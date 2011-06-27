2003 Kia Rio Review
- Small price, big warranty, peppy engine, attractive styling.
- Unrefined handling, five-speed manual's rubbery shift action, mediocre fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Rio and Rio Cinco are the lowest priced sedan and wagon on the market, and they feel that way. Buy one only if you must have a new-car warranty; otherwise, spend your money on a nice used car -- preferably a Japanese compact or a Hyundai Elantra.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Kia gives the Rio a number of upgrades. Among these are a new 104-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine; various suspension tweaks to improve ride and handling; larger disc brakes; new engine mounts and exhaust tuning for a quieter cabin; and reinforcements to the steering wheel and column to minimize vibration. Inside, look for revisions to the instrument cluster, center console and door panels -- the latter will include storage bins and bottle holders -- as well as new seat fabric. New standard features include child-seat anchors, rear heater ducts, auto-off headlights, variable intermittent wipers and, on the wagon only, a CD player. In addition, Kia has added dual map lights and a sunglasses case to the sedan's Upgrade Package, and will offer the Power Package, which provides power windows and locks. Finally, both Rios get fresh front fascias and wheel covers; the sedan gets a sharper-looking tail and the wagon gets an optional body-color spoiler.
Jenevra Smith,02/22/2015
4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
This has been a great car. I bought it used in 2006 and it now has 130000 miles and is still running great. I'm on the second timing belt, and replaced the clutch at 120000. I try to keep up on the scheduled maintenance, and this car has never left me stranded. I will drive it until it falls apart.
Gordon,10/04/2015
Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
Bought new in 03 For $9888. The price was great but the car was fair. I bought it bare with no power. I thought having no power would mean no expenses, wrong I was. The door handle passengers side broke off in my wife's hand at 11k, by 35k all door handles had been replaced and at time I sold it at 144k all but drivers handle worked. Several repairs were made to this car and transmission was replaced twice, at 68k and 122k. Seats were uncomfortable and suspension was terrible and noisy
spaded92,02/20/2014
Great car if you need a get around vehicle..bought my 03' back in 07'. Had around 48k miles back then..Now sitting at around 125. Worst thing that's happened is a A/C line sprung a leak..no biggy..On my second timing belt..did the water pump, tensioner and pulley on the second one..lasted 120k no problems just didn't wanna chance it this next 60k. It dent's easily and the paint quality is mediocre,clearcoat sucks..the door locks have an attitude sometimes but that didn't start until the 10 yr/100k warranty was up..its an old car that's taken a fair beating..Engine still runs smooth like new. Doesn't leak a drop. I have faith this car will last another 100k if I keep it up as I have.
Tom ,11/24/2009
I took over ownership of the car at 17000 miles from my Dad. Currently it has over 92000 miles on it and runs like new.Fuel economy is great.I live in Chicago currently and consistently return over 30mpg in heavy traffic and lots of urban driving.Open road and under less stressful conditions at my previous residence I was consistently returning 36-41 depending on the situation.Kia has the stigma of being cheap but I assure this car is not cheap.It performs very well and I have spent nothing on maintenance except for the usual things like oil changes.The only thing special I do with it is that I use a product called engine restore after each oil change.Kia has done a great job.
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
