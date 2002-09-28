Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign
    used

    1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign

    51,336 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    47,760 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Rouge
    used

    1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Rouge

    16,263 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,950

    Details
  • 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,375 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    101,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    53,293 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,979

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    91,902 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    52,066 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    86,083 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    54,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS

    84,050 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    152,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    71,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    70,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    110,800 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    46,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    78,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,788

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
1991 Jaguar XJ6
emarkwith,09/28/2002
Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars.
