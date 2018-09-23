Used 2018 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida

This Kia Rio is backed by a NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY!! It comes equipped with AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * SATELLITE RADIO / SIRIUS / XM and MORE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3KPA24AB6JE066549

Stock: DI175

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020