options *CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO NET, BLACK, SEAT TRIM, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function, UV-reducing solar glass, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tire mobility kit, Smart alternator w/alternator management system (AMS), SIRIUS Satellite Radio.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Jim M'Lady Nissan, 5656 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A32D6126993
Stock: M6151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $6,980Fair Deal | $955 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX47,437 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
LOW LOW MILES!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A36D6230129
Stock: A4131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,689
2013 Kia Rio LX49,845 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Add a little fun to your life by driving our 2013 Kia Rio LX Sedan shown in Black. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder which produces 138hp with ease while mated to the smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that gives excellent passing power. With our Front Wheel Drive sedan you can achieve up to 40mpg on the open road. Outside you'll find an exterior accented by body-color door handles heated power mirrors and 2-lens multi-reflector headlights.Once you've stepped inside our LX you'll find yourself pleasantly surprised by the amount of room and features in the well-built 5-passenger cabin. Features such as air conditioning tilt steering wheel a trip computer 6-way adjustable driver's seat and a split-folding rear seat are just a few of the creature comforts you'll find standard. Kia didn't stop there they've included a multitude of safety features to ensure the safety of you and your passengers. Six airbags anti-lock brakes electronic stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system are just a few of the advanced features working together giving you added peace of mind. Go green with this Rio and your budget will thank you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A36D6147624
Stock: 4743R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,800Good Deal | $721 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX122,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kuni Auto Center - Beaverton / Oregon
Recent Arrival! Bright Silver LX FWD black Cloth. 28/36 City/Highway MPG Call Kuni Auto Center at (503) 928-5670 for details. Kuni Auto Center ~ A Division of Kuni BMW 3725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005 DA 1269 The new Kuni Auto Center No games, No gimmicks, No hidden fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A31D6137508
Stock: CTD6137508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Price Drop$6,800Good Deal | $1,181 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX73,846 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Cadillac of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
This Vehicle is Located in Libertyville IL. 60048 at Napleton Cadillac 847-362-4100. Automatic Transmission, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers, tweeter speakers, auxiliary input jack, USB port, micro roof antenna, Bluetooth connectivity, 4 new rotors ,new brake pads all four , 2 new rear calipers , all work completed in our service department 6/23/2020. Front bucket seats -inc: slide/recline, adjustable headrests, 6-way driver seat adjustment w/height adjust, Instrumentation -inc: segment trip computer, LCD odometer & trip meter, tachometer, external temp display, trip distance, distance to empty, average mpg, instant mpg, digital clock, One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax Report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33D6288943
Stock: 2716NC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $7,442Good Deal | $1,133 below market
2013 Kia Rio EX58,605 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fredericktown Chevrolet - Fredericktown / Ohio
FREDY READY CERTIFIED!! THIS COMES WITH A 3 MONTH OR 3000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY! ASK US FOR THE DETAILS ALONG WITH A COPY OF THE INSPECTION!Aurora Black 2013 Kia Rio EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16VWe try to make everything as easy as possible for you, our guest. Reach out to us in any fashion you like for information or to start your process. We look forward to serving you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A34D6169091
Stock: U1934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$5,990Good Deal | $904 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX115,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bass Mazda - Sheffield Village / Ohio
Aurora Black 2013 Kia Rio LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V beige Cloth.Recent Arrival! 28/36 City/Highway MPGBass Ford and Mazda... Where you always "Get a Great Deal, and a Great Deal More!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38D6127035
Stock: 000G8078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$5,399
2013 Kia Rio LX106,099 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A30D6198505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $920 below market
2013 Kia Rio LX54,319 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murphy Motor Company - Raleigh / North Carolina
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Signal Red 2013 Kia Rio LX Bluetooth, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Rio LX, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power Package, Power Windows.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 28/36 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 31531 miles below market average!Since 1999 Murphy Motor Co has provided the best selection of quality pre-owned cars and trucks. We have 100% approval rate financing approval rate financing with extremely low rate car loans available. Take advantage today! Call to speak with one of our automotive sales associates or come by to see for yourself why we are the best place to buy your next car. Visit us at our Raleigh, NC location, or our new location in Youngsville, NC, today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A30D6246851
Stock: 246851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- New Listing$7,954
2013 Kia Rio LX23,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nissan Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
DGDG Value *2013 Kia Rio LX* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V) with only 23,564 miles (under 4k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * ABS brakes * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * Brake assist * Dual front impact airbags * Electronic Stability Control * Front wheel independent suspension * Low tire pressure warning * Occupant sensing airbag * Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System * Speed-sensing steering * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A38D6136906
Stock: UN5574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020