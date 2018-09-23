Used 2018 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me
- 13,616 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,942$2,051 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: drum, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.06, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: low battery, Headlights: auto on/off, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.9, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear susp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB8JE057741
Stock: 13862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2018
- 13,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,900$2,507 Below Market
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This Kia Rio is backed by a NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY!! It comes equipped with AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * SATELLITE RADIO / SIRIUS / XM and MORE! * You will love your experience shopping with us! Our prices are very competitive. We don't charge a $2,000 Reconditioning Fee that a lot of places charge. We make financing in-house simple, as we work with over 20 Different Local and National Lenders! You can get Pre-Approved before you even come in! Check it out at JIMBROWNECHEVY.COM ! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB6JE066549
Stock: DI175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 54,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,999$2,538 Below Market
Doral Kia - Miami / Florida
ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, 2 KEYS AVAILABLE, PREMIUM SOUND, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival!White 2018 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16VWe appreciate you taking the time today to visit our web site. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing. At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB6JE048004
Stock: KS824918A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 56,589 milesGreat Deal
$8,311$2,000 Below Market
Bob Penkhus Volvo Cars - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Never underestimate the power with our One Owner 2018 Kia Rio LX Sedan that's taking center stage in Clear White! Powered by a solid 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers an impressive 130hp while connected to a fun to drive 6 Speed Automatic transmission takes you down the road with confidence. Our Front Wheel Drive Rio is sleek and stylish with a distinctive front grille and an athletic stance that looks amazing while offering near 37mpg on the highway.Our LX is packed with driver-focused features that you will find big on comfort and will surprise you with ample head and legroom! Settle into the supportive seats that provide all-day comfort and take note of AM/FM/CD/MP3 with available satellite radio, a USB/auxiliary input jack, steering wheel mounted audio buttons, trip computer, ample cup holders, and more!Take on the twists and turns with confidence knowing your Kia has built-in protection with electronic stability control, vehicle stability control, advanced airbags, a backup camera, and tire pressure monitoring. Fun to drive and fun to look at, your Rio LX awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Located in Colorado Springs, and also serving Canon City, Pueblo, Pueblo West, La Junta, Castle Rock, Alamosa, southern Colorado, and the greater Denver area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE051139
Stock: 20VW134A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 43,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,861$4,145 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Kia Rio 4dr S SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Clear White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB3JE095166
Stock: 334951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 27,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,978
Texas Toyota of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
2018 Kia Rio LXWe pride ourselves in having some of the lowest prices in the country. Our goal is to save you time and money. Clean CARFAX. ACROSS FROM DFW AIRPORT, 15 x 5.5J Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Woven Cloth Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 560 miles below market average!Call now to ask about this vehicle offered by Texas Toyota Of Grapevine, providing excellent service to these fine communities of the DFW Metroplex.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE046961
Stock: JE04696T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 62,309 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995$1,416 Below Market
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Kia Rio 5-door 4dr LX Automatic features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Clear White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB9JE092438
Stock: 092438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 43,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,200$1,806 Below Market
Fitzgerald Used Car Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
'** COMES WITH A WRITTEN, 138 POINT INSPECTION COVERING ALL MAJOR ITEMS! 45 DAY, 200+ ITEM WARRANTY - 5 DAY WRITTEN MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!! THE BEST GUARANTEE IN THE STATE! DON'T PAY FOR A MISTAKE SOMEWHERE ELSE! 2018 Kia Rio Black S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V Black w/EMBO Tricot Cloth Seat Trim or Partial Leather Seat Trim, 15'''' x 5.5J Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, BluetoothAAr Wireless Technology, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival! 28/37 City/Highway MPG * Please visit us at our Outlet Center between NE Coachman and Sunset Point RD on the north bound service rd. at 23499 US 19 N, Clearwater FL 33765. OR Contact a Sales Associate 727-799-1999. Transparency You Can Trust. That's the Fitzway!'-Fitzgerald Buyer Protection Plan (Optional), Fitzgerald Lifetime Loaner Car Program (Optional), FitzWay Certified Pre-Owned
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB3JE048428
Stock: VN48428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 36,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,500$1,747 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Orlando East - Winter Park / Florida
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Currant Red 2018 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V black Cloth.28/37 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/orlando-east or call us at 407-378-0817.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB2JE045617
Stock: 50034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,000$1,888 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ontario - Ontario / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 8198 miles below market average!28/37 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.**Dealer Serviced**, **Freshly Detailed**, **Vehicle Includes 5 Gallons of Fuel**, **Vehicle Sold As Equipped Including One Key. Additional Equipment Will Be At Purchasers Expense**, CALL US AT 888-531-5511.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB6JE082332
Stock: PRB4056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- used
2018 Kia Rio EX16,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,940$1,051 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**EX**HATCHBACK**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**SATELLITE RADIO**SCOTTSDALE TRADE**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2018 Kia Rio EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 28/37 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth® Wireless Technology, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: UVO eServices w/AM/FM/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA35AB3JE059612
Stock: K19364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,749$2,125 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Rivergate - Hendersonville / Tennessee
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Recent Arrival! Backup Camera, Bluetooth. Certified. Ice Wine 2018 Kia Rio SFWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16VOdometer is 564 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/rivergate or call us at 615-338-7991.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE137759
Stock: 1884766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,800$1,813 Below Market
Diamond Valley Honda - Hemet / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB8JE048618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,681$1,345 Below Market
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! *BACKUP CAMERA, *BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*, gray Cloth.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB6JE094678
Stock: EC20752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,528 milesGreat Deal
$11,500$486 Below Market
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, Bluetooth**, Clean Carfax**, One Owner**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Bluetooth, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Rio S, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silky Silver, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 28/37 City/Highway MPGSilky Silver 2018 Kia Rio S 1.6L I4 DGI 16VAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB7JE100241
Stock: PV7775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 33,345 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,399
AutoSource Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
**BACKUP CAMERA**, CLOTH SEATS, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, USB, black Cloth.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 7026 miles below market average!28/37 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE050363
Stock: 30586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 37,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,765$2,026 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Kearny Mesa - San Diego / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Recent Arrival! Certified. Ice Wine 2018 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V **115 POINT INSPECTION**.Odometer is 3255 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPGHertz Car Sales, buying a car made better! Our Hertz Certified vehicles come with a 12Mo/12K mile LTD warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions and trade ins are welcome.Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/san-diego or call us at 858-633-8885.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24AB8JE118425
Stock: 55394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,100$1,407 Below Market
SVG Motors - Dayton / Ohio
2018 Kia Rio LX Silky Silver CARFAX One-Owner. Rio LX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silky Silver, black Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Mat, Carpet Floor Mat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 28/37 City/Highway MPG ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Motors. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG motors you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes, 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA24ABXJE079840
Stock: 4805V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
