2022 Kia Rio
MSRP range: $16,150 - $16,790
FAQ
Is the Kia Rio a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Rio both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Rio fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rio gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rio has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Rio. Learn more
Is the Kia Rio reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Rio is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rio. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rio's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Kia Rio a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Kia Rio is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Rio is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Kia Rio?
The least-expensive 2022 Kia Rio is the 2022 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,150.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,150
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,790
What are the different models of Kia Rio?
If you're interested in the Kia Rio, the next question is, which Rio model is right for you? Rio variants include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rio models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Acura
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2000
- Used Mazda RX-8 2005
- Used Jaguar XJ 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt 2002
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2007
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2003
- Used Lexus GX 460 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2021 RX 450HL
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Trailblazer
- Chevrolet Blazer 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
- 2022 Toyota Prius
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2022 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Nissan LEAF 2022
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2022
- 2021 Hardtop 2 Door
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2016 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2018 Truck Features Specs
- Acura CL 1997 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in South Bend, IN
- Used Ford F-250-Super-Duty in Palo Alto, CA
- Used Ram 1500 in Roswell, GA
- Used Mini Cooper-Countryman in Rialto, CA
- Used BMW 8-Series in Elgin, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Volvo XC60 in Costa Mesa, CA
- Used Volkswagen New-Beetle in Milpitas, CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Mckinney, TX
- Used Subaru Tribeca in Lodi, CA
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Broomfield, CO
- Used GMC Canyon in Milpitas, CA
- Used Cadillac DTS in Goodyear, AZ
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom-Drophead-Coupe in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Castle Rock, CO
- Used GMC Safari in Waukegan, IL
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Kenner, LA
- Used Maybach 57 in Canton, OH