MSRP range: $16,150 - $16,790
MSRP$17,145
Edmunds suggests you pay$17,284
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
FAQ

Is the Kia Rio a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Rio both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Rio fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rio gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rio has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Rio. Learn more

Is the Kia Rio reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Rio is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rio. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rio's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Kia Rio a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Kia Rio is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Rio is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Kia Rio?

The least-expensive 2022 Kia Rio is the 2022 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,150.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,150
  • S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,790
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Rio?

If you're interested in the Kia Rio, the next question is, which Rio model is right for you? Rio variants include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rio models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Kia Rio

2022 Kia Rio Overview

The 2022 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Hatchback, Rio Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Kia Rio models are available with a 1.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 120 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Kia Rio comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Kia Rio comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Kia Rio?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Kia Rio and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Rio.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Kia Rio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Rio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Kia Rio?

2022 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

2022 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Which 2022 Kia Rios are available in my area?

What is the MPG of a 2022 Kia Rio?

2022 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
36 compined MPG,
33 city MPG/41 highway MPG

2022 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
36 compined MPG,
33 city MPG/41 highway MPG

2022 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
36 compined MPG,
33 city MPG/41 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG36
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.6 L
Passenger Volume103.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase101.6 in.
Length172.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.1 in.
Curb Weight2767 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Kia Rio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

