  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2013 Kia Rio
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Rio
5(67%)4(21%)3(0%)2(8%)1(4%)
4.4
24 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
List Price
$7,950
Used Rio for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2013 KIa Hatchback

soccer_ref, 09/18/2012
38 of 39 people found this review helpful

Looked for a car to replace 2000 Toyota Echo. Shopping for price, dependability and fuel mileage. Drove Yaris, Prius C, Nissan Sentra but settled on Rio hatchback. Sold on styling both inside and out, price and warranty. Fuel mileage is okay, not special. 38 to 40 mpg is tough to swallow coming from 42 to 45 mpg. Didn't see the Yaris being any better. Prius C was too pricey for what I wanted. 6 speed manual transmission is good, though the gears are quite close together. Normal driving is easy to skip gears. Bought manual because paying for an automatic is a rip off.

Report Abuse

Very Happy So Far

gmmcnair, 08/29/2014
31 of 32 people found this review helpful

I bought my Rio LX hatchback a little over a month ago. I have the 6 speed automatic, and just about nothing else as far as extras. I am not into fluff on cars, but this one is nicely equipped and has all the amenities that one needs in a basic daily driver. The little 1.6 liter engine is spirited off the line (slows down a little bit after that), and gives me decent numbers. I drive in a lot of heavy, stop and start, traffic, and I get about 26-28 mpg overall. Highway mileage hovers around 40....this is without the active ECO button engaged (turns the car into a slug).

Report Abuse

2013 Kia Rio Ex

ramoro1991, 01/31/2013
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I am currently driving a 2013 Kia Rio in Michigan. Handles great in the snow with the traction control on (read favorite features). Very nice design, but when buying the ex model it did not come with cruise (can be added). I have been driving this car since the beginning of December 2012, just went over 1100 miles and am happy with my choice. Gas mileage does fluctuate a little bit but have had the Eco on while driving on the highway and have actually averaged around 40+ MPG. Just remember, if you're nice to your car, it will be nice to you. This is my first brand new car and am really happy. Currently leasing for a 39 month lease and wouldn't have done anything different. Love my Kia Rio :)

Report Abuse

No complaints whatsoever...

csandste, 07/19/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Very comfortable for a subcompact, seems like a larger car. Actually seems to have more front seat room than my 07 Optima. Excellent fit and finish. Stock Kumho tires get lots of hate on Tire Rack, but I have no complaints on noise or handling after 18,000 miles. Averaging 29.57 mpg, can't complain about that. This is an EX hatch in dark sapphire, a color that's not supposed to exist on this model. Backup camera comes in very handy because rear window and c pillar restrict view. I would recommend spending the extra money over the LX, the electronics folding rear view mirrors, etc. are worth the extra $$$.

Report Abuse

Great Little Car

Dan Ferguson, 05/02/2016
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love this car. My wife and I bought it about 1 year ago used and it has not given us any trouble. Had 21000 K miles on it when we bought it and we've now got 37000 K miles now. Will be giving this to our daughter, though as she just finished med school and needs a reliable little car where she lives. Shipping it to her today. Got the LX package and it didn't have a few items that I added. For one thing, it had no cruise control, but there's an OEM change that you can do through your steering wheel to add it. Works like a charm. Would not hesitate to buy again.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related Used 2013 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles