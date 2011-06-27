Vehicle overview

Last redesigned back in 2012, the Kia Rio sports a handful of interior and exterior changes that help it remain a relevant option in the subcompact car class. Even without the upgrades, though, there's plenty to like about the 2016 Rio.

Already one of the more handsome vehicles in this segment, the Rio, now with some subtle front and rear restyling, manages to avoid the awkward proportions that plague a number of subcompact competitors. It's also a standout in terms of interior space, offering a roomy backseat and a trunk to match. Like most other Kia models, the 2016 Rio's long list of available features and competitive price make it one of the value leaders in its class. Although the base Rio LX is rather spartan, the higher-end EX and SX trims pack respectable rosters of technology features and creature comforts.

The 2016 Kia Rio has been restyled up front, but the differences are very subtle.

No matter the trim, the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine powers every 2016 Rio. With 138 horsepower, it makes the Rio one of the quicker subcompact cars available. Fuel economy is a bit less impressive at 31 mpg in mixed driving, according to the EPA, but it's good enough to be competitive. Our primary complaint is that the Rio lacks the suspension refinement found in some rivals, and its ride and handling characteristics suffer as a result.

Subcompact competitors like the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and the new Scion iA provide a smoother ride over rough roads and offer more engaging handling. In addition, the cavernous Honda Fit bests the Rio (and just about every other subcompact car) in the areas of available cargo space and hauling versatility. But the 2016 Kia Rio is still a stylish and spacious runabout with numerous desirable features. Take one for a spin and it could very well win you over.