Used 2003 INFINITI FX35 for Sale Near Me

Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Meet our One Owner No Accident Reported 2004 INFINITI FX35 in gorgeous Diamond Graphite Metallic. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that produces 280hp while mated with a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive Crossover delivers near 23mpg when you take it on the highway, but makes you look great no matter where. The FX35 showcases a bold exterior with sharp wheels, and a rear spoiler. Our FX35 features the perfect combination of performance, technology and interior luxury with room for five. Once inside, the craftsmanship from INFINITI is sure to impress. Conveniences like power adjustable front seating with memory, multi-zone climate control, a sunroof, power accessories, and a CD changer all leave you feeling pampered just like you deserve to be. Safety is the priority at INFINITI, which is why you'll find plenty of airbags, ABS brakes, and stability/traction control to keep you and yours secure. Our FX35 features everything you want in a luxurious crossover without compromise! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 INFINITI FX35 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNRAS08U34X109068

Stock: 10929B1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020