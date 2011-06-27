Close

Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona

2007 Kia Rio with a 1.6L I4 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax reports this vehicle as a having 5 owners. Previous owner kept up with the maintenance and mechanically is great. The AC control switch is busted and it is stuck on one speed for the air control. Can't find any new so we have lowered the price to account for this. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior is the only negative as the paint is fading in some areas. We have taken this into consideration when pricing. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Kia Rio LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNADE123X76229032

Certified Pre-Owned: No

