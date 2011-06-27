  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX35
  4. Used 2006 INFINITI FX35
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(62)
Appraise this car

2006 INFINITI FX35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standout styling, handles like a sport sedan, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features, strong V6.
  • Minimal cargo room, large blind spots, doesn't feel as upscale as some peers, no third-row seat available.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
INFINITI FX35 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$3,603 - $5,650
Used FX35 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're willing to sacrifice a little practicality, the FX35 offers carlike handling and all-weather capability in a package that will never be mistaken for your average Explorer.

Vehicle overview

So your passions veer toward high-performance sports cars, but family obligations have pushed you toward something larger and more practical. As the automotive industry sees it, you're the target buyer for a crossover SUV. But Infiniti knows that a shapeless jacked-up station wagon won't do it for you. Instead, performance and style must be primary, and they must be sufficiently overwhelming to mask any family-friendly nature. And that's why Infiniti's FX35 has a 280-horsepower V6 engine and curvy body that stands out in a crowd. Like BMW's X5 and Cadillac's SRX, the FX35 aims to please those who seek on-road thrills and, when needed, all-weather capability -- should you feel the desire to scale rocky trails, look elsewhere.

As a bridge between a luxury sedan and a true SUV, the FX35 shares a platform with the Infiniti G35, has a four-wheel independent suspension tuned for handling on pavement, and lacks a low-range transfer case. Its relatively low-slung stance, raised rear deck lid and 18-inch wheels give it a more aggressive stance than most other crossover SUVs. Inside, you'll find a spacious five-passenger interior furnished with leather and polished aluminum accents and a central LCD screen. The rear quarters can be equipped with an optional DVD entertainment system that should keep most every rear passenger amused for hours.

Infiniti engineered the FX35 to perform more like a sport sedan than an SUV. Although it's certainly not the most practical luxury SUV on the market, the FX35 delivers impressive performance and a luxurious ride that will surprise anyone who thinks it's just another lumbering sport-utility vehicle.

2006 INFINITI FX35 models

The FX35 is a four-door midsize crossover SUV offered in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 10-way power driver and eight-way front-passenger seats, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a 300-watt Bose audio system, a rearview monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, HID headlights, an in-dash six-disc CD changer and 18-inch aluminum wheels. There are several option packages for adding additional equipment, such as a sunroof, auto headlights and a programmable HomeLink remote transmitter. Available gadgets include a DVD navigation system, intelligent keyless entry (that uses electronic signals in place of a conventional keyless remote), a DVD entertainment system, radar-based adaptive cruise control and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

2006 Highlights

The new model year brings an exterior refresh to the Infiniti FX with a new bumper, grille and wheel design. New standard features include a rearview monitor, a 300-watt Bose audio system and a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel. A new center console design and revised electroluminescent gauges are also part of the interior changes, while revised suspension tuning helps improve the ride. The FX35 also gains standard leather seating, a 10-way power driver seat with memory and an eight-way power passenger seat.

Performance & mpg

The FX35 is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Both models use a 280-hp, 3.5-liter V6 engine and a five-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode. All-wheel-drive models have an electronically controlled system that automatically directs power to the wheels with the most traction.

Safety

Safety highlights include four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS, BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Front-seat side-impact airbags are standard, along with front and rear head curtain airbags. Traction and stability control systems also come standard. Infiniti also offers an available Lane Departure Warning System (LDW) that works to alert the driver to any unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In NHTSA crash tests, the FX earned five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in side impacts. The IIHS gives the FX a "Good" rating (the best rank possible) for protection in frontal offset crashes.

Driving

Built specifically to excel on the pavement where most owners will use it most, the FX handles more like a sedan than an SUV. Minimal body roll, quick steering and the powerful V6 engine all combine to provide a driving experience that few other sport-utes can match. When driven at the upper end of its performance limits, the FX isn't as easy to control as a BMW X5, but the vast majority of drivers will find its road manners exceptional.

Interior

With plenty of passenger room and a clean design, the FX35's interior is comfortable and easy to get used to. Although leather upholstery is standard, the interior has more of a sporty flavor than a luxurious one, as aluminum trim takes the place of wood accents. The center console features a few too many buttons of similar shape and size. The sloping roofline makes for tight headroom in back, but the seatbacks recline for added space when needed. Poor rear visibility is another consequence of the FX's shape, but the standard rearview monitor compensates by allowing you to see exactly what's behind you while backing up. Cargo room is tight as there's just 65 cubic feet of room compared to 80 cubic feet or more in most midsize SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI FX35.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
62 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long Term FX 35 Review - Excellent!!
TY in IL,02/25/2010
This is my second FX. Bought '04 and put on 120,000 mi and then purchased '06 with 11,000 that now has 96,000 miles on it. Combined I have over 200,000 miles experience with FX and I'm thinking about 09 FX 50 now. I have had zero mechanical issues in either FX. Very reliable. I spend 4 hours/day in car, and this is my rolling office. Sports car, luxury sedan, and some utility makes it perfect for me. I have black/brick, all options/ chromes, and can't find another car I'd rather drive. I have much experience buying tires and I recommend 20" Yokahamas or Nittos. from Discount Tire. They improve ride. Combining fun to drive, reliability, styling and wow factor - can't lose with FX
a real dissapointment
Martin Pollmueller,09/05/2007
I love the look of this vehicle. It handles well and the engine is well suited for this type of truck. The interior is attractice and the car feels solid as a higher end one should. I bought this car based on the good reliability and performance reviews. Unfortunately, I got a lemon. Fine, it can happen to any manufacturer. However, Infiniti ( Nissan)really doesn't care about the customer once the sale is made. In the first 5000 miles, both the frontend and transmission had to be replaced. It took seven months before the work was performed. These were the major issues but there were many more, all manufacturing defects.Infiniti doesn't take responsibility for collateral damage caused by its
Two months in...
Brian BTLG,12/25/2009
I loved the styling and there doesn't seem to be many on the road so it is quite unique. Drove Lexus, Mercedes, Acura, and Lincoln. Infiniti gives you the most tech features for the money with AWD. I've owned Nissan's before and they've always been reliable. Nav is awesome, bose system is the best I've owned yet, seats are very comfortable on longer trips, snow mode is perfect in deep snow, brick (orange) interior is simply amazing, lots of power, plenty of room and storage, and very comfortable ride. Have a good friend with X3 and another with Denali. This blows those away. Down sides: Barely getting 16 MPG and calls for premium fuel, poor rear visibility, and complicated bluetooth phone.
Not sure if i would repurchase
evnstvn,07/25/2010
Having owned a previous Nissan product (1993) Maxima that I had for 10 years (best car i ever had), I ended up buying a 2006 FX 35. Always loved the styling and after driving it (and competitors) decided on the FX. I still love the driving experience, but not necessarily the ownership experience. Have had multiple issues with having to return the vehicle to the dealership (which I admit, Infinity of Coconut Creek has been great) for many issues related to trim/cosmetics, I have also had to have 3 mechanical issues with the car that if I had to pay for out of pocket would have been very expensive if not covered under warranty. I do not think I would purchase another Nissan/Infinity product
See all 62 reviews of the 2006 INFINITI FX35
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 INFINITI FX35

Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 Overview

The Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 is offered in the following submodels: FX35 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 INFINITI FX35?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 INFINITI FX35s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 INFINITI FX35 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 INFINITI FX35.

Can't find a used 2006 INFINITI FX35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX35 for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,385.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX35 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,057.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 INFINITI FX35?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI FX35 lease specials

Related Used 2006 INFINITI FX35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles