Used 2011 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
- 72,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,000$2,011 Below Market
Axelrod Buick GMC - Parma / Ohio
KIA RIO, 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W / OVERDRIVE, 14" WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS / POWER LOCKS / BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, MP3 AUDIO SURROUND SOUND STEREO, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, DUAL FRONT ADVANCED AIRBAGS, FRONT SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE AIRBAGS, FULL-LENGTH SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS!!! PERFECT CARFAX!!! HURRY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR SALES PROFESSIONALS 216-661-5060!!! J.D. Power and Associates gave the 2011 KIA RIO 4 out of 5 Power Circles for Overall Initial Quality. Having had only one previous owner means that this fantastic Rio is sure to be a favorite among our more educated buyers. Axelrod Buick GMC, Treating Customers Like Family Since 1979!!! Visit Us At 6603 Brookpark Rd Parma, OH 44129 or www.axelrodbuickgmc.com. 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A33B6725681
Stock: B6725681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 103,857 milesGood Deal
$4,990$949 Below Market
Armstrong Subaru - McMinnville / Oregon
Clean Title, 4 Speakers, CD player, Front wheel independent suspension, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 27/36 City/Highway MPG 2011 Kia Rio LX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A3XB6910696
Stock: SP1025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 90,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,800$666 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** Value Car ** Clean Carfax ** LX Model ** FWD ** Non Smoker ** Reliable ** Automatic ** Carfax Certified ** This Rio has forever ahead of it with plenty of space still left on the odometer. Features include-- Gray w/Full Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 6,744 miles below market average! 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A36B6944649
Stock: N8424C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 91,580 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,200$214 Below Market
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2011 Kia Rio LX Silver FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrivegray Cloth, 14" x 5.5" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, gray Cloth.27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31B6858794
Stock: 2190431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 59,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
Austin Subaru - Austin / Texas
Local Trade, Fully Detailed, gray Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Alloy w/Center Emblem Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Cloth Seat Trim w/Unique Sport Cloth Inserts, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Locks, gray Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Midnight Black 2011 Kia Rio5 SX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16VThe Austin Subaru EDGE!!! Recent Arrival! 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio Rio5 SX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH5A32B6757687
Stock: U49183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2011 Kia Rio67,599 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A32B6931848
Stock: 47310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,625 miles
$10,599
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A31B6750109
Stock: 18747763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,342 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Titanium 2011 Kia Rio LX 27/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A32B6913852
Stock: Q4361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 125,728 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,364
Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio
The Rio has satellite radio capabilities. This small car is front wheel drive. This small car shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. Small and nimble this Kia Rio scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A35B6735712
Stock: F11381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- used
2011 Kia Rio62,042 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A30B6929175
Stock: 18639014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,433 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
CarMax South Broadway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Littleton / Colorado
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A36B6747769
Stock: 19053389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,238 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,988
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
2011 Kia Rio LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V Rio LX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Tropical Red, gray Cloth.Odometer is 7593 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A38B6960593
Stock: K43342A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 117,009 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,977
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
LX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Edmunds.com's review says "Affordable price tag; attractive interior; generous warranty.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A39B6954950
Stock: B6954950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 143,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
One Wheel Bearing, Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A34B6944732
Stock: 944732-SOM54
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,542 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998
Jack Wilson Chevrolet - Saint Augustine / Florida
Used 2011 Kia Rio LX for sale Jacksonville, FL. Used 2011 Kia Rio LX for sale St Augustine, FL. Cashmere Beige LX 1.6L I4 DOHC CVVT 16V **WHITE GLOVE DETAILED**, Recent Oil Change!, Passed Dealer Inspection!, WE DELIVER ANYWHERE, beige Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADH4A34B6941488
Stock: B6941488T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- used
2012 Kia Rio SX150,059 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,223 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2012 Kia Rio 4dr 5dr Hatchback Automatic SX features a 1.6L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Rio SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A37C6062132
Stock: WYC-062132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- used
2012 Kia Rio LX105,822 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,200$1,325 Below Market
Cars Direct - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A37C6038528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Kia Rio LX125,221 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,999$731 Below Market
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, Front Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Radio: AM/FM/CD MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof Rails, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers, Great Service History, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Cruise Control, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Black 2012 Kia Rio5 LX 4D Hatchback 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V CVVT FWD28/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A35C6040178
Stock: TP6650B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
