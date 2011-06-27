Vehicle overview

Just because a car is small and inexpensive doesn't mean you have to sacrifice features, style or the ability to cart about some friends. The proof of that can be seen everywhere you look in the subcompact car segment, with numerous desirable models working hard to erase the negative memories often associated with this historically crummy vehicle segment. With the 2015 Rio, Kia certainly is doing its part. The agreeable Rio stands out with its generous features list, surprisingly roomy interior and grown-up styling inside and out.

"Grown-up" really would be the optimum expression to describe the Rio. Its exterior is notably European in appearance, with the sedan in particular avoiding the awkward proportions of its competitors. And although the base LX trim is rather bare-bones, the EX and SX step things up considerably with higher-quality interior materials and near-luxury levels of equipment that are sure to make you forget that you're in such a small car. Plus, even when loaded up with things like heated leather seats, navigation and all of the entertainment features you could hope for, the Rio's MSRP just nudges above $21,000. That may seem like a lot for a small car, but if you prioritize getting the most equipment for your money (rather than size), the Rio is quite the bargain.

If it sounds as if we're fans of the Kia Rio, it's because we are. However, this little Kia's biggest drawback is that it lacks the sophisticated driving manners found in other top small cars, like the Chevrolet Sonic, 2015 Ford Fiesta and 2015 Honda Fit. They offer more composed rides and more engaging handling. The Rio's fuel economy also trails that of most competitors (although 31 mpg combined is still pretty thrifty), and no subcompact comes close to matching the Fit's interior space and versatility. Overall, the Rio is a solid offering for this class and worth a look, especially if getting a lot of features for the money is a priority.