Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,061
|$44,011
|$47,842
|Clean
|$38,062
|$41,822
|$45,460
|Average
|$34,062
|$37,445
|$40,694
|Rough
|$30,063
|$33,067
|$35,929
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,883
|$34,581
|$35,281
|Clean
|$32,192
|$32,861
|$33,524
|Average
|$28,810
|$29,421
|$30,010
|Rough
|$25,427
|$25,981
|$26,496
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,161
|$28,041
|$31,790
|Clean
|$22,955
|$26,646
|$30,207
|Average
|$20,543
|$23,857
|$27,040
|Rough
|$18,131
|$21,067
|$23,874
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,784
|$33,455
|$37,969
|Clean
|$27,347
|$31,791
|$36,078
|Average
|$24,474
|$28,463
|$32,296
|Rough
|$21,600
|$25,135
|$28,514
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,453
|$34,232
|$38,852
|Clean
|$27,983
|$32,529
|$36,917
|Average
|$25,042
|$29,124
|$33,047
|Rough
|$22,102
|$25,719
|$29,177
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,360
|$27,042
|$30,600
|Clean
|$22,194
|$25,697
|$29,076
|Average
|$19,862
|$23,007
|$26,028
|Rough
|$17,530
|$20,317
|$22,980
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,095
|$25,812
|$29,406
|Clean
|$20,992
|$24,528
|$27,941
|Average
|$18,787
|$21,961
|$25,012
|Rough
|$16,581
|$19,393
|$22,083
Estimated values
2015 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,490
|$23,754
|$26,910
|Clean
|$19,468
|$22,573
|$25,570
|Average
|$17,422
|$20,210
|$22,890
|Rough
|$15,377
|$17,847
|$20,209