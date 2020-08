Used 2008 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

Millsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram - Millsboro / Delaware

Certification Program Details: PRESTON BUDGET PRE-OWNED * Carfax Vehicle History Report * Value Priced for Maximum Savings * State Safety Inspected * Sold AS-IS with No Warranty * Budget is only available for Sale in Delaware and Virginia Dealerships14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD Audio System, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. Sapphire Blue Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.2008 Kia Rio LX LX 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V FWDWe make it easier to buy than your local dealer because we will come to you. Cars Cost Less in Preston! Ask us about our Preston For Life Guarantee. 25/35 City/Highway MPGPlease let us help you with finding the ideal Used vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and explaining purchase and financing options. Millsboro Automart prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 28362 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro, DE 19966.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Kia Rio LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: KNADE123586352013

Stock: J9912A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020