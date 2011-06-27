  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2006 Kia Rio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(63)
Appraise this car

2006 Kia Rio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Ample acceleration around town, smooth ride, stable handling, attractive interior, standard side curtain airbags, generous warranty.
  • Cruise control isn't available, a few plastics look cheap, front seats not comfortable for some.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Kia Rio for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$993 - $1,945
Used Rio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot, the 2006 Rio and Rio5 may be the smallest Kia cars of the lineup, but they're two of the biggest bargains.

Vehicle overview

Priced to go after buyers with minimal budgets, the original Kia Rio sold from 2001 to 2005 had little going for it other than its big warranty. It could get you from home to work all right, but between its unrefined road manners and lack of amenities, it was basic transportation and nothing else. However, with high fuel prices likely here to stay, the bottom end of the car market is getting more attention from consumers and manufacturers alike. Kia's engineers and designers evidently took a good look at the feature-laden Scion xA while they were redesigning the Rio. Although the 2006 Kia Rio may not have the Scion's fashion sense, it's pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot.

For 2006, Kia is offering the Rio sedan in base and LX trim levels, along with a Rio5 hatchback in a single SX trim. With no air conditioning and skinny 14-inch tires, the base sedan is still very much a budget ride. Yet, you do get an attractive cloth interior in beige or gray, side-impact airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for front and rear occupants for about $11,000. Kia expects most buyers to step up to the LX sedan, which for just under $13,000 comes with modern-day essentials like A/C, a CD stereo, power steering, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a tilt steering wheel. Priced a few hundred dollars above the least expensive Spectra, the Kia Rio5 SX hatchback is sharper-looking than the Rio sedan (and certainly the outgoing Rio Cinco wagon), thanks to its neatly finished tail and standard 15-inch alloy wheels.

Quickness is not within a lower-end economy car's grasp, but energized by a 30-pound weight loss and a new 110-hp, 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the 2006 Kia Rio gets around as easily as any of its peers. As before, suspension consists of a simple arrangement of struts in front and a semi-independent torsion bar with coil springs in back, but Kia engineers evidently took more care when tuning it, because it's now capable of managing body movement and road irregularities. Handling around corners is sure and steady. Like other Kia cars, the new Rio and Rio5 offer excellent value. And unlike the old Rio, they're affordable cars you may actually grow to like.

2006 Kia Rio models

The Kia Rio sedan comes in base and LX trims, while the five-door Rio5 hatchback is available in a single SX trim. With no air conditioning and skinny 175/70R14 tires, the base sedan is a budget ride. Yet, you do get an attractive cloth interior in beige or gray, two-way driver-seat height adjustment, a tachometer and a full complement of side airbags. The well-equipped LX sedan provides A/C, a four-speaker CD stereo, power steering, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt steering wheel and meatier 185/65R14 tires. The Rio5 SX hatchback adds 15-inch alloy wheels, metallic interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and metal-trimmed pedals. LX sedan and Rio5 hatch buyers can get the optional Power Package, which provides power windows, mirrors and locks; keyless entry; and tweeter speakers.

2006 Highlights

Completely redesigned, the 2006 Kia Rio sedan and Rio5 hatchback now share a platform with Hyundai's Accent. Roomier and more refined, the new Rio's equipment list is topped by a spunky 110-hp engine and standard side curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

Energized by a new 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the 2006 Kia Rio gets around as easily as any of its peers. Horsepower comes in a 110, while torque rates 107 lb-ft. A five-speed manual transmission is mandatory on the base sedan, but the LX sedan and Rio5 hatchback can be had with either the manual or a four-speed automatic. Mileage ratings are much higher than the old Rio's -- 32 city, 35 highway with the manual and 29/38 with the automatic.

Safety

All Rios come standard with side-impact airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags and three-point belts in all seating positions. The LX sedan and Rio5 hatchback also come with adjustable rear headrests. ABS is optional on the LX sedan and Rio5, and ordering it replaces the standard front discs/rear drums with four-wheel disc brakes. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Kia Rio scored four (out of a possible five stars) for driver protection and five stars for passenger protection. In the side-impact test, the vehicle earned three stars for both front and rear occupants.

Driving

The 1.6-liter provides decent low-end pull and the manual transmission version offers enough thrust to merge into highway traffic with ease, although the engine gets noisy at higher rpm. Shifting the manual gearbox is enjoyable, thanks to the distinct gates and smooth clutch. Acceleration is almost as good with the automatic (which serves up smooth upshifts and on-time downshifts), though freeway merging takes some planning. The Rio's ride is smooth and stable, as the suspension does a fine job of soaking up road irregularities, and even at 75 mph, the ride is hushed. Pushed through corners, the Kia Rio responds with predictable body roll and unexpectedly crisp steering.

Interior

Dressed in beige, the Rio's cockpit has an airy, optimistic feel so often lacking in this price bracket. Interior materials quality is above-average, but a few of the plastics aren't up to the xA's level. The cloth upholstery is attractive and breathes well in warm weather, and the control layout is as straightforward as they come. Seat comfort is excellent, as the well-shaped front chairs offer a generous range of seat-track travel. In back, headroom is a bit tight for 6-footers, but legroom is fully adequate and the tall bench provides good thigh support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Rio.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
63 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

sweet, silent, smooth
kia jerry,06/22/2006
What a car for $15,000 dollars with performance package and floor mats. I think I died and went to heaven! Even quiet and stable on highway with cross winds. Haven't found anything I would change yet, except it could use ten more ponies. Such a joy to look at and drive. On-line reviews led me to this car. When I drove by my dealer and saw this beautiful sunset orange SX facing me, I knew I had to have it. Of course the fantastic warranty was another selling point. Lack of cruise was not an issue for me.
Killed one, going on another!
adoom,01/06/2014
I had a used 2006 Rio5 for a short bit before getting t-boned in a winter storm. The offender was a dodge caravan making an illegal left turn. The Rio took the hit well, with little damage to me...but the car was a write-off. After much searching for a new car, I ended up buying the exact same model. The Rio5 is great on gas, the 5sp is peppy enough to be fun. The spare tire cover is crap, I recommend buying a piece of plywood to cover it. The balljoints in the 3 kia rio5's that I have driven have all needed replacing.
Better than expected
jequines,02/04/2011
Bought second hand for my wife and she loves it, I sorta like it. Has heated front seats which was surprising for a car like a rio. Gas mileage is excellent performance is adequate and comfort is adequate also. I was expecting this car to be horrible but she loved it so we got it. It has 60,000kms on it now with only 2 problems, spark plugs died at 40,000km no big deal, but timing belt slipped around the same time and had to be replaced for $800 not under warranty! Metal body is poor quality every stone chip begins rusting immediately unlike domestic galvanized cars. Overall I would buy again(for the wife).
Hazard switch location
hjshaffer673,04/13/2013
Just bought this vehicle with 71,000 miles. So far I really like it. Just one complaint. Hopefully its been moved since. I seriously dislike that each time I reach to change the volume of the stereo, may hand hits that emergency flasher button making me check that I didn't accidently turn them on.
See all 63 reviews of the 2006 Kia Rio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Kia Rio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Kia Rio
More About This Model

The original Kia Rio had little going for it other than a big warranty. It was basic transportation, nothing else.

But basic transportation doesn't cut it anymore, even among the smallest and most affordable compact cars: The carefully packaged, nimble-handling Scion xA saw to that. Kia's engineers and designers wisely took a good look at the xA while they were redesigning the Rio.

Although the 2006 Kia Rio may not have the Scion's fashion sense, unlike the old Rio, it's pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot.

More Amenities
For 2006, Kia is offering the Rio sedan in base and LX trim levels, along with a five-door Rio5 hatchback in a single SX trim. With no air conditioning and skinny 14-inch tires, the base sedan is still very much a budget ride. Yet, you do get an attractive cloth interior, two-way seat-height adjustment for the driver, side-impact airbags for front occupants, and side curtain airbags for front and rear occupants for a base price of $11,110 (including a $540 destination charge). A five-speed manual transmission is mandatory on the base car, and there's now a standard tachometer so shift points aren't shots in the dark.

Kia expects most buyers to step up to the LX sedan, which for $12,985 comes with essentials like A/C, a four-speaker CD stereo, power steering, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with adjustable head restraints, tilt steering wheel adjustment and slight wider tires.

Priced a few hundred dollars above the least expensive Kia Spectra, the $14,040 Rio5 SX hatchback is sharper-looking than the Rio sedan, thanks to its neatly finished tail and standard 15-inch alloy wheels with meatier tires.

It has more cargo space, too, with 15.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats to the sedan's 11.9. Maximum capacity is 49.6 cubic feet, 5 more cubes than the old Rio Cinco, although the Cinco was 9 inches longer than the tidy Rio5. Inside the Rio5, you'll find metal-trimmed pedals and faux aluminum trim on the dash and the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The other major benefit to choosing the LX sedan or SX hatch is the availability of options. Both can be had with a four-speed automatic transmission ($850), antilock brakes and the Power Package, which provides power windows, mirrors and locks; keyless entry; and a pair of tweeter speakers. As a bonus, ordering ABS sets you up with four-wheel disc brakes in lieu of the standard front discs/rear drums. Cruise control is the only obvious omission.

Reasonable Power and Economy
Energized by a 30-pound weight loss and a new 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the 2006 Rio gets around as easily as any of its peers. Horsepower comes in a 110 at 6,000 rpm, while torque rates 107 pound-feet at 4,500 rpm. Low-end pull is surprisingly good, and a strong midrange allows the Rio to merge into 70-mph freeway traffic with no problems. The engine is even tempered but does get noisy at higher rpm.

We drove both a manual-shift LX sedan and an automatic Rio5 hatchback, and found the acceleration equally acceptable. Shifting the manual gearbox is actually enjoyable, thanks to the distinct gates and a clutch that couldn't be more forgiving. Meanwhile, the automatic serves up smooth upshifts and on-time downshifts.

Fred Aikins, product strategy manager for the Rio, tells us that a manual-shift sedan or hatchback should turn in a 0-to-60-mph time of 9.5 to 10 seconds. That's a respectable time for this class, but if you're looking for more speed, Kia has been working to expand aftermarket support for its lineup and plans to show off the Rio's performance potential at this year's SEMA show.

Fuel economy is another bright spot for the '06 Rio. Its EPA ratings are much higher than the last year's model — 32 mpg city/35 mpg highway with the manual and 29/38 with the automatic.

Fine Manners
Now a platform mate of the Hyundai Accent, the new Rio rides on a 3.5-inch-longer wheelbase, and slightly wider front and rear tracks. The suspension still consists of struts in front and a semi-independent torsion bar with coil springs in back, but Kia engineers tuned it to better manage body movement and road irregularities. The Rio's ride is smooth and stable around town and on the highway.

We didn't get to test the cornering capability of our LX sedan with 14-inch wheels, but the Rio5 hatch with 15s (both of the cars we drove wore Hankook Optima tires) had little difficulty with tight turns. There was a fair amount of body roll, but the car settles in predictably every time and turn-in was crisper than we expected, especially in the Rio5. The steering even has a firm feel to it at speed.

Comfortable Inside
Of the two interior color schemes, the beige is definitely the way to go. It gives the Rio's cockpit an airy, optimistic feel that's so often lacking in this price bracket. Interior materials quality is above average but not quite up to the Scion xA's level. Careful selection of patterns and finishes helps mask the hard plastic, but shiny dash panels detract from the otherwise buttoned-down ensemble.

The control layout is as straightforward as they come. The large audio head unit comes straight from the Spectra and offers a clear display and a separate tuning knob.

Seat comfort is excellent for a low-priced car. The well-shaped front chairs allow you to sit up high and there's a generous range of seat travel for taller drivers. An armrest is standard for the driver, but we'd trade it for a regular center console box that provides elbow support for both front occupants, along with valuable storage space.

In back, headroom is a bit tight for 6-footers, but legroom is good and there's plenty of room to slide your feet under the front chairs.

Small + Cheap = Good?
It wouldn't have been enough, says Fred Aikins of Kia, to build a Rio that was merely capable of taking on the existing players — the Hyundai Accent, Chevrolet Aveo and Scion xA. Rather, it had to be ready for Toyota's Echo replacement, the 2007 Yaris, as well as all-new entries from Honda and Nissan.

After driving the 2006 Kia Rio and Rio5, we think they're ready to lead the way in this price-sensitive segment.

Used 2006 Kia Rio Overview

The Used 2006 Kia Rio is offered in the following submodels: Rio Sedan, Rio Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and 5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Kia Rio?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Kia Rios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Kia Rio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Kia Rio.

Can't find a used 2006 Kia Rios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Rio for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,778.

Find a used Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Rio for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,199.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Kia Rio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Rio lease specials

Related Used 2006 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles