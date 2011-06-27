  1. Home
2001 Kia Rio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbeatable price, peppy engine, decent build quality relative to price point, inoffensive styling, great warranty package.
  • Ultra-light curb weight could equate to substandard crash protection, power windows and door locks unavailable at any price, cruise control is MIA from the option list.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This is America's cheapest car. If you're low on ducats and are absolutely addicted to that new-car smell, the Rio should do well by you.

Vehicle overview

Kia is determined to get a tenacious hold on the econo-car market, and with the introduction of the appealingly inexpensive Rio, along with the company's impressive new Long Haul Warranty Program, it may well be on its way to doing just that.

The Rio's 1.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder, the only engine available and charged with motivating less than 2,300 pounds, is surprisingly peppy, providing quick acceleration from a stop as well as adequate passing power on highways. Over 75 mph, the engine serenades the driver with an incessant whine, but maintains speed quite well. The optional four-speed automatic tranny has an overdrive-off button to avoid gear searching in the hills.

The wedge-shaped exterior design of the Rio is inoffensively generic, which, as Kia notes, means "your friends won't give you a hard time when you show up in [the Rio]." The interior is solidly screwed together, although the materials used reflect the bargain-basement price of this subcompact sedan. Hard plastics and cheesy upholstery abound, but rattles and squeaks are kept to a minimum within the cabin. Outside, the Rio boasts upscale-looking clear lens headlights and, with the reasonably priced upgrade package, wheel covers and bodyside moldings. Snazzy alloy wheels are available as an inexpensive independent option, and you can get a nifty spoiler for the deck lid, too.

Antilock brakes are not standard equipment, but you can get them as an option. Air conditioning, which works beautifully without hampering engine power too much, is also on the a la carte menu. For tunes, you can choose either a cassette player or a CD player, but you can't get both.

The inside of this thrifty sedan is logically and simply laid-out. Radio controls are conveniently placed above the climate switchgear, although the latter are set a little too low in the center stack for optimum ergonomic operation. Buttons and switches are all big enough and easy to find and use, and the front seats are comfy, but lack lumbar support. The rear seat feels like a park bench, but interior room is pretty impressive for a vehicle of this size, measuring more than even Toyota's relatively spacious Echo, according to Kia. One accoutrement of which Kia is especially proud is the driver seat fold-down armrest, but it's pretty much useless with the stick shift, and in fact impedes arm movement somewhat even in the folded-up position.

The Rio behaves well on the road, with a tight suspension that keeps body roll to a minimum, but communicates irregularities in the tarmac directly to the driver. The power rack-and-pinion steering is tight and accurate for a vehicle at this price point, but a lack of overall refinement is apparent in the vibration through the gas pedal and shifter.

The Rio competes with the Hyundai Accent, the Daewoo Lanos and the Toyota Echo, while being cheaper than all three and still displaying solid build quality. It's definitely worth checking out, if you're low on funds. And if you're willing to wait until the summer of 2001, you can have the Rio Wagon (well, it's more of a five-door hatchback), which will become the lowest priced small wagon on the market. You can expect to pay a small premium for the wagon over the sedan.

2001 Highlights

With a base MSRP that makes it the least expensive car in America, the roomy little Rio is a peppy 96-horsepower entry-level sedan. While the design and materials used on this car are nothing to write home about, build quality is impressively tight. And Kia's new Long Haul Warranty Program offers the added security of a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, along with impressive levels of bumper-to-bumper and roadside assistance coverage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Kia Rio.

5(31%)
4(28%)
3(19%)
2(14%)
1(8%)
3.6
64 reviews
See all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good first car
rio888,09/01/2010
I bought it used with 98,000 miles. Now it has 138,000. I have driven it across the country and back, with no porblems and good gas mileage Mine gets in the low 30's city, and high 30's highway. It doesnt have much power, put it still runs good at 80 mph, and topped it out at 116. If you don't mind an odd looking car, then get it. It dont have ac or power steering, but its small and not hard to steer, and ac is overated.
Careful
Tiago Moraes,05/10/2008
When I bought my Rio it was clean, I mean clean like new, you could still smell that new car smell in it, the other owner took such a good care of it and I was very exited to have a car that was so new, so I drove it to work and home and one day when I parked the car at work a piston broke off and that was the end of the car, for no reason or now warning signs a piston broke and now I have to change the whole engine. Kia won't cover it (of course) now I have a car that looks new but doesn't run, it has only 60,000 miles and all three mechanics told me it was garbage, so be careful and listen to what people have to say.
Worst car ever made!!!!!!
Cindy1106,05/20/2002
This is the worst car I have ever had. I have had to replace the transmission twice. I had to replace the master cylinder, airbag, brakes and the control modulator. Now the car kis constantly stalling and the Kia dealer mechanics cant even tell me whats wrong with it. If you want a reliable cheap car, save yourself plenty of headaches and buy and hyundai or toyota.
Love my Little Car
Taclivin,10/28/2010
This little car has been a great one. No issues with regular oil changes, tires, and brakes. It is a tiny car and really only fits the driver comfortably. Kids in the back have absolutely NO leg room,and if you have a passenger next to you be prepared to be close...really close.This little car never did me any wrong, and with had no frills, there was never anything extra to break. It was my daily commuter. The heater in this car works amazingly! Cold start to fully thawed in 5min flat! After ten years it has began to rattle itself to death. To the point where I no longer want to drive on the freeway. I have no interest in getting my little beater fixed, just gonna drive it till it dies.
See all 64 reviews of the 2001 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
96 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2001 Kia Rio
More About This Model

Kia's at it again, ladies and gentlemen, determined to save consumers even more Cash! Cash! Cash! with the introduction of America's least expensive—not cheapest, mind you—car, the Rio. The erstwhile financially troubled car company is attempting to corner the entry-level market with this one, a subcompact sedan with impressive build quality and a peppy engine.

The folks at Kia chose to introduce the Rio in San Antonio, Texas, alongside the picturesque-if-murky San Antonio River. The atmosphere was as festive as the brightly colored cars themselves -- a grand celebration of the unassuming subcompact's distinctive, if not exactly distinguished, claim to fame as being the most affordable new car available in the States. Now, to be quite honest, it's not easy for a bunch of spoiled automotive journalists to take such a blatantly econo-status car too seriously, especially while fraternizing with the fun-loving gaggle of Kia's PR staff. So, as we waited in line for the Rios that rolled out one by one from the hotel garage (much like kids waiting in line for Mr. Toad's Wild Ride at Disneyland, counting back to see which color they'll get. It was Sunburst Yellow, in case anyone cares.), we prepared ourselves for a long, less-than-enthralling ride to Fredericksburg. Praise be, we lucked out and got a manual transmission in our test vehicle. Though this was a delightful twist of fate for us, it means we are unfortunately unable to tell you how the Rio performs with the $895 four-speed tranny option.

Our first pleasant surprise was with the disarming 1.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder, the only engine available on the Rio, which was surprisingly peppy, making 96 peak horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 98 foot-pounds of torque at 4,500 rpm. It provided quick acceleration from a stop, as well as adequate passing power on the highways. The engine's accelerative abilities proved especially useful whenever the grille of one of Texas' seemingly standard-issue F-150s would loom ominously in the rearview mirror of the diminutive Rio. Over 75 mph, the Rio's engine serenades the driver with an incessant whine, but maintains speed quite well.

The five-speed manual transmission on our test car switched gears easily, although the shifter felt a little numb and unrefined. A fair amount of drivetrain buzz traveled through the shifter and gas pedal, reminding us that we were in America's lowest-priced car. Nonetheless, the gear shifter was agreeable and easy to manipulate, which made us think that this would make a great car for a first-time driver as well as a first-time buyer. Although we didn't get to test it out, we were informed that the optional four-speed automatic tranny has an overdrive-off button to avoid gear searching in the hills, a considerate feature for such an inexpensive vehicle.

The contemporary wedge-shaped exterior design of the Rio is inoffensive, if generic. Outside, the Rio boasts upscale-looking clear lens headlights and, with the $380 upgrade package, wheel covers and bodyside moldings. Alloy wheels are available as an independent option for $275, and you get a nifty spoiler for 85 bones. Kia didn't take many risks with the design cues of this vehicle; the rear end is Daewoo-esque, while the rest of the car can be compared to anything from a Honda Civic to a Hyundai Elantra. Still, it's kind of a cute little thing.

While the interior appears to be solidly screwed together, the materials used reflect the bargain-basement price of this subcompact sedan. Hard plastics and cheesy upholstery abound, but rattles and squeaks are kept to a minimum within the cabin. After about an hour in our test car, an annoying squeaking noise began to emit from the driver's side of the dash, but a short time later it mysteriously subsided. Wind noise was a minor issue, but an issue nonetheless, pestering us from the A-pillars and the side mirrors once we got over about 65 mph. Regardless, we were impressed by the fit and finish of the $8,595 base-priced Rio.

The inside of this thrifty sedan is logically and simply laid out. Radio controls are conveniently placed above the HVAC switchgear, although the climate controls are set a little too low in the center stack for optimum ergonomic affability. The buttons and switches are all big enough and easy to find and use, especially the large, rectangular buttons for the hazard lights and rear window defroster. Although the stereo controls are thoughtfully placed, we were dismayed by the absence of bass and treble controls. More unfortunate still, you can choose the option of either an AM/FM/cassette stereo or an AM/FM/CD stereo on the Rio, but you can't get both.

We found the air conditioning, a $750 option, to work beautifully in Texas' August heat. Maintaining speeds over 70 mph for about an hour with the A/C on full blast must have taxed the engine somewhat, however, because after a brief pit stop, the Rio felt sluggish upon initial acceleration.

Front seats in the Rio are comfy, but lack lumbar support. Both driver and front passenger get decent head-, foot- and legroom, and the driver's seat is height-adjustable, as are the front shoulder belts. The rear seat feels like a park bench, but foot- and legroom are pretty impressive for a vehicle of this size, and outboard passengers get three-point seatbelts. One accouterment of which Kia is especially proud is the driver's seat fold-down armrest, but it's pretty much useless with the stick shift, and in fact impedes arm movement somewhat even in the folded-up position. There are a total of four cupholders, two pop out at the base of the center stack and two more reside between the front seats, to be used by either front- or rear-seat occupants.

The Rio behaves well on the road, with a tight suspension that keeps body roll to a minimum, but transmits irregularities in the tarmac directly to the driver, thus making for an at-times bumpy ride. The rack-and-pinion steering is tight and accurate for a vehicle at this price point and the little car handled the twisties with ease. But we were disconcerted at one point to find ourselves practically blown into the next lane by a sudden gust of wind from a larger vehicle passing us in the opposite lane.

We found the ventilated front-disc/rear-drum brakes to be confidence inspiring, especially considering that our test car was not equipped with the $400 ABS option. There was virtually no pedal travel before the calipers took hold, and stopping action was smooth and swift. The Rio is equipped with driver and passenger airbags, and Kia's Crush Impact Absorbing Structure (CIAS) body design is supposed to combine minimum weight with maximum strength for crash safety.

Equipped with the $380 upgrade package (which includes power steering, tilt steering wheel, wheel covers, bodyside moldings and visor vanity mirrors), air conditioning and AM/FM/cassette stereo, the Rio will run you a mere $10,045. What's more, Kia's new-for-2001 Long Haul Warranty Program gives all Rio buyers a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, and a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty. That ought to give Hyundai a run for their money.

Kia says that its goals are to provide well-built, affordable, high-value cars to its consumers, and the Rio looks like it will go a long way in helping the carmaker to reach its aspirations. The Rio competes with the Hyundai Accent, the Daewoo Lanos and the Toyota Echo, and it's cheaper than all three, while still being solidly built, so it's definitely worth checking out if you're low on ducats.

Used 2001 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2001 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

