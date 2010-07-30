Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

61 listings
FX35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in White
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    94,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    $1,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in White
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    125,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $1,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    89,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,422

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    138,651 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,799

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Gold
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    133,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    118,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,729

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    209,734 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,432

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    118,206 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    136,360 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,598

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    114,655 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    128,384 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 INFINITI FX35

    122,609 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    110,968 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,495

    $1,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    56,755 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,000

    $1,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    99,078 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    167,866 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,899

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    110,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI FX35 in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI FX35

    110,042 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35

Overall Consumer Rating
4.723 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Prefer the old FX
Eidan,07/30/2010
This is my 3rd Infiniti, I leased a 2007 FX35, 2008 G35, and now this one a 2010 FX35. I went with tech package and NAV. Final price was about $56K with all the bells and whistles. I have to admit I am a little disappointed by this year's model. Ext design wise - you either love it or hate it. The tech stuff - stay away from it. Doesn't worth the money, doesn't work from time to time. Don't like the fact they use the same cheap console nobs on all their models. As a techie, I didn't like the user interface, its not that intuitive. It has an aggressive look, and its fun to drive, but didn't like few features on the new one. See bellow.
