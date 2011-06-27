Used 2013 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

2013 KIa Hatchback soccer_ref , 09/18/2012 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Looked for a car to replace 2000 Toyota Echo. Shopping for price, dependability and fuel mileage. Drove Yaris, Prius C, Nissan Sentra but settled on Rio hatchback. Sold on styling both inside and out, price and warranty. Fuel mileage is okay, not special. 38 to 40 mpg is tough to swallow coming from 42 to 45 mpg. Didn't see the Yaris being any better. Prius C was too pricey for what I wanted. 6 speed manual transmission is good, though the gears are quite close together. Normal driving is easy to skip gears. Bought manual because paying for an automatic is a rip off. Report Abuse

Very Happy So Far gmmcnair , 08/29/2014 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought my Rio LX hatchback a little over a month ago. I have the 6 speed automatic, and just about nothing else as far as extras. I am not into fluff on cars, but this one is nicely equipped and has all the amenities that one needs in a basic daily driver. The little 1.6 liter engine is spirited off the line (slows down a little bit after that), and gives me decent numbers. I drive in a lot of heavy, stop and start, traffic, and I get about 26-28 mpg overall. Highway mileage hovers around 40....this is without the active ECO button engaged (turns the car into a slug).

2013 Kia Rio Ex ramoro1991 , 01/31/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am currently driving a 2013 Kia Rio in Michigan. Handles great in the snow with the traction control on (read favorite features). Very nice design, but when buying the ex model it did not come with cruise (can be added). I have been driving this car since the beginning of December 2012, just went over 1100 miles and am happy with my choice. Gas mileage does fluctuate a little bit but have had the Eco on while driving on the highway and have actually averaged around 40+ MPG. Just remember, if you're nice to your car, it will be nice to you. This is my first brand new car and am really happy. Currently leasing for a 39 month lease and wouldn't have done anything different. Love my Kia Rio :)

No complaints whatsoever... csandste , 07/19/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Very comfortable for a subcompact, seems like a larger car. Actually seems to have more front seat room than my 07 Optima. Excellent fit and finish. Stock Kumho tires get lots of hate on Tire Rack, but I have no complaints on noise or handling after 18,000 miles. Averaging 29.57 mpg, can't complain about that. This is an EX hatch in dark sapphire, a color that's not supposed to exist on this model. Backup camera comes in very handy because rear window and c pillar restrict view. I would recommend spending the extra money over the LX, the electronics folding rear view mirrors, etc. are worth the extra $$$.