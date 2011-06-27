Vehicle overview

With the 2010 Kia Rio, the appeal lies mainly in the numbers. Here's a car with an MSRP that starts around $12,000, a fuel economy rating of up to 36 mpg highway and a powertrain warranty that'll keep you covered for 10 years or 100,000 miles. There's a lot to like right there, though in reality the Rio ends up being a little less than the sum of its parts.

Entry-level Rios, which include the Rio sedan and the Rio5 hatchback wagon, are relatively spartan affairs, with many of the features most buyers now consider must-haves -- such as air-conditioning, power windows/locks and keyless entry -- either optional or not offered at all. Spring for a loaded version of the top SX trim level, however, and you'll get a car with enough niceties to make you feel like your decision to downsize wasn't really that big a sacrifice.

The 2010 Kia Rio also drives adequately, with performance and interior comfort that are more than acceptable for everyday driving. The Rio does have one glaring weakness, though, namely its mixed safety ratings. At times it can also come off as low-buck, whereas rivals such as the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa deliver a more satisfying experience via greater comfort and performance. We'd recommend going with either of those two models, but if price is your main concern, the 2010 Rio is probably worth a look.