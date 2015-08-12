Used 2002 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

1,036 listings
  • 2002 Kia Rio
    2002 Kia Rio

    70,140 miles

    $4,988

  • 2002 Kia Rio Cinco in Dark Green
    2002 Kia Rio Cinco

    67,611 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

  • 2003 Kia Rio
    2003 Kia Rio

    72,917 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

  • 2004 Kia Rio in Dark Red
    2004 Kia Rio

    102,011 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,442

  • 2004 Kia Rio Cinco in Silver
    2004 Kia Rio Cinco

    166,200 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    $4,466

  • 2004 Kia Rio in Silver
    2004 Kia Rio

    153,409 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,999

  • 2006 Kia Rio Rio5 SX
    2006 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    128,965 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,555

  • 2006 Kia Rio LX
    2006 Kia Rio LX

    124,082 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,885

  • 2006 Kia Rio LX in Gray
    2006 Kia Rio LX

    149,540 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,499

  • 2006 Kia Rio LX in White
    2006 Kia Rio LX

    146,309 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,251

  • 2007 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    2007 Kia Rio LX

    153,225 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    $1,795

  • 2007 Kia Rio LX in Black
    2007 Kia Rio LX

    143,214 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $2,995

  • 2007 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    2007 Kia Rio LX

    147,774 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $2,988

  • 2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX in Red
    2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    111,965 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

  • 2008 Kia Rio LX in Dark Blue
    2008 Kia Rio LX

    98,517 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,900

  • 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX in Red
    2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    156,271 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,750

  • 2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX in Dark Blue
    2008 Kia Rio Rio5 SX

    182,632 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

  • 2008 Kia Rio LX in Silver
    2008 Kia Rio LX

    183,141 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,350

The Ideal Town Car
Dennis Howerton,12/08/2015
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I bought my Rio from its second owner. The car had been wrecked by the first owner at around 12,000 miles and was subsequently rebuilt. The second owner took good care of the Rio. The interior was like new when I bought it at 52,000 miles and the car had been repainted '57 Corvette red. The original wheels were warped and the tires were horribly out of round, causing the car to vibrate at around 45mph, so I bought a specialty set of wheels and new tires that set me back about $1000. Despite most Rios' homely look, mine actually looks pretty sporty. There are several things I like about the Rio. It's a simple car. I especially like the fact that the windows and door locks are manually operated. The front seats, while not cushy, are comfortable and there is adequate room for two full size adults in the front seats. The back seat is strictly for kids. Ours are grown, so the rear seat is not a problem. Whoever designed the interior of the Rio did a good job. The controls and switches are well situated ergonomically. There's even a right armrest that folds down for the driver that makes driving on longer trips more comfortable. Steering is light and responsive. It's like driving a go cart. Visibility is very good. The 1500cc engine and automatic transmission are adequate for around town driving but are a little underpowered for trips in mountainous terrain. You'll get up the slopes, but you won't pass many people. Fuel economy with the automatic transmission is good but not spectacular. I've averaged around 32mpg in highway driving and 22mpg around town. I use only straight unleaded gas (no alcohol) in my car (Yes, it's still available if you look for it.). The only maintenance the Rio has needed since I bought it was the replacement of a rear shock absorber and, of course, periodic oil/air/filter changes. Since we use the Rio as our around town car, we don't put a lot of miles on it. The absence of cruise control is the main reason we don't use it on long trips. Currently, we have under 74,000 miles on our car. It stills looks showroom new inside and out when it has been cleaned up. We love our 2002 Rio. June 2017 - We still have our 2002 Kia Rio and use it as a town car and for short trips. Still love it. Thinking of giving it to my grandson who will get his learner permit to drive next month. Hate to part with it, but...hey!...he's my grandson and that's what granddads do. Small, economical, easy to drive...the Rio is an excellent car for new drivers. December 2017 - We're still driving our Rio daily. I had thought about giving it to our grandson when he turns 16 in July but he's a growing boy. At 6'01", 300 pounds, he's a mite big for the Kia so we'll keep it as our old timer's transportation. The boy is going to need a truck...a big truck. June 2018 - Yep. Still have our 2002 Rio. Still use it daily. December 2018 - I jokingly call our Rio the Red Hot Chili Pepper and, yes, we still use it as daily transport around town and on short trips. No problems. Incidentally for those who read my earlier post about our grandson, I bought a 1997 Ford F-150 from my brother for him. It was a fixer-upper that I spent a shade over $2000 to have the seat and headliner and brakes and calipers redone. It had new tires and a fresh rebuilt starter. I also gave it a tune-up, radiator flush, new water pump, air filter, oil/filter, and exterior rear view mirrors. The kid is too big for a car. He needed a truck, and now he's got one with a 4.2L V-six engine turning a five speed manual tranny. December 2019 - Our 2002 Kia Rio still looks and runs great. It doesn't have all the high tech gee whiz gadgetry of the latest overpriced cars. I like that. It gets us where we want to go. Isn't that really what a car is supposed to do? June 2020 - Our Kia Rio is still running good. No problems. Too bad Kia stopped making the 2002 model. I learned Kia put a Mazda engine driving a Ford transmission in the car. It's a good, solid drive train combination. We're keeping it.
