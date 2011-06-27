Vehicle overview

So your passions veer toward high-performance sports cars, but family obligations have pushed you toward something larger and more practical. As the automotive industry sees it, you're the target buyer for a crossover SUV. But Infiniti knows that a shapeless jacked-up station wagon won't do it for you. Instead, performance and style must be primary, and they must be sufficiently overwhelming to mask any family-friendly nature. And that's why Infiniti's FX35 has a 280-horsepower V6 engine and curvy body that stands out in a crowd. Like BMW's X5 and Cadillac's SRX, the FX35 aims to please those who seek on-road thrills and, when needed, all-weather capability -- should you feel the desire to scale rocky trails, look elsewhere.

As a bridge between a luxury sedan and a true SUV, the FX35 shares a platform with the Infiniti G35, has a four-wheel independent suspension tuned for handling on pavement, and lacks a low-range transfer case. Its relatively low-slung stance, raised rear deck lid and 18-inch wheels give it a more aggressive stance than most other crossover SUVs. Inside, you'll find a spacious five-passenger interior furnished with leather and polished aluminum accents and a central LCD screen. The rear quarters can be equipped with an optional DVD entertainment system that should keep most every rear passenger amused for hours.

Infiniti engineered the FX35 to perform more like a sport sedan than an SUV. Although it's certainly not the most practical luxury SUV on the market, the FX35 delivers impressive performance and a luxurious ride that will surprise anyone who thinks it's just another lumbering sport-utility vehicle.