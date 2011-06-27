  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2005 Kia Rio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2005 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Small price, big warranty, peppy engine.
  • Unrefined handling, five-speed manual's rubbery shift action, mediocre fuel economy.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Rio for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$864 - $1,778
Used Rio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Rio and Rio Cinco are the lowest-priced sedan and wagon on the market, and they feel that way. Buy one only if you must have a new-car warranty; otherwise, spend your money on a nice used car.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Rio this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Rio.

5(40%)
4(26%)
3(20%)
2(8%)
1(6%)
3.9
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Get What You Give
grinddesigns,09/03/2009
Follow your owners manual like it is a Bible. You must change your engine timing belt at 60,000 miles ! Please do not make the same mistake that I did. If you search the Internet about this you will find 1,000 other people saying this, trust me change that timing belt at 60,000 and you won't be sorry. I never had a problem with this vehicle that was not because of my own negligence. If you change your oil regularly, keep an eye on all of your fluids, and be sure to change the timing belt at 60k, this car will be worth the money. This was my first vehicle and I learned costly lessons from not following the regular maintenance schedule so I advise you to follow most of it to a t.
Beware the timing belt
Phil Hall,10/19/2009
Normally, I would say that this is a nice car, decent (not great) milage, good features, all in all an ok vehicle. But there is one thing you need to make sure of: the timing belt. It says to replace it every 60000 miles, I would replace that far sooner because this is an interference engine--if the belt breaks when the car is running your engine will be shot. As in dead. New car time. This design choice alone must account for the lower Reliability rating. There is no reason whatsoever that a single point of failure should destroy an engine.
Fairly Happy
Ricky,05/30/2010
I got this little Rio about a month ago and so far I am pretty happy with it. I feel like I got a great deal on the car and the fact the car was going to be better on gas than my old '91 Dakota. While the fuel consumption on this car isn't too bad, I definitely feel like it could be better. The engine is a bit lethargic for highway driving and the car itself does tend to feel a little "unsafe" doing anything over 60 mph. The interior is bigger than what someone would judge it would be by the outside. Handling is pretty precise and it extremely light! Overall, this car seems dependable and practical so far.
so far kinda happy
wondering13,02/12/2013
my only problem is the rack and pionion (spell check) is having to be redone thank god my dad is a mechanic..but no one can make the 2 lines that the new one doesnt come with..i love this car besides the frustration of getting it fixed. its my only car so its nerve racking...i had a ford taurus and that was a big NO NO...i have spent over 7,000 dollars on it in 3 years..dont buy a taurus..im hoping the kia doesnt need anything else cause im broke.. :( i have replaced a few things but because i wanted to..
See all 35 reviews of the 2005 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Kia Rio

Used 2005 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2005 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Sedan, Rio Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Kia Rio?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Kia Rios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Kia Rio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Kia Rio.

Can't find a used 2005 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Rio for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,072.

Find a used Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Rio for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,078.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,414.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Kia Rio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Rio lease specials

Related Used 2005 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles