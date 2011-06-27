  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2017 Kia Rio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample standard and optional features
  • Long warranty coverage for peace of mind
  • engine provides relatively quick acceleration
  • Roomy seating for a subcompact
  • Lacks the ride and handling sophistication of rivals
  • Base LX's non-telescoping steering wheel
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Rio for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$9,139 - $14,583
Used Rio for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With the 2017 Kia Rio, you're getting a straightforward subcompact sedan and four-door hatchback. It's a car that's going to get you from point A to point B without issue. But there are some elements that help improve its appeal. The Rio offers more than just the basics by virtue of its stylish design, roomy backseat and long warranty coverage. Factor in the Rio's affordable pricing, and you've got yourself a pretty appealing package.

Every Rio comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower. It's one of the more powerful engines in this class, and it gives the car respectably quick acceleration for a subcompact. Fuel economy is a bit less impressive at a maximum of 31 mpg in mixed driving, according to the EPA, but it's good enough to keep your fuel bills low. Our primary complaint is that the Rio lacks the suspension refinement found in some rivals, and its ride and handling characteristics suffer as a result.

If you'd like to check out the Rio's competitors, we'd suggest the sportier Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris iA. We're also fond of the well-rounded Chevrolet Sonic and the versatile Honda Fit hatchback. Even measured against these eminently likable models, however, the 2017 Kia Rio is a solid choice if you're looking to simplify your driving experience.

The 2017 Kia Rio comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, a hill start assist system, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Additionally, a rearview camera is available on the EX model and standard on the SX.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Rio SX came to a halt from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is an average distance for this class of car.

Both the Rio sedan and hatchback received a four-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection in government crash tests, with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Kia Rio sedan its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact crash test, roof strength test and head restraint/seat (whiplash protection) tests. In side-impact crash testing, the Rio received the IIHS' second-highest rating of Acceptable. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Rio scored the second-worst rating of Marginal.

2017 Kia Rio models

The subcompact 2017 Kia Rio is available as either a sedan or a four-door hatchback. The sedan is offered in LX and EX trim levels, while the hatchback can be had in LX, EX and SX trims.

Standard features on the entry-level LX include 15-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent wipers, heated power mirrors, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, a cargo area cover (hatchback only), and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

An available Power option package adds keyless entry and power windows and door locks. Opting for the Power package requires sedan buyers to order the optional automatic transmission, which brings with it Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. (Hatchbacks come standard with both the automatic transmission and Bluetooth.)

The Kia Rio EX starts with the Power package items and adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a chrome grille surround, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, map lights, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, a soft-touch dash, padded armrests on the front doors, a sliding center console armrest and storage area, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system.

Choosing the Rio EX's optional Eco package results in the loss of that model's standard 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, soft-touch dash, map lights and vanity mirrors. Instead, it adds a fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start system, automatic headlights, a rearview camera and Kia's Uvo 7-inch touchscreen interface. The EX's Designer package includes two-tone black and gray cloth and leather seating with gray accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel, shift knob and armrest plus automatic headlights, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen.

The top-of-the-line SX (hatchback only) includes the Rio EX's standard equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a sunroof, automatic headlights, LED taillights, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, a rearview camera, an upgraded gauge cluster, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and the Uvo infotainment system.

The 2017 Kia Rio is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 138 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. The LX sedan gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard; a six-speed automatic is an option. All other Rio models come with the automatic as standard. In Edmunds testing, a Rio SX went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average time for a subcompact.

EPA fuel economy estimates vary a bit depending on which Rio you get, but expect to get 31 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway) from an EX with the Eco package. This is average fuel economy for the segment, but some competitors are even thriftier.

Driving

Out on the road, the 2017 Kia Rio SX has a less than smooth ride quality mainly due to the larger wheels and firmer sport-tuned suspension. If a more comfort-oriented ride is what you're after, we'd recommend comparing the SX to the EX model to see which you prefer. If, on the other hand, responsive handling is a priority, we think you'll find the SX to be a better bet.

Step on the gas and the 138-hp four-cylinder, which is one of the more powerful engines in this segment, delivers quick-enough acceleration. It's not going to knock your socks off, but for typical driving duty, it's powerful enough. The engine can get noisy at high rpm, such as when you're quickly accelerating to get up to highway speeds.

Interior

Inside, the 2017 Kia Rio offers a roomy cabin. Up front, most drivers should be able to find a comfortable position thanks to the height-adjustable seat and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel that's standard on EX and SX models. Rear seat occupants will enjoy accommodations that are pretty spacious compared to some subcompacts.

From a design standpoint, the interior is far from flashy. The EX and SX models do feature good-quality materials, however, including upgraded cloth upholstery and soft-touch trim. As you'd expect from a car whose calling card is simplicity, gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to see and use.

When it comes to cargo room, the sedan offers a good-sized trunk with 13.7 cubic feet of space that can be expanded by way of the 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. The hatchback offers a decent 15 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and a useful 49.8 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Rio.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great dependable little car
Justin,02/27/2020
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
It's not flashy, but it is still stylish. I have long legs and there is plenty of leg room in every seat. The engine noise is a little loud before the engine warms up but to be expected from a 4 cylinder. All controls are easy, driver position is really comfortable, and the air conditioning blows cold immediately. My fuel bill has improved immensely since selling my 6 cylinder for this beauty. Road noise is super quite for this class, and I can hear detail in my music without having to crank it loud. The engine produces a solid amount of power for its size, but don't expect to win any drag races. Probably the best car I've owned, at this price range in my life.
Great little car!
Patty Busillo,07/21/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Check how it compares with other cars in its class.
Love it
TK,01/19/2019
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Great value, reliability, and nice looking car!!
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Kia Rio

Used 2017 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Hatchback, Rio Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Rio?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Rio trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Rio LX is priced between $9,139 and$14,583 with odometer readings between 6786 and81065 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Rios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Rio for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2017 Rios listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,139 and mileage as low as 6786 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Rio.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Rio for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,038.

Find a used Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Rio for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,284.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,210.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Rio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Rio lease specials

Related Used 2017 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles