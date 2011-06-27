  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar XJ Consumer Reviews

Thinks it's a Prius

Bill porter, 02/15/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have gotten as high as 36 miles per gallon without the air on at 75 miles an hour. Around Tucson City driving it gets 28 miles per gallon. This is our first Jaguar and definitely not the last. Dealership services vantastic. We just can't believe the gas mileage this thing gets. I have a 2018 golf r and it can't touch it never get over 30.I have never taken this car out that somebody didn't comment on how beautiful it was. I've owned my golf r for a year and no one has ever asked me about it.I'm 72 and spent 50 years in the car business and this is undoubtedly the nicest machine I've ever driven. The other nice thing is you never see other ones. I see s class Mercedes , BMW 7 series all the time. Best automobile purchase I've ever made.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Stylish Jag

JUSTIN WRIGHT, 04/23/2017
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love everything about it!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
