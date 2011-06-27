Used 2009 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
- $4,495
2009 Kia Rio LX70,663 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cleveland Auto Mall - Cleveland / Ohio
This 2009 Kia Rio 4dr REBUILT SALVAGE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - VIEW ALL OUR INVENTORY AT WWW.CLEAUTOMALL.COM CALL US TOLL FREE AT 1-800-882-2407! WHOLESALE PRICES AND NO DEALER FEES! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223X96548567
Stock: 548567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $4,424
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX134,948 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Wholesale to the public! Going to Auction! Vehicle will need some reconditioning and sold as is.Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE243096547795
Stock: 404450A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $6,500
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX110,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stephen AutoMall Centre - Bristol / Connecticut
2009 Kia Rio5 LXGray w/Full Cloth Seat Trim, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Call for a free AutoCheck report, Clean AutoCheck/Accident Free, Low tire pressure warning, Managers Special Must Be Seen!, Stephen Auto Mall Center trade-in, Super Clean Pre Owned Vehicle.If you are interested, don't hesitate to call us at 860-584-7333 to schedule your test drive appointment. * See dealer for full details. 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE243796517600
Stock: UA5944A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- New Listing$8,599
2009 Kia Rio LX66,148 milesDelivery available*
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223696496130
Stock: 19355172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,428Fair Deal
2009 Kia Rio LX125,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fontana Nissan - Fontana / California
Nice car, nice price...these inexpensive units do NOT last long. Reconditioned to our specs, this economical transportation should go to a good home. Stop in today for a test drive!First person to stop in, looking for this car from our advertisement, will BUY it.Ask for Frank, the General Manager.26/35 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223696501908
Stock: FR0320C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2019
- $4,481
2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX140,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
1 Owner, Accident Free History Report, 14" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Sapphire Blue FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16VRecent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPG2009 Kia Rio5 LX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio Rio5 LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE243696475582
Stock: K96475582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,250Fair Deal
2009 Kia Rio LX92,405 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
This 2009 Kia Rio LX features a Cashmere Beige exterior and a Beige Fabric interior.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags. EPA rated fuel economy of 35.0 highway, 25.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Kia Rio contact Kings Honda before this Kia is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223296510041
Stock: 96510041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $6,500
2009 Kia Rio LX78,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Bodyside moldings, bumpers, which, are the body - color, a driver door bin, driver/passenger vanity mirrors, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, 4 speakers, front bucket seats, full cloth seat trim, split folding rear seat, a passenger door bin, 14' steel wheels with full wheel covers, A/C, rear window defroster, power steering, speed - sensing steering, variably intermittent wipers, safe, power steering, ABS (4-wheel) brakes, it may be simple but we definitley see your dimples! You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223096524830
Stock: HK19012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2017
- Price Drop$5,488
2009 Kia Rio Base92,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2009 KIA RIO. THIS IS A 2 OWNER 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Kia Rio with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE223296557389
Stock: 8969B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2008 Kia Rio LX98,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram - Millsboro / Delaware
Certification Program Details: PRESTON BUDGET PRE-OWNED * Carfax Vehicle History Report * Value Priced for Maximum Savings * State Safety Inspected * Sold AS-IS with No Warranty * Budget is only available for Sale in Delaware and Virginia Dealerships14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio System, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. Sapphire Blue Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.2008 Kia Rio LX LX 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V FWDWe make it easier to buy than your local dealer because we will come to you. Cars Cost Less in Preston! Ask us about our Preston For Life Guarantee. 25/35 City/Highway MPGPlease let us help you with finding the ideal Used vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and explaining purchase and financing options. Millsboro Automart prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 28362 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro, DE 19966.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123586352013
Stock: J9912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,750
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX156,271 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2008 Kia Rio 5 SX 5 speed manual with the 1.6L 4 cylinder engine. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163986320661
Stock: 25050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2010 Kia Rio LX87,668 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2010 KIA RIO LX 1.6L 4 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION NICE CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR LOW PRICES 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A3XA6643719
Stock: 4965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2018
- $3,495
2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX182,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Katy Motors Company - North - Sedalia / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE163X86353068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,350
2008 Kia Rio LX183,141 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123786317702
Stock: 20-666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Fair Deal
2010 Kia Rio LX139,687 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Rio trim. Satellite Radio. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31A6680481
Stock: 7555D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $7,999
2010 Kia Rio LX82,290 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ballas Buick GMC - Toledo / Ohio
This used 2010 Kia Rio in Toledo, OHIO is worth a look. This car doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 4 cylinder Tropical Red car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A34A6673802
Stock: P13648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$5,988
2010 Kia Rio LX114,536 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 2010 KIA RIO. THIS IS A 2 OWNER 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31A6675720
Stock: 8970SC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2008 Kia Rio SX129,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Duluth - Duluth / Minnesota
The dual airbags and side air bag system of this 2008 Kia Rio 4 DR SEDAN make this vehicle a true standout. This one's on the market for $5,999. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. The exterior is a dazzling sunset orange. It has great mileage with 25 MPG in the city and 35 MPG on the highway. Music-lovers won't want to get off the road with great audio features CD player. Check out the rear spoiler on this ride! Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADE123X86416921
Stock: 86416921
Certified Pre-Owned: No