Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$4,135
|$4,803
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,702
|$4,299
|Average
|$1,993
|$2,836
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,375
|$1,971
|$2,283
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,584
|$8,144
|$9,551
|Clean
|$4,994
|$7,292
|$8,549
|Average
|$3,812
|$5,587
|$6,544
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,882
|$4,539
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$3,956
|$4,589
|Clean
|$2,510
|$3,542
|$4,107
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,714
|$3,144
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,886
|$2,181
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,446
|$5,019
|$5,884
|Clean
|$3,081
|$4,494
|$5,267
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,443
|$4,032
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,392
|$2,796
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,461
|$6,302
|$6,779
|Clean
|$4,883
|$5,642
|$6,068
|Average
|$3,728
|$4,323
|$4,645
|Rough
|$2,572
|$3,004
|$3,222