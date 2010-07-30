Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island

Apollo Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2009 INFINITI FX35 with 56,755mi. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Gray AWD INFINITI FX35 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 INFINITI FX35: These SUVs are short on utility but high on sport -- as in sports car. The FX lacks a third-row seat and real cargo space, but it makes up for it in horsepower and handling. The base level FX35 has a 3.5L V6 engine that turns out 303 hp (28 more than last year) and 262 lb-ft of torque (6 less than last year). The new FX50's 5.0L V8 has 390 hp on tap and 369 lb-ft of torque, making it INFINITI's most powerful engine ever. Its off-road capabilities may be limited (no low gear, for example), but it screams through the twisties and delivers a high level of interior features, many of which are standard. Interesting features of this model are Sporty handling in an SUV body, new, more powerful engine available , improved handling, and roomy rear seats Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRAS18W19M152906

Stock: 138812

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-17-2020