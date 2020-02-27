Used 2017 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

Carpet Floor Mat Bluetooth Connection Black; Woven Cloth Seat Trim Bright Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* *TREMENDOUS VALUE* *WON'T LAST* AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Kia Rio LX only has 34,075mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this KiaRio LX cannot be beat. This Kia Rio's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Rio. A rare find these days. The Kia Rio LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNADM4A33H6034848

Stock: H6034848

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020