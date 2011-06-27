  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. 2021 Kia Rio

2021 Kia Rio

MSRP range: $16,050 - $16,690
2021 Kia Rio S Sedan Exterior Shown
MSRP$17,045
Edmunds suggests you pay$17,045
Start Price Checker
7 for sale near you
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Rio for Sale
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Kia Rio pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Also Consider
Ad
2021 Volvo S60
2021 Volvo S60
T5 Momentum, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression and T8 Polestar Engineered
Learn more
VolvoCars.us
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Rio lease offers
2021 Kia Rio price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Rio.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,690
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LX 4dr Sedan
    1.6L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$16,050
    MPG 33 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower120 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Kia Rio features & specs
    PRICE CHECKER
    Check a dealer's price
    Bring back a dealer's quote,
    and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

    Example Price Checker

    Check your price quote
    Price:
    $ -
    GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Rio a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Rio both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Rio fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rio gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rio has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Rio. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Kia Rio?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Rio:

    • Restyled front and rear bodywork
    • New 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
    • Optional package bundles features such as LED headlights, proximity key and advanced driver aids
    • Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Kia Rio reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Rio is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rio. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rio's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Kia Rio a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Kia Rio is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Rio is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Rio?

    The least-expensive 2021 Kia Rio is the 2021 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,050.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,690
    • LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,050
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Kia Rio?

    If you're interested in the Kia Rio, the next question is, which Rio model is right for you? Rio variants include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rio models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Kia Rio

    2021 Kia Rio Overview

    The 2021 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Hatchback, Rio Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Kia Rio?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Rio and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Rio.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Rio and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Rio featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Kia Rio?

    2021 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 19 2021 Kia Rio S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2021 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Kia Rios are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Kia Rio for sale near. There are currently 54 new 2021 Rios listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,045 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Kia Rio. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,545 on a used or CPO 2021 Rio available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,158.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Rio?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Kia lease specials

    Related 2021 Kia Rio info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles

    Other Vehicles