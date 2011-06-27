Used 1997 Jaguar XJR Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque378 lb-ft @ 3050 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Cabernet Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Westminster Blue
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey III Metallic
  • Antigua Pearl Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
