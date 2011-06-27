Used 1997 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews

Oh what a ride it was! Dolle Dolf , 11/18/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful My well-maintained but hi-miles (160k) car died recently (227k) when the supercharger disintegrated and destroyed the engine. Too much $$ to repair. I already have spent $20k in 3 years in repairs, due to expensive parts. ABS/traction control module had to go to UK for reprogramming. Rear hub melted, destroyed a rotor and a drive shaft. A door dent was expensive to fix. some preventative maintenance including tranny fluid lines. The sunroof was $1200+. The seat computer I never bothered with as it conked out whilst in my fave position. etc etc. Still no regrets. These are beautiful, inspired cars and it has been a true joy to own. A perma-smile on my face each time I drove it. Report Abuse

1997 XJR DavidG , 12/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Buying this car was a dream! I knew the car had a lot of horsepower but never fully comprehended it until I floored it, two words came out with the first being "OH....", the 2nd I will leave off. This car is a dream to drive and even comfortable on long drives. This is one of the smoothest cars I have driven. I had hit 100 on the interstate and not even notice it until I looked down. When I pointed this out to my better half, her response was "All I am saying is your son is in the car". I personally think he liked it.