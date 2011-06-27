  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(47)
2007 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, stable handling, attractive interior, standard side curtain airbags, generous warranty.
  • Cruise control isn't available, automatic version slower than most rivals, some cheap plastic trim, front seats not comfortable for some.
List Price Estimate
$1,110 - $2,071
Used Rio for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot, the 2007 Kia Rio and Rio5 may be the smallest cars Kia sells but they're two of the biggest bargains.

Vehicle overview

Competing in the decidedly non-glamorous world of the entry-level subcompact, the 2007 Kia Rio isn't the penalty box one might first assume. Although the first-generation Rio had little in its favor other than a long warranty, last year's rebirth of that model produced a car miles ahead of its forebear in terms of performance, driving dynamics, comfort and cabin refinement. With the new Rio, Kia's engineers and designers produced a small car that's pleasant to drive as well as loaded with features, especially those of the safety ilk.

For 2007, the Kia Rio family grows with the addition of the Rio SX four-door sedan. As with the Rio5 SX five-door (a four-door hatchback), the SX sedan features foglights, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, metallic cabin accents, metal pedals and a black and red cabin theme. That means the Rio sedan comes in three trims  base, LX and SX  while the Rio5 comes only in the SX version. Most buyers will probably go with the LX sedan, as it's not a stripper like the base sedan and, at around $13,000, comes with essentials such as A/C, a CD player and a split/folding rear seat. In terms of style, the Rio5 with its European-flavored looks has it hands down over the more mainstream sedan and offers the additional cargo-carrying versatility of its roomy hatchback body. Regardless of which Rio you choose, the car comes with Kia's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Last year, the Rio was one of our top picks in the $11,000-$15,000 budget ride segment. But this year brings a couple of strong competitors in the form of the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa. The Fit is impressive in its materials, space efficiency and on-road demeanor, while the Versa promises strong performance and a roomy rear seat. If one is looking to keep spending at the lower end of the spectrum, the 2007 Kia Rio sedan is a solid contender against the likes of its platform mate, the Hyundai Accent, and the Chevy Aveo. Look toward the higher end, however, and the Fit and Versa loom as better choices.

2007 Kia Rio models

The 2007 Kia Rio subcompact four-door sedan comes in base, LX and SX trim levels, while the five-door Rio5 hatchback comes only in the SX trim. The base sedan is a stripper in most respects (manual steering, no air-conditioning and skinny 175/70R14 tires) but decently equipped in others (attractive cabin materials, driver-seat height adjustment, a tachometer and front-seat side airbags). Step up to the LX to get popular features such as air-conditioning, a CD player, power steering, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt steering wheel and meatier 185/65R14 tires. The sporty SX versions add foglights, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, metallic interior trim, metal pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a black-with-red-accents cabin theme. Options include the Power Package (which adds full power features, keyless entry and tweeter speakers) and 16-inch alloy wheels for the SX.

2007 Highlights

All new last year, the Kia Rio sees minimal changes for 2007. New wheel designs and an illuminated ignition switch debut, as does a sporty SX version of the Rio sedan. Newly optional on the SX models are 16-inch wheels.

Performance & mpg

A 1.6-liter inline-4 with 110 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque powers every 2007 Kia Rio. All trims come standard with a five-speed manual transmission, while a four-speed automatic is optional on all but the base sedan. Although the Rio is more powerful than most of its competitors, its acceleration with the automatic is slightly subpar. A Rio5 SX we tested took 11.5 seconds to run to 60 mph. However, the automatic does provide swift, well-timed shifts. The manual-shift Rio is more sprightly and fun to drive, as one would expect. Either way, the engine gets noisy under full throttle but cruises quietly once up to freeway speeds. Fuel mileage ratings, at 32 mpg city/35 highway with the manual and 29/38 with the automatic, are above average for this class of vehicle.

Safety

The 2007 Kia Rio comes standard with front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and three-point belts in all seating positions. The LX and SX trims also come with adjustable rear headrests. Antilock disc brakes are optional on those higher trim levels as well. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Rio scored four stars (out of five) for driver protection and five stars for passenger protection. In the side-impact test, the Rio earned four stars for front-occupant protection and three stars for the rear.

Driving

The 1.6-liter provides decent low-end pull and the manual-transmission version offers enough thrust to merge into highway traffic with ease, although the engine gets noisy at higher rpm. Shifting the manual gearbox is enjoyable, thanks to the precise gates and smooth clutch. The automatic isn't as peppy, though its gearchanges are smooth and relatively quick. The Rio's ride is smooth and stable, and even at 75 mph, the cabin is hushed. The suspension isn't as composed over broken pavement as we'd like, though, as large impacts tend to shudder through the cabin. Pushed through corners, the Rio responds with predictable body roll and unexpectedly crisp steering.

Interior

The Rio's interior, especially in beige, has an airy feel typically lacking in this price bracket. The materials quality is generally above average, though a few of the plastics aren't up to Honda levels. Seat comfort is very good for most body types, though drivers over 6 feet tall may get fidgety after more than an hour behind the wheel. A fold-down armrest is standard for the driver, but we'd prefer a more traditional center console box that provides this feature for both front occupants along with handy storage space. In back, headroom is a bit tight for 6-footers, but legroom is fully adequate and the tall bench provides good thigh support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Rio.

5(43%)
4(26%)
3(21%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.0
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, and I've had a few.
William Schuch,11/02/2015
4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I wrote this because some people seem to exist to complain about cars every time the air is low in their tires. My '05 Kia Rio5 has been great, and I've only encountered things you would expect from an inexpensive car. It came to me used, from my mother's estate after she died a few years ago. It was low-mile, with the I4 and a 5-speed (ma always liked to row her own!). The LX is sporty, handles well, and the shifting is snappy and clean. Not a powerhouse, but what do you want from a sub-15k car? It's quick enough, and I learned that while off-the-line acceleration is not mind-bending, at-speed and lane-change acceleration is pretty darn good. Brakes are great, as I learned in San Francisco on the busy, hilly streets. Also, I've had two people hit me in this car (their fault both times), and after repairs the car still runs great. Now at 55k with a cross-country road trip under its belt, the Kia is still running great. In fact I only this week had one of the few off-schedule maintenance issues, a PCSV valve that's giving me a check-engine. Only replacements besides tires/oil have been two of the Coil-on-Plug units on the motor at about $50 each. I put them in myself, they're right on top of the motor and it's pretty easy. Even a shop couldn't charge you too much for the service. At 8 years, the only issues are some dry-rotted rear window seals from it's first 5 years in Arizona, and the chrome/plastic passenger door handle which is peeling. There's some increased body noise coming from the hatch area, and it's a bit squeaker overall than when new, but I think that for a budget car, it's been terrific. No electrical problems ever, which I hear is not the case with some newer Kias. Overall, I'm very very happy with this low-maintenance long-running car. Oh, fold-down rear seats in this hatchback provide ample room for stuffing things in the back. I've loaded this car to the roof many times, then driven her 12 hours straight. She runs great still!
120,000 on this "clown" car...UPDATE May 2017
Edward,10/09/2015
4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
AMAZING lil beast! Traded in a 2002 for it ... WAY happy with it. Done nothing to it other than normal maintenance. Just this year A/C needed recharging. STILL getting 48mpg.. UPDATE A/C not just a recharge, pump replaced, all parts needed, with SIX relays, it won't kick from the dash button. WTF????....UPDATE: 145,000 still a strong runner. UPDATE still totally disgusted with the A/C system and just got a recall for a missed undercoating. That explains why the bottom is rotting out. Expect it will rust out by the end of salt ridden winter season. Never KIA again, God willing I live longer than it does.
Excellent car for the money
rctpeel,08/15/2011
I bought my Rio5 new with 9km on it. I drove many comperable models from different mfg including Chev Aveo, Toyota, Dodge Caliber etc. I was impressed with the handling and jump for such a small car. I've had no issues with summer or winter driving. I've been religious with oil changes but haven't had to do anything major. Just recently at 70K did I have to replace the set of belts before a long trip. If I had to pick at something, it would be the OEM Kuho tires. My front set only lasted about 40K. Warranty is great (8 yrs, 160K km) although nothing has gone wrong. Orig brakes still have 40-50% left on them and still getting close to 450km on 40L of gas. An excellent car for the money!
Excellent Car
Michiganpastor,11/05/2010
I bought my car brand new and now have over 106,000 miles on it. I've had almost no problems. I replaced 2 wheel bearings and just now changed the front brake pads which still had life in them! I changed the timing belt at 60,000 by choice. It hadn't broken. That's it. Everything else (except the tires) are original. Gas mileage is low 30s. They told me I'd get 40mpg but that doesn't happen. I have an automatic by the way. And yesterday I hit a deer broadside at 55 mph and the car just kept on going! Never even knocked it out of lane. I was flabbergasted. It's $3100 in damage but I can still drive it. So far it's been one of the best cars I ever bought.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2007 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Sedan, Rio Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A), SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

