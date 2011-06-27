Used 2014 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $7,999Great Deal | $2,223 below market
2014 Kia Rio LX42,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jones Buick GMC Casa Grande - Casa Grande / Arizona
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2014! This 2014 Kia Rio LX, has a great Signal Red exterior, and a clean Beige interior! Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio iPOD Adapter Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1930 N Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande, AZ 85122.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A31E6330124
Stock: P1485A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$6,999Great Deal | $1,552 below market
2014 Kia Rio LX68,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Just 68,000 miles, automatic, fully equipped, leather interior, very nice body and interior! Won't last at this price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A37E6408678
Stock: E6408678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,000Good Deal
2014 Kia Rio LX75,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32E6368316
Stock: T06425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,991Good Deal | $1,180 below market
2014 Kia Rio LX77,558 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Felton Holly Kia - Felton / Delaware
** POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS, ** LOCAL TRADE, DE State Inspected, KEYLESS ENTRY, beige Cloth. 27/37 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2014 Kia Rio LX Aurora Black 6-Speed Automatic Call us at 302-527-2700 or Visit us on the Web at www.hollykia.com. We make your life easier and get the financing that you need!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A30E6325190
Stock: F20-325B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,160 below market
2014 Kia Rio LX77,363 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A31E6324744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,224Good Deal | $979 below market
2014 Kia Rio LX54,697 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati Alfa Romeo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38E6398677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,998
2014 Kia Rio LX46,058 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32E6371684
Stock: 18538174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,998
2014 Kia Rio LX45,972 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32E6350219
Stock: 18674370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,495Fair Deal
2014 Kia Rio LX74,075 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Antioch DriveTime - Antioch / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A39E6408472
Stock: 1330045200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,599
2014 Kia Rio LX75,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A39E6350217
Stock: 19147986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,299
2014 Kia Rio LX120,079 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A3XE6400963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2014 Kia Rio LX91,741 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2014 KIA RIO LX, Family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us form the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price exludes tax, title, license and doc fee. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33E6378711
Stock: R4491A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,543
2014 Kia Rio LX119,214 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Peak Kia North - Windsor / Colorado
*Summary*Our experienced Peak Kia North team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals.*Equipment*Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. It has an automatic transmission. This unit has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. This small car is easy to park. The Kia Rio shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish.*Packages*Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.*Additional Information*We understand at Peak Kia North that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. You are always welcome to visit our showroom for a hassle free low pressure shopping experience. Peak Kia North works every day to be the absolute best dealership in the region by responding to each customer’s unique needs. Visit us today to take a test drive.**Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A34E6354157
Stock: 037128B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,995
2014 Kia Rio LX104,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A31E6363575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991
2014 Kia Rio EX153,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kiefer Volvo Cars - Corvallis / Oregon
EPA 37 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! EX trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: ". the Rio surprised us with its peppy acceleration, stable ride and quiet interior. The Rio's steering feel is nicely weighted and the car never felt as if it wanted to wander from our lane. " -KBB.com. VISIT US TODAY: There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Kiefer of Corvallis. Proudly serving Corvallis, Albany OR, Lebanon OR, and Salem OR, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you have any questions don't hesitate to give us a call or stop by our dealership, located at 900 Northwest 4th St Corvallis, Oregon! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A37E6352965
Stock: TK9576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $5,950
2014 Kia Rio LX65,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
California Motor Cars - Covina / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35E6358380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,495
2014 Kia Rio EX84,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Wallence Auto Sales - Spring City / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A35E6369456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2014 Kia Rio LX111,497 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
4th Street Auto - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38E6353352
Certified Pre-Owned: No