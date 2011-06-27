Estimated values
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,222
|$1,519
|Clean
|$605
|$1,091
|$1,357
|Average
|$456
|$830
|$1,032
|Rough
|$307
|$568
|$707
Estimated values
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$731
|$1,240
|$1,519
|Clean
|$651
|$1,107
|$1,357
|Average
|$491
|$842
|$1,032
|Rough
|$331
|$577
|$707
Estimated values
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,478
|$1,613
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,320
|$1,440
|Average
|$835
|$1,004
|$1,095
|Rough
|$562
|$687
|$751
Estimated values
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$4,846
|$6,238
|Clean
|$2,033
|$4,328
|$5,571
|Average
|$1,533
|$3,291
|$4,238
|Rough
|$1,033
|$2,254
|$2,904
Estimated values
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,192
|$1,519
|Clean
|$528
|$1,064
|$1,357
|Average
|$398
|$809
|$1,032
|Rough
|$268
|$554
|$707