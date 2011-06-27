  1. Home
Used 1997 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 XJR
4.7
3 reviews
Oh what a ride it was!

Dolle Dolf, 11/18/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

My well-maintained but hi-miles (160k) car died recently (227k) when the supercharger disintegrated and destroyed the engine. Too much $$ to repair. I already have spent $20k in 3 years in repairs, due to expensive parts. ABS/traction control module had to go to UK for reprogramming. Rear hub melted, destroyed a rotor and a drive shaft. A door dent was expensive to fix. some preventative maintenance including tranny fluid lines. The sunroof was $1200+. The seat computer I never bothered with as it conked out whilst in my fave position. etc etc. Still no regrets. These are beautiful, inspired cars and it has been a true joy to own. A perma-smile on my face each time I drove it.

1997 XJR

DavidG, 12/23/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Buying this car was a dream! I knew the car had a lot of horsepower but never fully comprehended it until I floored it, two words came out with the first being "OH....", the 2nd I will leave off. This car is a dream to drive and even comfortable on long drives. This is one of the smoothest cars I have driven. I had hit 100 on the interstate and not even notice it until I looked down. When I pointed this out to my better half, her response was "All I am saying is your son is in the car". I personally think he liked it.

XJR

marosari00, 02/26/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The XJR is truly a supercar in it's own right. It is understatement at it's best. Just possibly looking at the XJR logo on the vehicle or the 255/45zr17 tires may give away what lurks beneath the hood. Power is availble on command. Does well in city driving. Give it an open road and it will slap a smile on your face. Repairs can be expensive so make sure the preventive maintenance is taken care of without fail. This vehicle keeps bimmers and mercs at bay!

