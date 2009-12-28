Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me
- 160,100 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,966$2,000 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Infiniti FX home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. An odometer that reads 160,100 miles speaks for itself. This FX has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Infiniti FX is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Infiniti FX creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful condition. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ashton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W18X204350
Stock: 204350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,797$1,168 Below Market
Car Emporium - Spokane / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W58X201774
Stock: 11986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,654 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,056$337 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
[G01] Touring Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2008 INFINITI FX35 is offered by AutoNation Subaru West. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2008 INFINITI. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI FX35 . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W58X209860
Stock: 8X209860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 166,436 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,990
Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire
** AutoLand Value Special ** This Excellent > Dealer Serviced > State Inspected > 2008 INFINITI FX35 4D Sport Utility with 275hp 3.5-liter DOHC 24-Valve Aluminum-Alloy V6 Engine AWD with SPORT PACKAGE > TOURING PACKAGE > HANDS-FREE PACKAGE > IPOD INTERFACE > ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS > CARGO AREA PROTECTOR > FLOOR MATS > SPLASH GUARDS > Leather-appointed Interior with Power and Memory, 300-watt Bose Audio, 6-disc CD Autochanger, 11 Speakers, including two subwoofers > XM Satellite Radio, RearView Monitor and High Intensity Discharge (HID) bi-xenon lights and a 5-Speed Automatic transmission in Ivory Pearl on Wheat Leather just came in on trade and has 166,433 of well cared for miles and its looks and drives Excellent. Like all of these FX's it has the bubbled dash tops but its a great vehicle. This Fantastic 2008 INFINITI FX35 was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell.KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,703SPORT PACKAGE (8-spoke, 20" aluminum-alloy wheels; Sport-tuned suspension; Drilled aluminum pedals with rubber grips; Aluminum roof rails (replace black roof rails); Etched aluminum interior trim; Tinted headlights and taillights; Dark chrome front grille) - TOURING PACKAGE: (Power sliding tinted glass moonroof with one-touch open/close, tilt feature and sliding sunshade; HomeLink Universal Transceiver; Auto on/off headlights;) - HANDS-FREE PACKAGE (Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Intelligent Key w/Twist Engine Start) > IPOD INTERFACE > ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS > CARGO AREA PROTECTOR > FLOOR MATS > SPLASH GUARDS >Albrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2008 INFINITI FX35 is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the most competitive, fluid and best real-time pricing in the industry.We Professionally Detail, Hand Wash, Wax, Machine Buff, Shampoo and Disinfect every single vehicle from top to bottom for you..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W98X204189
Stock: P7506A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 98,661 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,991
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Brake Assist, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Come visit us at www.goseeoc.com www.goseeocford.com South Carolina's Largest Ford Lincoln dealership since 1985
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W48X205458
Stock: 0B31339N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 129,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
REAL NICE CLEAN TITAN.RUNS DRIVES GREAT.OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U98X103393
Stock: 103393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08U58X103150
Stock: 3150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,561 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS LOCAL NORTHWEST INFINITI FX35!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W18X206891
Stock: 9164M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,800
Thrifty Car Sales of Franklin - Franklin / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W68X202819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,681 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,297
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W78X202909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,968 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,495$1,867 Below Market
Stella Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18W89M157827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,000$1,817 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Apollo Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2009 INFINITI FX35 with 56,755mi. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Gray AWD INFINITI FX35 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 INFINITI FX35: These SUVs are short on utility but high on sport -- as in sports car. The FX lacks a third-row seat and real cargo space, but it makes up for it in horsepower and handling. The base level FX35 has a 3.5L V6 engine that turns out 303 hp (28 more than last year) and 262 lb-ft of torque (6 less than last year). The new FX50's 5.0L V8 has 390 hp on tap and 369 lb-ft of torque, making it INFINITI's most powerful engine ever. Its off-road capabilities may be limited (no low gear, for example), but it screams through the twisties and delivers a high level of interior features, many of which are standard. Interesting features of this model are Sporty handling in an SUV body, new, more powerful engine available , improved handling, and roomy rear seats Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18W19M152906
Stock: 138812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 111,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,450$643 Below Market
Fuoco Motor GMC - Grand Junction / Colorado
Fuoco Motor Company has been owned by the same family for over 80 years. Come-by today for a test drive and experience the Fuoco way of doing business.Sold AS/IS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X202878
Stock: 6200072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 185,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,881$433 Below Market
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2007 INFINITI FX35* (AWD, 5-Speed Automatic, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC) with 185,712 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * AWD * ABS brakes * Alloy wheels * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated Front Bucket Seats * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Premium Leather Seat Trim * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS08W27X204128
Stock: K15687AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 99,078 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,991
Motors On Wheels - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18U09M104649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,866 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,899$877 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18W29M158875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,500
Foreign Auto Connect - Bloomington / Indiana
2009 Infiniti FX35 with a CLEAN CARFAX / Premium Bose Audio / Moonroof / Keyless Entry / Automatic Temperature Control / Heated Side Mirrors / Power Door Mirrors / Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror / Heated Seats & More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18W59M152990
Stock: 152990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2019
- 110,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2009 Moonlight White Pearl INFINITI FX35 CARFAX One-Owner. NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, MP3-USB, BACKUP CAMERA, wheat Leather. 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAS18U59M102749
Stock: 13111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35
- 5(74%)
- 4(23%)
- 2(3%)
