I purchased a QX70S AWD with the larger black wheels and other bits. At first it was nearly everything I didn't want in a car, dark color outside, black inside and big black wheels. Nearly 18 months on I love it. It gives me the impression of a classic sports car to drive. It handles well, grips and corners well, I like the supportive and comfortable seats. It accelerates better than some so called sports cars, is roomy and versatile enough and has more than enough tech for me. If you need to tow a lot or carry 5 people and luggage this is not the car for you, but if you want something that stands out from the pack and brings a smile to your face then this is for you. One downside is fuel economy, it is not the most economical vehicle there is even when driven moderately, but this kind of performance doesn't come cheap. I love the 3 versions of shifting, auto, stick or paddle shifters depending on your mood. I bought this instead of a Cayenne and I'm pleased I did. My service costs are a fraction of my neighbors Porsche and on the road my performance is equally as good. I love all the safety features from adaptive cruise to lane departure and more cameras than a movie set to aid my wife in parking. In Fl. the cooled seats are great and work well. The nav. with traffic and weather also work well. One other small niggle is that the center console cubby is too far back to get things in and out in a hurry. I may not part with this car unless they come up with a suitable replacement. It's been a while now since the original review above but my opinions have not changed. I still love this car and have no intentions of parting from it unless they come up with a suitable replacement. I did drive an Audi Q8 recently with a view to a change but when I got back in the QX70S I thought why? I guess I still love this car and the Audi was not significantly better particularly for the price tag. One thing that has occasionally been a little annoying over the last 3 1/2 years has been the position of the foot pedals, with the brake and accelerator being quite close together, you do have to pay attention to keeping your right foot over to the right and to the left when braking, it is easy to catch both. Other than that all is good, the car has been reliable, there are no squeaks, rattles or groans and I couldn't wish for better service from the Infinity dealer and my average service bill is still $49.00 for oil change, inspection and tire rotation. try getting that with a Merc., BMW or Porsche. In all has been nearly win win. only the fuel consumption lets it down. Fortunately I don't do many miles these days, so to me it is not a big problem. Bring out another to replace it Infinity and I'll be your next customer.

