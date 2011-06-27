Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
2005 XJ8L Review
This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. The quality of this car is outstanding. Owning a Jag always meant you had to have a back up auto to drive when your Jag was in the shop. But, not anymore. Class, comfort, reliability and prestige you can't get from a German or Japanese mark. Four good sized adults can fit easily in this car and everyone is happy. The aluminum body, V8 and six speed transmission are light years ahead of the previous design. I love this car. If you're looking for the whole luxury package in a full sized car, check it out.
Best used car value ever
We purchased this car 2 years ago with just over 90k on the odometer, and couldn't be happier with it. now with over 100k on it it still looks and drives like it just rolled out of the showroom. The leather seats hardly show any wear at all, there aren't any odd squeaks or rattles, everything works exactly as it should. The only thing that may need attention in the future is the headliner, as it is pulling away from it's backing in a couple small patches around the sun visors. not really noticeable unless you look for it. Fast, smooth, nimble, outrageously comfortable, and thus far, exceedingly reliable as well.
Love It
I have enjoyed it for a year so far. It has been very reliable. It has surprised me on performance and fuel mileage. City about 17 and I made a trip from Atlanta to Birmingham last summer with the A/C on and got 29.3 mpg! On the trip computer B I keep up with the oil change, but it also shows MPG. On the first 5000 mile run it averaged 21.5. Not bad for a big car. It is not a slouch either. My previous car was a Chrysler 300C with the 5.7L HEMI. Look up the specs and compare, they are the same. You can feel it too. 0-60 in 6.3. Being an all aluminum car helps too. It only weighs 3750 lbs. 300 lbs lighter than the 300C. I'm on the look out for another one, but an '08 or '09 this time. The next generation up from my '05 XJ8-L has a few additional things that I would like. Like HID headlights, Bluetooth and factory satellite radio. I'll look for a Super 8, an R or Vanden Plas this time. The Supercharged version would be very nice. I hope the next one is as good as this one.
Great old Barge
I bought this vehicle at 123k mi / 15 years old. Its come along way down the Depreciation Curve - from $85k to $6.5k It rides extremely well - its a large comfortable car. The trick (for me) is finding a good long-term previous owner ! Many of these are on a one-way trip to a 'Buy Here/Pay Here' lot... There's an Arab saying : When buying a Camel, look closer at the Seller than the Beast. I've changed the brakes (pads and rotors ) as well as most of the suspension components. Although the body is all aluminum, it's still a large heavy car. OEM Parts are very inexpensive from aftermarket vendors, not from Jaguars Main Dealers.
vanden plas rah rah
The 2005 Vanden Plas XJ8 is the autobahn beater that should be considered by anyone looking to combine luxury with size and power. Jaguar's flagship matches up with the S-Class and the 700 Series very well. Less weight (aluminum) equals speed and agility you would not expect from such a large auto. The additional costs for he German cars can only leave you wondering why would you spend more to get less? Compare the three. The car will sell itself. Tally Ho
