Used 2017 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

- 30,506 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,499$2,287 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A3XH6104779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,494$1,618 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
This car comes equipped with an AM/FM/CD and Bluetooth Radio. Tinted windows This is a perfect car for collage students to get around campus and reliable enough to take back home for the holidays! It also get 27 to 36 MPG! The paint is in great shape and condition and over all This is a fantastic car! We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35H6036701
Stock: 036701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,989$1,486 Below Market
Thrifty Car Sales Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35H6113485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,488$1,487 Below Market
Jackson Auto East - St Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A34H6039007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,794 milesGreat Deal
$9,651$1,634 Below Market
Lugoff Toyota - Lugoff / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A32H6075150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,175 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,100$590 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Signal Red 2017 Kia Rio LX Multi-Zone Climate Control, Rio LX, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, black Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35H6025147
Stock: PTD8484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,599$879 Below Market
Fred Beans Ford of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
*ONLY 22,266 MILES! ~ CD / MP3 / AUX / USB / BLUETOOTH ~ AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ~ KEYLESS ENTRY ~ POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS ~ KIA CERTIFIED 100,000 MILES CPO LIMITED WARRANTY *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.Scores 36 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG!*Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. *This Kia Rio boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission.POWER PACKAGE -inc: Power Windows, driver's one-touch auto-up/down, Power Door Locks, 2-turn entry system, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm, folding key fob and trunk release,CARPET FLOOR MAT,BRIGHT SILVER.*This Kia Rio Comes Equipped with These Options *Woven cloth seat trim,Wheels: 15" x 5.5J Steel w/Full Covers,Variable intermittent wipers,Trunk Rear Cargo Access,Trip computer,Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: active eco system,Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs,Tires: P185/65R15,Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs,Spare Tire Mobility Kit.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Fred Beans Ford Kia Mechanicsburg, 6320 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38H6119409
Stock: MK0112P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 26,530 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,149
Countryside Auto & Cycle - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A3XH6035012
Stock: 2316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,819
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Power Package Aurora Black Carpet Floor Mat Bluetooth Connection Black; Woven Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Kia Rio LX with 65,793mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Why spend more money than you have to? This Kia Rio will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Rio LX will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38H6039723
Stock: H6039723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 66,387 milesFair Deal
$8,999$598 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CLEAN CARFAX!, Air Conditioning, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm.Flow GM Auto Plaza is pleased to offer this stunning 2017 Kia Rio Clear White LX with the following features: FLOW CERTIFIED 2YR/100,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, 3 day money back guarantee, and a free maintenance package! **** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A38H6057770
Stock: 26683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,979
Heather Cannon Honda - Ponca City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A30H6049081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,846$833 Below Market
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Carpet Floor Mat Bluetooth Connection Black; Woven Cloth Seat Trim Bright Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* *TREMENDOUS VALUE* *WON'T LAST* AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Kia Rio LX only has 34,075mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this KiaRio LX cannot be beat. This Kia Rio's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Rio. A rare find these days. The Kia Rio LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A33H6034848
Stock: H6034848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 13,213 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2017 Kia Rio5 LX ---ONE OWNER --POWER WINDOWS --POWER LOCKS --GAS SAVER --AUX-USB-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT -WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.1, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.3, Rear brake type: disc, Floor material: carpet, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with storage, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: accessory hook, Sun visors, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.06, Alternator: 90 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: low battery, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Spare tire kit, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A36H6036941
Stock: 20675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Kia Rio EX3,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Rochester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Rochester / New York
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NY, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN4A39H6059816
Stock: 19211453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Renton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Renton / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A3XH6054854
Stock: 19273449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,306 Below Market
Sampedro Motors Company - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A34H6057264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,250
Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of this 2017 Kia Rio upon arrival. A complete detail and reconditioning process has been completed. Feel free to visit our lot to complete a full pre-buy inspection on this –subject-. There is no better way to determine condition than to “hand touch” the vehicle. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! <b>Equipment</b> Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This small car has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Kia Rio has an automatic transmission. The vehicle is front wheel drive. Small and nimble this model scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. <b>Additional Information</b> If you like this one please see the others at https://www.taylorhyundaiperrysburg.com Thanks for viewing Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg's exclusive listings. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A35H6058293
Stock: H120909A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 57,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,999
Taylor Kia of Lima - Lima / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> Quickly unlock this 2017 Kia Rio with keyless entry. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle is front wheel drive. This Kia Rio embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this vehicle. This small car is easy to park. <b>Packages</b> POWER PACKAGE: Power Windows; driver's one-touch auto-up/down; Power Door Locks; 2-turn entry system; Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm; folding key fob and trunk release. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM4A39H6035325
Stock: M80390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Rio
