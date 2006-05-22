Used 2003 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me
61 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 175,053 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,750
- 181,513 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 95,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 156,842 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 115,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999$1,923 Below Market
- 113,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,949$1,060 Below Market
- 128,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,807
- 134,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 90,095 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 128,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 104,607 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 206,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,999
- 155,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 191,538 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 172,249 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 211,978 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,595
- 143,142 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,439
- 111,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,450$643 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI FX35 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX35
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI FX35
Write a reviewSee all 213 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8213 Reviews
Report abuse
vivek,05/22/2006
My FX35 has more rattles than any vehicle I have owned (which include Acura, Audi, Volvo, Honda etc). Every week there is something annoying - rattle of the week. Problems with driver seat which the dealer can't fix. Problem with alignment of the headlight which dealer can't fix. Busted stereo and CD player. Problem with rear-seat belt. When I take the car through a carwash, water leaks in. The paint on this vehicle is paper thin - slightest nick and it chips off and rusts in less than few weeks. The vehicle is a pain to maintain. Repeated brake problems. Very stiff ride. The build and mechanical quality is bad enough that this will be my last Infinity. And city fuel economy of 16mp!!
Related INFINITI FX35 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 2014
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2013
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2011
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2017
- Used Acura RLX 2015
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Paterson NJ
- Used INFINITI QX80 New York NY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Clearwater FL
- Used INFINITI M37 Garden Grove CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Vancouver WA
- Used INFINITI M37 Spring TX
- Used INFINITI M37 Arlington VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Clearwater FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Ocala FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2013 Frederick MD
- Used INFINITI QX70 2015 Richmond VA
- Used INFINITI QX60 2015 Frisco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News