With the 2017 Kia Rio, you're getting a straightforward subcompact sedan and four-door hatchback. It's a car that's going to get you from point A to point B without issue. But there are some elements that help improve its appeal. The Rio offers more than just the basics by virtue of its stylish design, roomy backseat and long warranty coverage. Factor in the Rio's affordable pricing, and you've got yourself a pretty appealing package.

Every Rio comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower. It's one of the more powerful engines in this class, and it gives the car respectably quick acceleration for a subcompact. Fuel economy is a bit less impressive at a maximum of 31 mpg in mixed driving, according to the EPA, but it's good enough to keep your fuel bills low. Our primary complaint is that the Rio lacks the suspension refinement found in some rivals, and its ride and handling characteristics suffer as a result.

If you'd like to check out the Rio's competitors, we'd suggest the sportier Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris iA. We're also fond of the well-rounded Chevrolet Sonic and the versatile Honda Fit hatchback. Even measured against these eminently likable models, however, the 2017 Kia Rio is a solid choice if you're looking to simplify your driving experience.

The 2017 Kia Rio comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, a hill start assist system, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Additionally, a rearview camera is available on the EX model and standard on the SX.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Rio SX came to a halt from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is an average distance for this class of car.

Both the Rio sedan and hatchback received a four-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection in government crash tests, with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Kia Rio sedan its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact crash test, roof strength test and head restraint/seat (whiplash protection) tests. In side-impact crash testing, the Rio received the IIHS' second-highest rating of Acceptable. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Rio scored the second-worst rating of Marginal.