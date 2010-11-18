Used 1997 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- used
1996 Jaguar XJR84,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,484
- used
1999 Jaguar XJR96,982 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,596
Dolle Dolf,11/18/2010
My well-maintained but hi-miles (160k) car died recently (227k) when the supercharger disintegrated and destroyed the engine. Too much $$ to repair. I already have spent $20k in 3 years in repairs, due to expensive parts. ABS/traction control module had to go to UK for reprogramming. Rear hub melted, destroyed a rotor and a drive shaft. A door dent was expensive to fix. some preventative maintenance including tranny fluid lines. The sunroof was $1200+. The seat computer I never bothered with as it conked out whilst in my fave position. etc etc. Still no regrets. These are beautiful, inspired cars and it has been a true joy to own. A perma-smile on my face each time I drove it.