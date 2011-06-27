Vehicle overview

Despite what its tallish SUV profile and comfortable backseat might imply, the 2008 Infiniti FX35 could be considered a sport sedan in SUV clothing. Thanks to a strong 275-horsepower V6 and sport-tuned chassis (derived from the previous-generation Infiniti G35), the FX35 accelerates with vigor, attacks corners eagerly and generally feels alive on the road. To drive an FX35 is to be convinced that a sport-utility vehicle can deliver on the "sport" part of the equation.

The Infiniti FX35 also does reasonably well on the luxury front. A well-designed interior features pleasant ergonomics and leather-lined seats that we've found to be especially comfortable. Upscale features like a 300-watt Bose stereo and rearview camera make life even easier, and Infiniti's distinctive shape, even after five years on the market, can still make quite a fashion statement at your local Macy's parking lot.

Unfortunately, the FX35's emphasis on speed and style comes with a few consequences. That distinctive shape detracts from cargo space and impedes visibility. It also precludes any possibility of a third-row seat, a feature that's been springing up in more and more competitors. Finally, while the FX35 is as comfortable as any to sit in, its firm suspension doesn't deliver the nicest ride.

Overall, we've found that the best entries in the midsize luxury SUV class make fewer compromises when blending entertainment, comfort and utility. Consumers shopping in this class should especially pay attention to the equally athletic BMW X5, the roomy Cadillac SRX and the jack-of-all-trades Acura MDX. However, anyone whose top priority is driving entertainment should give the 2008 Infiniti FX35 strong consideration.