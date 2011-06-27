  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI FX
  4. Used 2012 INFINITI FX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2012 INFINITI FX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty performance
  • luxurious interior
  • available technology- and safety-oriented gadgets
  • distinctive style.
  • Modest rear-passenger and cargo space
  • pricey and restrictive options packages
  • firm ride.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
INFINITI FX for Sale
2013
2012
2011
List Price
$11,998
Used FX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Design, performance and technology drive the 2012 Infiniti FX to the forefront of luxury SUVs. But if practicality and utility are among your needs, look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Infiniti FX sport-luxury SUV is designed for those who value style, performance and technology over cargo capacity, trail-blazing and a soft ride. Utilizing the same architecture beneath the Infiniti G37 sport sedan, the FX offers a level of carlike performance rivaled by few crossovers or SUVs.

With a lively, responsive chassis and a choice of either a powerful V6 or world-class V8 under the hood, the FX always feels ready to tackle a twisting road. Its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system enhances on-road and all-weather capability, but is not intended for true off-road use. A rear-wheel-drive FX is available only with the V6.

Impressive premium standard features and high-quality materials distinguish the Infiniti FX as a true luxury crossover. Occupants enjoy a plush and modern cabin endowed with all of the high-tech and luxury trappings expected of vehicles in this price range. Notable options include a clever top-view camera, adaptive cruise control, intelligent brake assist and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.

Unfortunately, the Infiniti FX has some drawbacks that its high-tech wizardry can't solve. Luggage space is noticeably smaller than that of its competitors, as is rear-seat space; larger passengers will feel a bit cramped. The FX's impressive handling also comes at the expense of ride comfort. Especially with the optional larger wheels, some may find the taut suspension a bit too harsh for their tastes. An optional two-mode adaptive suspension adequately addresses this FX characteristic.

If utility is a priority, the 2012 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 probably aren't your best choices. Though they're not as sporty, the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 and Lincoln MKX provide more passenger and cargo space. The BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne represent the FX's closest performance rivals, but they're more expensive. All things considered, the Infiniti FX lineup deserves a close look if you want a lot of sport from your luxury crossover.

2012 INFINITI FX models

The 2012 Infiniti FX sport-luxury crossover SUV is offered in three trim levels: FX35, FX Limited Edition and FX50. The V6-powered FX35 can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive, while the V8-powered FX50 is only offered with AWD.

Standard features for the FX35 include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power-folding heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, full power accessories, eight-way power front seats, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. Also standard are dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera, Bluetooth for phone and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, an iPod/USB connection, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

Options for the FX35 include a Premium package, which features aluminum roof rails, driver seat memory, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 360-degree parking-camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a hard-drive navigation system with real-time traffic and weather, a Zagat restaurant guide, a larger touchscreen display, voice-activated controls, expanded digital music storage and Bluetooth streaming audio. The Deluxe Touring package (which requires the Premium package) adds 20-inch wheels, quilted leather seating, ventilated front seats, maple wood trim and a cargo cover.

Based on the all-wheel-drive FX35, the 2012 FX35 Limited Edition is differentiated by exclusive paint, 21-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and some of the features from the Premium package, including driver seat memory, the navigation system and the parking camera system. Additional option packages aren't available for the Limited Edition.

The FX50 generally includes all of the above plus a more advanced climate control system with air filtration, quilted leather seating and ventilated front seats.

The Technology package (which requires the Deluxe Touring package for the FX35) adds automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, adaptive headlamps, forward collision warning, intelligent brake assist and a lane-departure warning and prevention system. A twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system is a stand-alone option for all FX models.

A Sport package is available for the FX50 only, and adds dark-tinted exterior trim, active rear steering, adaptive two-mode suspension dampers, solid magnesium paddle shifters and sport front seats.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Infiniti FX is largely unchanged. It gains a restyled front grille and fascia, updated gauge illumination and revised standard features. There's also a new FX35 Limited Edition trim level based on the all-wheel-drive FX35.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Infiniti FX35 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 303 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The FX50 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 390 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission available. Rear-wheel drive is standard for the FX35; an all-wheel-drive system with a rear bias to preserve the vehicle's sporty handling capabilities is optional. The FX50 is only offered with AWD.

Acceleration is quick for either model. In Edmunds testing, the FX sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds for the FX35 and 5.5 seconds for the FX50. The EPA estimates fuel consumption for the AWD FX35 at 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, while rear-drive models are rated at 16/23/19 mpg. The FX50 is estimated at 14/20/16 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 include antilock disc brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and stability control. A lane-departure warning and prevention system is optional, as are adaptive cruise control and intelligent brake assist. The latter uses the laser range finder from the adaptive cruise control to analyze closing speeds to an obstacle ahead. If a forward collision is imminent, the system sounds a warning to prompt driver action and can automatically apply the brakes up to 0.5g.

In crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Infiniti FX models its highest score of "Good" for frontal-offset impact protection. Edmunds brake testing yielded very favorable results for the FX50 -- stopping from 60 mph required only 117 feet.

Driving

In terms of handling and ride quality, both the 2012 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 deliver similar experiences. On twisting mountain roads, the FX displays impressive road-holding prowess and confidence, aided by strong, consistent brakes and a tight and direct steering feel. The trade-off, however, is a stiffer ride on the highway. Opting for the larger wheel sizes only compounds matters, increasing road noise and impact harshness.

The V6-powered FX35 delivers a smooth stream of power while the seven-speed automatic transmission executes shifts quickly and smoothly. Manually shifting provides slick, matched-rev downshifts. Most drivers will find that this engine provides more than enough power. For those who need more, the FX50 obliges with a flood of torque that launches this big SUV toward the horizon with ease. In most situations, the V8 is pleasantly refined, but closer to the redline it provides an additional surge of exhilarating power.

Interior

The 2012 Infiniti FX features an interior that is as luxurious as you'll find in this category. Supple leathers, rich wood trim and soft-touch materials grace nearly every surface of the cabin. The audio and navigation systems may be a little tricky to use at first, but once acclimated, operation is simple and intuitive. The optional 360-degree camera is particularly helpful when maneuvering in tight spaces, as it provides a top-down view of the vehicle in relation to its surroundings. All models receive revised gauge lighting for 2012.

The front seats are quite comfortable and are aided by ample head- and legroom. The rear seats, on the other hand, may be cramped for larger folk compared to other luxury SUVs. Luggage space behind the rear seats is about average, measuring 25 cubic feet. Folding the seats flat increases total cargo volume to 62 cubes, still well short of what most competitors offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 INFINITI FX.

5(17%)
4(83%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New model is cheap
marcus428,05/16/2012
This is our second FX. Our first was a 2008 and we loved it! Fast, comfortable great handling and sounded great. The lease ran out so we got a 2012. Mistake. Infinity replaced the 5 speed transmission with a cheap 7 speed transmission. It robs power, is confused, shifts up and down at random and delays during quick acceleration (like when you need to pass a car). The manual function is very dangerous. When down shifting, the transmission disengages and the car free-falls for a full second until the transmission re-engages. Also, after 6 months there will be a foul smell from the AC upon start up. The dealer will recommend turning off the AC for a few secs every time you park. Really?
Love my FX
paulmiceli,04/10/2014
I've had my FX for about 2 years and I have about 30,000 miles on it. Overall I really like the car and I can't think of anything seriously wrong with it. I have the premium and deluxe touring package and I love the quilted leather and the 20 inch wheels. The navigation in my opinion works very well but I find it really annoying that its almost unusable when you're driving and I hate using voice commands. I think this car is good for someone who doesn't always have people in the car or need a lot of cargo room. The backseat space and trunk is descent but not great but it works perfectly for me. I also like that there's not a ton of them around so they're not so commonplace.
Less car
merlin,03/06/2012
Our 4th Infiniti. Has 6000 trouble free miles.Replaces an '03 FX35 AWD that was trouble free for 115,000 miles. I rate the '03 as an A+ car, and the '12 as a B-. Handles well. Even with 7 spd trans, the mpg is exactly the same as '03: 19.6. Fit/finish in and out has suffered. The '12 noticeably cheaper throughout: floor mats, carpet, headliner, center armrest,wheel/tire size,chrome exhaust finishers. Car feels smaller than '03. Fold out door pockets eliminated. Adjustable center armrest eliminated. Throaty exhaust note eliminated. Dash design has gone down. Multi adjust seats very good,comfortable. Tech package very capable. A very fine car ('03) has been very noticeably cheapened '12.
Beautiful car, a few issues
cheryl d,07/14/2016
FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
We purchased our fx35 this year and love the car albeit we have had a few issues. The car is only a 2012 but has apparently been through several, rough, northern winters. It had a good deal of corrosion under the carriage but the dealership took good care of us and honored all warranties. We are happy.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 INFINITI FX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2012 INFINITI FX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 INFINITI FX

Used 2012 INFINITI FX Overview

The Used 2012 INFINITI FX is offered in the following submodels: FX SUV. Available styles include FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and FX35 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 INFINITI FX?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 INFINITI FX trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 is priced between $11,998 and$11,998 with odometer readings between 107450 and107450 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 INFINITI FXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 INFINITI FX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 FXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,998 and mileage as low as 107450 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 INFINITI FX.

Can't find a used 2012 INFINITI FXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI FX for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,212.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI FX for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,079.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,218.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 INFINITI FX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI FX lease specials

Related Used 2012 INFINITI FX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles