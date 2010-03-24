  1. Home
Used 2010 INFINITI FX35

Used 2010 INFINITI FX35

MSRP$42,850
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Sporty performance, plentiful technology- and safety-oriented gadgets, distinctive style.

What the 2010 Infiniti FX35 lacks in practicality and utility, it makes up for with heady performance, unique styling and leading-edge technology.

Vehicle overview

Nowadays, shoppers in the market for a luxury crossover have no shortage of choices. The vast majority of these car-based SUVs deliver a carlike ride, sumptuous interiors and a wide range of features. Standing out among this crowded field is no easy feat, but the 2010 Infiniti FX35 attempts to grab as much of the spotlight as it can with its evocative styling, athletic performance and technological wizardry that should please nearly any early adopter.

The FX35's external styling is smooth and flowing, unlike the chunky and angular lines of its competitors. Unique styling does have a tendency to bring out the critic in all of us, though, and the FX draws both praise and derision -- with most of the criticism levied at its nose, which some compare to some sort of sea creature. The FX's athletic performance, however, is hard to argue against.

Underneath the sculpted sheet metal of the Infiniti FX35 lie the same basic underpinnings of its G37 and EX35 stablemates. This sporty platform imbues the FX35 with nimble, carlike handling while the 303-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 provides enough oomph to satisfy most drivers. For power gluttons, the related FX50 packs a 390-hp V8.

The 2010 FX35 also boasts plenty of cutting-edge technology. The optional adaptive cruise control features Distance Control Assist (DCA) which maintains a consistent gap to cars in front by sensing the distance and adjusting throttle and brakes accordingly. The Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA) goes a step farther by bringing the FX35 to a complete stop if need be, then resuming its preset speed. Other electronic gadgets, like a top-view camera system, add even more appeal to the FX35.

The 2010 Infiniti FX35 is not without its faults, though, and it seems no amount of technology can fix what ails it. As with some other luxury SUVs, luggage space behind the rear seats is unimpressive. The FX's rear seats are nothing to write home about either, as some full-sized adults may find those quarters a bit cramped. Plenty of other crossovers, such as the Acura MDX or the Lincoln MKX, provide more space for passengers and cargo.

Yet the FX35's outstanding performance and unique styling also make it a bit of an oddity in the crossover market. The new Acura ZDX is priced close to the Infiniti and features edgy styling, but it also suffers from similar space issues and isn't nearly as fun to drive. The BMW X6 is really the only other crossover with comparable performance, but it only seats four and is priced well past the FX35. For select buyers seeking a sporty ride, aggressive styling and boatloads of automotive technology, the 2010 Infiniti FX35 remains a standout choice.

INFINITI FX35 models

The 2010 Infiniti FX35 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV available in either rear-wheel drive or AWD. The single well-equipped trim level includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, full power accessories, power front seats, cruise control and a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls. Also standard are dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio/USB connections, a 2.0 GB music server and satellite radio.

Options include a Premium package, which features heated and ventilated front seats, driver seat memory, quilted leather seating and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column. A Deluxe Touring package (which requires the Premium package) adds 20-inch alloy wheels, maple wood interior trim, alloy pedals and a tonneau cover. The Navigation package (which also requires the Premium package) adds front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system and a hard-drive-based touchscreen navigation system (with voice recognition, real-time traffic, a Zagat restaurant guide, weather reports, a 9.3 GB music server and streaming Bluetooth audio).

The Technology package (which requires navigation) adds rain-sensing windshield wipers, adaptive cruise control with Distance Control Assist for enhanced capabilities in heavy traffic, adaptive headlamps, IBA and a lane-departure warning and prevention system. Those who spring for the Technology package can also add a rear-seat entertainment system. A tow package is available for AWD models only.

2010 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, the 2010 Infiniti FX35 receives minor changes to its feature content. Bluetooth and a USB audio port are now standard. The optional Bose premium audio system gets 2 GB of digital music storage and the available navigation system now has added functionality with an in-dash DVD audio/video drive, Bluetooth streaming audio, a Zagat restaurant guide and weather reports.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Infiniti FX35 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 303 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only transmission available. Rear-wheel drive is standard, though the FX35 offers an optional AWD system with a rear bias to preserve its sporty handling capabilities.

In a recent track test of an FX35, acceleration was rather quick, with the FX reaching 60 mph from a standstill in only 6.6 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel consumption for the AWD FX35 at 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, while rear-drive models are rated at 16 mpg city/23 highway and 19 combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and stability control are all standard on the 2010 Infiniti FX35. Fully loaded versions with the optional Technology package also benefit from a lane departure warning and prevention system that can help keep the vehicle from inadvertently traveling out of its intended lane.

Also, the IBA uses the laser range finder from the adaptive cruise control to analyze closing speeds to an obstacle ahead. If a forward collision is imminent, the system sounds a warning to prompt driver action and can automatically apply the brakes up to 0.5g. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the FX its top score of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Much like previous FX models, the 2010 FX35's athletic nature is one of its strong suits. The powerful, smooth V6 and well-matched seven-speed automatic provide snappy acceleration. Handling and steering are also impressive for a crossover, and the FX35 can be driven down a curvy road with confidence. The vehicle's ride quality isn't particularly cushy, however, and opting for the 20-inch wheels brings a noticeable bout of tire noise and thump into the cabin.

Interior

The 2010 Infiniti FX35 features a luxurious interior with plenty of soft-touch materials and supple leather to surround all occupants. The vehicle's audio and navigation system interface is one of the best in the business; it's a bit tricky to figure out at first, but the various control redundancies make it easy to find a way of operation that suits your style. The optional 360-degree camera system is particularly useful for parking maneuvers as it provides a top-down view of the FX's location relative to other cars or curbs.

The front seats provide ample adjustment as well as head- and legroom; most people will find them quite comfortable and supportive. The rear seats aren't quite as enjoyable, as larger passengers will find the accommodations a bit cramped relative to some competing vehicles. Luggage space, at only 25 cubic feet, is about average for a midsize luxury crossover, but folding the rear seats will provide just 62 cubes of cargo space, well short of most rivals.

2010 INFINITI FX35 price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 INFINITI FX35.

5 star reviews: 87%
4 star reviews: 4%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 23 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • wheels & tires
  • seats
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • visibility
  • brakes
  • off-roading
  • dashboard
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • towing
  • road noise
  • sound system
  • lights
  • transmission
  • value
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • steering wheel
  • electrical system
  • technology
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • doors

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, Prefer the old FX
Eidan,

This is my 3rd Infiniti, I leased a 2007 FX35, 2008 G35, and now this one a 2010 FX35. I went with tech package and NAV. Final price was about $56K with all the bells and whistles. I have to admit I am a little disappointed by this year's model. Ext design wise - you either love it or hate it. The tech stuff - stay away from it. Doesn't worth the money, doesn't work from time to time. Don't like the fact they use the same cheap console nobs on all their models. As a techie, I didn't like the user interface, its not that intuitive. It has an aggressive look, and its fun to drive, but didn't like few features on the new one. See bellow.

5 out of 5 stars, Impressive All Season Sportscar
Driving Enthusiast,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

I would call the FX35 an All Season Sportscar (I wonder why Infiniti didn't call it that...). You don't buy this car because you need room or utility. You buy this because you want a sports car that can be driven year round and in adverse conditions. First of all, the styling. While it might not be for everyone, I don't think anyone can argue it's bland. It is a striking design, and it is rare enough on the road that they really stand out. Kudos to Infiniti for rolling out a production car that actually looks like its concept sibling. Now onto performance, what this All Season Sportscar really excel at. I've had the pleasure of taking a high performance driving course with this car, and the theme of the day was "Underestimated". The brakes may look small next to the 20" wheels, but they are surprisingly powerful and resilient. After a day at the track, the factory brakes were still going strong. And did I mention how strongly the car pulls and how good it sounds doing it? It's almost as if it's bending the laws of physics to do it. Handling is superb as well - it never once felt like I was driving tall heavy SUV through the slaloms and the avoidance maneuvers. The only thing that gave it away was the ride height - you won't be fooled into thinking you are in a Miata. The suspension is stiff enough through corners that the vehicle never feels "soft", yet for everyday commute it absorbs imperfections nicely. The car is much more capable within its performance envelope than any of us that day gave it credit for. However that doesn't mean you should get reckless behind it though - once you kick past the envelope and the laws of physics kick in, you're in the next zip code over before the 4200lb+ All Season Sportscar comes to a complete stop. Utility, storage volume in particular, is probably the Achilles' heel of the FX35. The spare tire under the rear cargo area bumps up the floor considerably. Couple that with the rakish coupe roofline, you have a low and wide opening that makes it next to impossible to load crates. The rear seats do fold down nicely, and the roof is considerably higher above the rear seats if you want to play some back seat tetris with your cargo. On a plus side though, because the roof is rakish and the hinge of the rear hatch is located so far forward, you can back the vehicle into a garage, and the hatch can still open even with only about a foot of space to the wall. Try doing that with other SUVs. In terms of utility off road, it does quite well light offroading, such as snow, mud, gravel or inclement weather conditions. With a good set of winter tires, the vehicle can handle snow covered mountain forest service roads without any drama (I have AWD). The interior is also a very welcoming and cozy space. The ambient lighting in the door handles is a very elegant touch, particularly if you have the maple accents. There are actually footwell accent lights too, but they are so dim (unless you swap them to LEDs) that they are not visible other than in the darkest of nights. The seats are very comfortable and well supported - no fatigue or butt cramps after long drives what-so-ever. Surfaces you are often in contact with are covered with soft leather material that just makes the whole cabin very luxurious-feeling. The backseat can recline to a very comfortable angle. The technology in the vehicle also leaves very little to be desired. I do not have the adaptive cruise control or lane departure warning systems, so I can't speak to those. The surround view camera though is absolutely brilliant. I call it "cheat mode", because it allows you to park the car in tight spaces with such confidence and ease that you'll passengers will be screaming "Aww that's not fair!". The Bose audio system is crisp, and if you're an avid CD listener you'll be happy to know the car will happily gobble up all the tracks on your CD and store them on its harddrive, so you never have to carry a stack of CDs with you. The navigation is also well voiced. Voice recognition is fast, although it can't take in a whole chunk of address at a time (i.e. you got to say the house number, wait, street address, wait, city, wait, etc). Unlike those OCD German car designs, the screen is a touchscreen, and the recessed setup makes it easily legible even in bright conditions. Another interior feature (somewhat useless) I really like is when you first get behind the wheels and turn the vehicle on (the push start button is supposed to pulse like the beating heart by the way), the steering column with lower and move towards you while the seat slides forward to your set seating position. The sequence is reversed when you get out of the vehicle. Really makes it feel like you're getting behind a X-Wing or something. Overall, I can't be happier with this All Season Sportscar. After about two years, it still brings a smile to my face every time I get behind the wheels, and I still catch myself admiring its lines.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Simply WOW, The more I drive it, the more I love it!
mpohio,

First off, Just test drive one!! You will get it!! I recently sold my Infiniti G35x in search of a bigger, semi-offroad Vehicle. Ive owned more autos than shoes and Im well versed with pretty much all that is out there. Drove the Audi, Bmw, Benz, honda and After test driving the FX35, everything else seemed to fall short, so I knew what I was destined to get. 1st experience was picking her up and driving home 7.5 hours from VA to OH. OMG, I couldn't believe how much fun it was. 2nd "major" expereince My road trip from OH to billings Montana and back. 4 days of 12hours at a time. It was a flawless, fun drive. I only stopped when my eyes tired as the seats are better than a lazyb

5 out of 5 stars, Hidden Jem
Audifox,

Coming from Audi this has been a welcomed change. After pondering if we should purchase our 6th Audi in the last 12 years we said wait a minute. After mediocre to poor dealer experience we thought why stick with Audi just because. We test drove a Lexus,BMW, and finally the Infiniti and we were impressed by the dealer experience and of course the vehicle. Great value from Infiniti and awesome build quality which we didn't expect.

Write a review

See all 23 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 7A
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 7A
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the INFINITI FX35 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2010 FX35 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI FX35 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the FX35 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the FX35 has 24.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI FX35. Learn more

Is the INFINITI FX35 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI FX35 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the FX35. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the FX35's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2010 INFINITI FX35 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2010 INFINITI FX35 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2010 FX35 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2010 INFINITI FX35?

The least-expensive 2010 INFINITI FX35 is the 2010 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,850.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $44,300
  • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $42,850
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI FX35?

If you're interested in the INFINITI FX35, the next question is, which FX35 model is right for you? FX35 variants include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A). For a full list of FX35 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 Overview

The Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 is offered in the following submodels: FX35 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2010 INFINITI FX35?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 INFINITI FX35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 FX35 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 FX35.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 INFINITI FX35 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 FX35 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

