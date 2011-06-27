  1. Home
2008 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, stable handling, attractive interior, standard side curtain airbags, generous warranty.
  • Cruise control isn't available, automatic version slower than most rivals, some cheap plastic trim, subpar safety scores.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive, the 2008 Kia Rio and Rio5 are the smallest cars Kia sells but they're two of the biggest bargains.

Vehicle overview

In the rather unexciting subcompact car segment, traits such as reliability and refinement take precedence over head-spinning styling and tire-spinning performance. And in that respect, the 2008 Kia Rio has the bases more than covered. Pleasant to drive, stocked with features, solidly built and boasting that long (10 year/100,000-mile) powertrain warranty, the current-generation Rio is something the dodgy first-gen Rio wasn't -- very competitive in its class.

This year, the Kia Rio lineup expands via the addition of the Rio5 LX. Those who prefer the five-door hatchback body style now have a cheaper way in, as the hatch previously only came in the top-dog SX trim level. The Rio family now consists of three sedans (base, LX and SX) and two hatchbacks (LX and SX). With its Euro-flavored good looks that seem inspired by Renault, the Kia Rio hatchback offers an extra dash of style compared to the more mainstream sedan, along with the practicality of its roomy cargo hold.

In the budget ride ($11,000 to $15,000) price segment, we're fond of the 2008 Kia Rio as well as its sibling, the Hyundai Accent. However, in light of the Rio's varying trim levels and pricing structure, our recommendation is somewhat split. If low cost is of utmost importance, the base Rio measures up favorably against its more direct rivals such as the Chevrolet Aveo. Move up to the higher trims, however, and you will find more desirable choices available like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa.

2008 Kia Rio models

The 2008 Kia Rio is a subcompact available as a sedan and four-door hatchback. The sedan comes in base, LX and SX trim levels, while the Rio5 hatchback comes in LX and SX trims only.

The base sedan is bare-bones in most respects. The LX adds popular features that include wider tires, air-conditioning, power steering, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt steering wheel and a CD player with an auxiliary audio jack. The sporty SX versions add foglights, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, metallic interior accents, drilled metal pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a black-with-red-accents cabin theme.

Options include the Power package (which adds full power features, keyless entry and tweeter speakers) and 16-inch alloy wheels for the SX.

2008 Highlights

For 2008, the LX trim is added for the Rio5. This means that those who prefer the versatile hatchback body style over the sedan are no longer forced to spring for the top-of-the-line SX trim.

Performance & mpg

Every 2008 Kia Rio is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 with 110 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the board, while a four-speed automatic is optional on all but the base sedan.

With the automatic gearbox, acceleration is slightly subpar. A Rio5 SX we tested took 11.5 seconds to run to 60 mph. However, the automatic does provide swift, well-timed shifts. As expected, the manual transmission makes the Rio more sprightly and fun to drive. Although the engine can get noisy under full throttle, it's relatively smooth and cruises quietly once up to freeway speeds.

Fuel mileage ratings for 2008 stand at 27 mpg city and 32 mpg highway with the manual and 25/35 mpg, respectively, for the automatic.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all Rios. The LX and SX trims also come with adjustable rear headrests. Antilock disc brakes are optional on those higher trim levels as well.

In government frontal-impact crash testing, the 2008 Kia Rio scored four stars (out of five) for driver protection and five stars for passenger protection. In its side-impact test, the Rio earned four stars for front-occupant protection and three stars for the rear. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing yielded a score of "Acceptable" (the second highest of four) in frontal offset tests and a score of "Poor" (the lowest possible) in that agency's side-impact test.

Driving

The 1.6-liter four provides decent low-end pull and the manual-transmission version offers enough thrust to merge into highway traffic with ease, although the engine gets noisy at higher rpm. Precise gates and a smooth clutch make shifting the manual gearbox enjoyable. The automatic isn't as peppy, though its gearchanges are smooth and relatively quick. The 2008 Kia Rio's ride is smooth and stable, and even at 75 mph, the cabin is hushed. The suspension isn't as composed over broken pavement as we'd like, though, as large impacts tend to shudder through the cabin. Pushed through corners, the Rio responds with predictable body roll and unexpectedly crisp steering.

Interior

The Rio's cabin, especially in beige, has an airy feel unexpected in this price segment. The materials quality is generally above average, though some trim isn't up to Honda levels. Seat comfort is very good for most body types, though drivers north of 6 feet tall may get fidgety after more than an hour behind the wheel. A fold-down armrest is standard for the driver, but we'd prefer a more traditional center console box that provides this feature for both front occupants along with handy storage space. In back, headroom is a bit tight for 6-footers, but legroom is fully adequate and the tall bench provides good thigh support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Kia Rio.

5(55%)
4(29%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.3
58 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little gas saver!
tracyb4,05/16/2012
I bought my Kia Rio new, with 28 miles on it, and now have over 60k miles on it. It came with a great warranty and I've had all scheduled maintenance required to keep the warranty active. I have never had any trouble out of it. The only cons I can mention is that the brakes sound like they are grinding when you first apply them in a damp or wet environment, but after the first application that sound goes away. I have them checked every time I go in for service and they are always ok. The other thing is the fact that the ride is a little noisier than I prefer, but you will find that to be the case with all small cars. I average about 33-35 mpg. Keep up the maintenance, it will last!
It saved my life!!! lots of love!
slr1985,05/29/2014
I am writing this 2 days after I totaled my 08 Kia Rio. Very sad day. My main problem with this car is the rear defroster stopped working twice. after the 2nd time, i never bothered to get it fixed. I used to affectionately refer to it as my POS Kia, though it did get GREAT gas mileage and was always a fun and sporty drive. I loved zipping along the highway, the city, suburbia in my Rio! however, the best thing about this car is how it saved me during the worst accident i've been in. My back tire was bad, I slipped on wet highway, hit a guardrail, spun into oncoming traffic, had a head on collision with a F250 and walked away w/o a SCRATCH. Thank you for holding up, Rio!
LOVED THIS LITTLE CAR!
joy_bell,11/04/2012
PLEASE DO NOT LISTEN TO ALL OF THE HORRIBLE REVIEWS ON THIS CAR! Every type of car can have these issues. Honestly, I had my little kia for 3 years, and it never failed me. Even with all of the bad weather that we have up in Wisconsin, it kept going strong for my kids and I. The only issue that I ever had was that the headlights are supposed to be automatic, but if I didn't manually turn them off, sometimes the batter would drain. but that only happened a few times in all the years that I had it. besides that, never had a single issue. I have several friends and family members who also have these cars, and they never have major issues either. great car for a small family.
Motor mounts
Mateo Adams,04/04/2016
4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Reliability, gas mileage, handling. However, interior plastic is of low quality and motor mounts should last longer than 63,000. Motor mounts on models later than 2007 are not covered under the Kia 10 Year warranty.
See all 58 reviews of the 2008 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2008 Kia Rio

Used 2008 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2008 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Sedan, Rio Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A), Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

