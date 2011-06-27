2004 Kia Rio Review
- Small price, big warranty, peppy engine, attractive styling.
- Unrefined handling, five-speed manual's rubbery shift action, mediocre fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Rio and Rio Cinco are the lowest-priced sedan and wagon on the market, and they feel that way. Buy one only if you must have a new-car warranty; otherwise, spend your money on a nice used car.
2004 Highlights
Alloy wheels are now standard on the Cinco wagon. Lumbar support has been added to the driver seat in all models, and the center console armrest gets extra padding.
Most helpful consumer reviews
septembersrain,04/13/2013
I enjoy driving it so much that I am going to end up replacing the motor and transmission on it. Even with replacing both of those I will still be only paying a third of what it would cost to buy a new car. Not to mention even with all the maintenance I've had done, The car has never once left me stranded. I've had cars, trucks, and SUV's prior to this car. This was the first time I've ever had this much fun driving though. Finding parking spots, flitting in and out of traffic, great gas mileage, and she's so simple. Those new cars have just too much technology that will distract me while I am driving. I can also foresee a huge expense of having to replace that technology when it goes out.
tree0923,04/26/2010
bought brand new, had to take to dealership often for brake and clutch issues. Timing belt broke at 57k miles destroying engine, fortunately under warranty. 'NEW' engine gets worse mpg (only 27-30). Stereo eats CD's regularly. Things break and pop off all the time. Alignment issues from day one. On my 3rd engine now that my camshaft snapped in 2 ruining the head and valves. Costs more the fix than anything I've ever owned. Leaves me stranded more often than not. This car is only worth the value of a running engine. I will never buy another KIA.
samwise,06/01/2004
After a lot of searching for an inexpensive and economical car, I feel that the Kia Rio Cinco can not be beat. It turns on a dime, gets 31 mpg, excellent sound system and the A/C is COLD. All around it's a bargain.
mttom,11/23/2011
I'm tearing down a 2004 Kia Rio with 32000 miles, well cared for, Not Abused, fresh oil change and Fram filter, LOCKED engine, failed timing belt, At first I thought inferior quality belt and poor components, but this is a rugged copy of the Mazda which can run many miles, everything looks great but the belt is hard and not very flexible. Maybe Kia scrimped on this but I really doubt it, seems like a heat problem so I did a closer look. To keep engine noise to an absolute minimum, the hood is heavily insulated as well as a plastic cover plate over the engine, But in addition to that Both fenders and the firewall have a continuous rubber gasket as does most of the front of the hood,
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
