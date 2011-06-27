  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(39)
2008 INFINITI FX35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sport sedan handling, strong all-around performance, very comfortable front seats, distinctive style.
  • Somewhat firm ride, limited visibility, modest cargo capacity, no third-row seat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

While not the most practical midsize luxury SUV, the 2008 Infiniti FX35 offers a tempting mix of agile handling, all-weather capability and head-turning looks that few of its peers can match.

Vehicle overview

Despite what its tallish SUV profile and comfortable backseat might imply, the 2008 Infiniti FX35 could be considered a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Thanks to a strong 275-horsepower V6 and sport-tuned chassis (derived from the previous-generation Infiniti G35), the FX35 accelerates with vigor, attacks corners eagerly and generally feels alive on the road. To drive an FX35 is to be convinced that a sport-utility vehicle can deliver on the "sport" part of the equation.

The Infiniti FX35 also does reasonably well on the luxury front. A well-designed interior features pleasant ergonomics and leather-lined seats that we've found to be especially comfortable. Upscale features like a 300-watt Bose stereo and rearview camera make life even easier, and Infiniti's distinctive shape, even after five years on the market, can still make quite a fashion statement at your local Macy's parking lot.

Unfortunately, the FX35's emphasis on speed and style comes with a few consequences. That distinctive shape detracts from cargo space and impedes visibility. It also precludes any possibility of a third-row seat, a feature that's been springing up in more and more competitors. Finally, while the FX35 is as comfortable as any to sit in, its firm suspension doesn't deliver the nicest ride.

Overall, we've found that the best entries in the midsize luxury SUV class make fewer compromises when blending entertainment, comfort and utility. Consumers shopping in this class should especially pay attention to the equally athletic BMW X5, the roomy Cadillac SRX and the jack-of-all-trades Acura MDX. However, anyone whose top priority is driving entertainment should give the 2008 Infiniti FX35 strong consideration.

2008 INFINITI FX35 models

The 2008 Infiniti FX35 is a midsize luxury SUV that comes in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, leather upholstery, power front seats, a power telescoping steering wheel, a Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a rearview monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and full power accessories. Options include a moonroof, Infiniti's Intelligent Key keyless entry and start, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and run-flat tires. The Technology Package bundles a navigation system, a lane-departure warning system and adaptive cruise control. There's also the Sport Package that adds a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels, aluminum interior trim and a dark chrome front grille.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Infiniti FX35 enters its sixth year with little change, simply adding satellite radio as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 making a potent 275 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque powers the 2008 Infiniti FX35. A five-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode is the sole gearbox. Rear-wheel drive is standard, though the FX35 offers an optional all-wheel-drive system with a rear bias to preserve its sporty handling capabilities.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard, as are a rearview monitor and tire-pressure monitor. The optional Lane Departure Warning System alerts the driver to unintended movement of the vehicle out of a designated traffic lane. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the FX scored five (out of five) stars for its protection of occupants in both front and side impacts, and in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset testing, the FX earned the top score of "Good."

Driving

Infiniti's efforts to instill the FX35 with a truly athletic character can be felt with every drive. The strong, smooth V6 and well-matched five-speed automatic provide snappy response, while tenacious tires and quick steering keep the grip high and body roll low. Finally, its braking distances are short even by car standards and almost stellar by an SUV's. The main issue we have with the 2008 Infiniti FX35 is its ride quality, which might be too stiff for the average luxury SUV shopper. Also worth mentioning is the FX35's behavior when pushed to its handling limits. Its rear end has a tendency to step out during aggressive driving when the standard stability control is switched off. Our recommendation? Leave the stability control on.

Interior

Although leather seating is standard, the FX35's cabin doesn't feel as upscale or warm as some others; it almost gives the feeling of sitting in a less elite Nissan product. Despite the presence of too many small, similar buttons on the dash, ergonomics are mostly well thought out. However, a more serious matter is how the narrow rear window and considerable blind spots compromise rearward visibility. There's plenty of room for four adults, though the sloping roof can make things tight for taller rear passengers. Cargo space is even more of a squeeze, as there are just 65 cubic feet of space compared to the 70-85 cubic feet found in most midsize SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI FX35.

5(74%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It handles like a sports car
sean,12/28/2009
The reviews are correct: the FX35 handles like a sports sedan, but with a higher seating position and extra room. The ride is firm, but comfortable. You feel some bumps, but it's not harsh. (I did not have the sport package.) AWD, snow mode, and ground clearance meant that I plowed easily through a foot or more of snow. Great in foul weather. You could sleep a night in the seats - super comfortable. Very zippy engine, with a very nice sounding growl. Just a sweet vehicle (I drove it new during a 2 yr lease).
I love my Infiniti FX35!
Patrice Boron,04/01/2009
I admire the unique styling on the FX35 it feels like you are driving a sports car with the space of a CUV. This vehicle has been very fun to drive and responsive when power is needed.
Family Vette
ckadventure,09/18/2012
We have logged nearly 50K miles in our FX35 sport/touring AWD. It handles like a big corvette, very tight & sporty feel. We use this vehicle as a daily driver as well as for vacations out of state, as it gets 24mpg Hwy vs 18mpg in our Land Rover. It has some of the quality that Nissan is known for; however, it is pricier to maintaine. Surprisingly, I have had a wheel bearing fail, multiple recalls/warranty repairs & two break jobs all within 50 thousand miles. My wife enjoys driving this vehicle, but I am not sure if I will keep it once the warranty expires.
Husband's Car
lijana McDonald,10/13/2009
My husband needed a new car, so I did my homework and found the FX35. I loved the shape and appearance of the car, it's a strong sharp looking car. We test drove the Nissan Murano, but the feel was different than the FX, I like the fact that the FX iss a rear wheel drive. Now... I drive the car every day & my husband drives the 2nd car.
See all 39 reviews of the 2008 INFINITI FX35
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 Overview

The Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 is offered in the following submodels: FX35 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

