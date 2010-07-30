Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me
61 listings
- 94,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$1,546 Below Market
- 125,005 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,370 Below Market
- 89,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,422$543 Below Market
- 138,651 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,799
- 133,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 118,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,729$506 Below Market
- 209,734 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,432
- 118,206 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,495
- 136,360 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,598
- 114,655 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
- 128,384 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$13,999
- 122,609 miles
$11,999
- 110,968 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,495$1,867 Below Market
- 56,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,000$1,817 Below Market
- 99,078 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991
- 167,866 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,899$877 Below Market
- 110,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
- 110,042 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI FX35
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.723 Reviews
Report abuse
Eidan,07/30/2010
This is my 3rd Infiniti, I leased a 2007 FX35, 2008 G35, and now this one a 2010 FX35. I went with tech package and NAV. Final price was about $56K with all the bells and whistles. I have to admit I am a little disappointed by this year's model. Ext design wise - you either love it or hate it. The tech stuff - stay away from it. Doesn't worth the money, doesn't work from time to time. Don't like the fact they use the same cheap console nobs on all their models. As a techie, I didn't like the user interface, its not that intuitive. It has an aggressive look, and its fun to drive, but didn't like few features on the new one. See bellow.
