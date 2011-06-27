I enjoy driving it so much that I am going to end up replacing the motor and transmission on it. Even with replacing both of those I will still be only paying a third of what it would cost to buy a new car. Not to mention even with all the maintenance I've had done, The car has never once left me stranded. I've had cars, trucks, and SUV's prior to this car. This was the first time I've ever had this much fun driving though. Finding parking spots, flitting in and out of traffic, great gas mileage, and she's so simple. Those new cars have just too much technology that will distract me while I am driving. I can also foresee a huge expense of having to replace that technology when it goes out.

