Used 1997 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJR

    84,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,484

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJR

    96,982 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,596

    Details

Oh what a ride it was!
Dolle Dolf,11/18/2010
My well-maintained but hi-miles (160k) car died recently (227k) when the supercharger disintegrated and destroyed the engine. Too much $$ to repair. I already have spent $20k in 3 years in repairs, due to expensive parts. ABS/traction control module had to go to UK for reprogramming. Rear hub melted, destroyed a rotor and a drive shaft. A door dent was expensive to fix. some preventative maintenance including tranny fluid lines. The sunroof was $1200+. The seat computer I never bothered with as it conked out whilst in my fave position. etc etc. Still no regrets. These are beautiful, inspired cars and it has been a true joy to own. A perma-smile on my face each time I drove it.
