Used 2002 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
1,036 listings
- used
2002 Kia Rio70,140 miles
$4,988
- 67,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- used
2003 Kia Rio72,917 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- used
2004 Kia Rio102,011 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,442
- 166,200 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$4,466
- used
2004 Kia Rio153,409 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,999
- 128,965 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,555
- 124,082 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,885
- 149,540 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,499
- 146,309 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,251
- 153,225 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795$1,546 Below Market
- 143,214 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 147,774 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,988
- 111,965 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- used
2008 Kia Rio LX98,517 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,900
- 156,271 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750
- 182,632 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
- used
2008 Kia Rio LX183,141 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,350
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Rio
Read recent reviews for the Kia Rio
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating486 Reviews
Report abuse
Dennis Howerton,12/08/2015
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my Rio from its second owner. The car had been wrecked by the first owner at around 12,000 miles and was subsequently rebuilt. The second owner took good care of the Rio. The interior was like new when I bought it at 52,000 miles and the car had been repainted '57 Corvette red. The original wheels were warped and the tires were horribly out of round, causing the car to vibrate at around 45mph, so I bought a specialty set of wheels and new tires that set me back about $1000. Despite most Rios' homely look, mine actually looks pretty sporty. There are several things I like about the Rio. It's a simple car. I especially like the fact that the windows and door locks are manually operated. The front seats, while not cushy, are comfortable and there is adequate room for two full size adults in the front seats. The back seat is strictly for kids. Ours are grown, so the rear seat is not a problem. Whoever designed the interior of the Rio did a good job. The controls and switches are well situated ergonomically. There's even a right armrest that folds down for the driver that makes driving on longer trips more comfortable. Steering is light and responsive. It's like driving a go cart. Visibility is very good. The 1500cc engine and automatic transmission are adequate for around town driving but are a little underpowered for trips in mountainous terrain. You'll get up the slopes, but you won't pass many people. Fuel economy with the automatic transmission is good but not spectacular. I've averaged around 32mpg in highway driving and 22mpg around town. I use only straight unleaded gas (no alcohol) in my car (Yes, it's still available if you look for it.). The only maintenance the Rio has needed since I bought it was the replacement of a rear shock absorber and, of course, periodic oil/air/filter changes. Since we use the Rio as our around town car, we don't put a lot of miles on it. The absence of cruise control is the main reason we don't use it on long trips. Currently, we have under 74,000 miles on our car. It stills looks showroom new inside and out when it has been cleaned up. We love our 2002 Rio. June 2017 - We still have our 2002 Kia Rio and use it as a town car and for short trips. Still love it. Thinking of giving it to my grandson who will get his learner permit to drive next month. Hate to part with it, but...hey!...he's my grandson and that's what granddads do. Small, economical, easy to drive...the Rio is an excellent car for new drivers. December 2017 - We're still driving our Rio daily. I had thought about giving it to our grandson when he turns 16 in July but he's a growing boy. At 6'01", 300 pounds, he's a mite big for the Kia so we'll keep it as our old timer's transportation. The boy is going to need a truck...a big truck. June 2018 - Yep. Still have our 2002 Rio. Still use it daily. December 2018 - I jokingly call our Rio the Red Hot Chili Pepper and, yes, we still use it as daily transport around town and on short trips. No problems. Incidentally for those who read my earlier post about our grandson, I bought a 1997 Ford F-150 from my brother for him. It was a fixer-upper that I spent a shade over $2000 to have the seat and headliner and brakes and calipers redone. It had new tires and a fresh rebuilt starter. I also gave it a tune-up, radiator flush, new water pump, air filter, oil/filter, and exterior rear view mirrors. The kid is too big for a car. He needed a truck, and now he's got one with a 4.2L V-six engine turning a five speed manual tranny. December 2019 - Our 2002 Kia Rio still looks and runs great. It doesn't have all the high tech gee whiz gadgetry of the latest overpriced cars. I like that. It gets us where we want to go. Isn't that really what a car is supposed to do? June 2020 - Our Kia Rio is still running good. No problems. Too bad Kia stopped making the 2002 model. I learned Kia put a Mazda engine driving a Ford transmission in the car. It's a good, solid drive train combination. We're keeping it.
