Vehicle overview

The 2012 Infiniti FX sport-luxury SUV is designed for those who value style, performance and technology over cargo capacity, trail-blazing and a soft ride. Utilizing the same architecture beneath the Infiniti G37 sport sedan, the FX offers a level of carlike performance rivaled by few crossovers or SUVs.

With a lively, responsive chassis and a choice of either a powerful V6 or world-class V8 under the hood, the FX always feels ready to tackle a twisting road. Its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system enhances on-road and all-weather capability, but is not intended for true off-road use. A rear-wheel-drive FX is available only with the V6.

Impressive premium standard features and high-quality materials distinguish the Infiniti FX as a true luxury crossover. Occupants enjoy a plush and modern cabin endowed with all of the high-tech and luxury trappings expected of vehicles in this price range. Notable options include a clever top-view camera, adaptive cruise control, intelligent brake assist and a lane-departure warning and prevention system.

Unfortunately, the Infiniti FX has some drawbacks that its high-tech wizardry can't solve. Luggage space is noticeably smaller than that of its competitors, as is rear-seat space; larger passengers will feel a bit cramped. The FX's impressive handling also comes at the expense of ride comfort. Especially with the optional larger wheels, some may find the taut suspension a bit too harsh for their tastes. An optional two-mode adaptive suspension adequately addresses this FX characteristic.

If utility is a priority, the 2012 Infiniti FX35 and FX50 probably aren't your best choices. Though they're not as sporty, the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 and Lincoln MKX provide more passenger and cargo space. The BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne represent the FX's closest performance rivals, but they're more expensive. All things considered, the Infiniti FX lineup deserves a close look if you want a lot of sport from your luxury crossover.