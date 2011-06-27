I took over ownership of the car at 17000 miles from my Dad. Currently it has over 92000 miles on it and runs like new.Fuel economy is great.I live in Chicago currently and consistently return over 30mpg in heavy traffic and lots of urban driving.Open road and under less stressful conditions at my previous residence I was consistently returning 36-41 depending on the situation.Kia has the stigma of being cheap but I assure this car is not cheap.It performs very well and I have spent nothing on maintenance except for the usual things like oil changes.The only thing special I do with it is that I use a product called engine restore after each oil change.Kia has done a great job.

