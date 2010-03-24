Used 2010 INFINITI FX35
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Sporty performance, plentiful technology- and safety-oriented gadgets, distinctive style.
Sponsored cars related to the FX35
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 INFINITI FX35.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- comfort
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- wheels & tires
- seats
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- visibility
- brakes
- off-roading
- dashboard
- ride quality
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- towing
- road noise
- sound system
- lights
- transmission
- value
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- steering wheel
- electrical system
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- safety
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 3rd Infiniti, I leased a 2007 FX35, 2008 G35, and now this one a 2010 FX35. I went with tech package and NAV. Final price was about $56K with all the bells and whistles. I have to admit I am a little disappointed by this year's model. Ext design wise - you either love it or hate it. The tech stuff - stay away from it. Doesn't worth the money, doesn't work from time to time. Don't like the fact they use the same cheap console nobs on all their models. As a techie, I didn't like the user interface, its not that intuitive. It has an aggressive look, and its fun to drive, but didn't like few features on the new one. See bellow.
I would call the FX35 an All Season Sportscar (I wonder why Infiniti didn't call it that...). You don't buy this car because you need room or utility. You buy this because you want a sports car that can be driven year round and in adverse conditions. First of all, the styling. While it might not be for everyone, I don't think anyone can argue it's bland. It is a striking design, and it is rare enough on the road that they really stand out. Kudos to Infiniti for rolling out a production car that actually looks like its concept sibling. Now onto performance, what this All Season Sportscar really excel at. I've had the pleasure of taking a high performance driving course with this car, and the theme of the day was "Underestimated". The brakes may look small next to the 20" wheels, but they are surprisingly powerful and resilient. After a day at the track, the factory brakes were still going strong. And did I mention how strongly the car pulls and how good it sounds doing it? It's almost as if it's bending the laws of physics to do it. Handling is superb as well - it never once felt like I was driving tall heavy SUV through the slaloms and the avoidance maneuvers. The only thing that gave it away was the ride height - you won't be fooled into thinking you are in a Miata. The suspension is stiff enough through corners that the vehicle never feels "soft", yet for everyday commute it absorbs imperfections nicely. The car is much more capable within its performance envelope than any of us that day gave it credit for. However that doesn't mean you should get reckless behind it though - once you kick past the envelope and the laws of physics kick in, you're in the next zip code over before the 4200lb+ All Season Sportscar comes to a complete stop. Utility, storage volume in particular, is probably the Achilles' heel of the FX35. The spare tire under the rear cargo area bumps up the floor considerably. Couple that with the rakish coupe roofline, you have a low and wide opening that makes it next to impossible to load crates. The rear seats do fold down nicely, and the roof is considerably higher above the rear seats if you want to play some back seat tetris with your cargo. On a plus side though, because the roof is rakish and the hinge of the rear hatch is located so far forward, you can back the vehicle into a garage, and the hatch can still open even with only about a foot of space to the wall. Try doing that with other SUVs. In terms of utility off road, it does quite well light offroading, such as snow, mud, gravel or inclement weather conditions. With a good set of winter tires, the vehicle can handle snow covered mountain forest service roads without any drama (I have AWD). The interior is also a very welcoming and cozy space. The ambient lighting in the door handles is a very elegant touch, particularly if you have the maple accents. There are actually footwell accent lights too, but they are so dim (unless you swap them to LEDs) that they are not visible other than in the darkest of nights. The seats are very comfortable and well supported - no fatigue or butt cramps after long drives what-so-ever. Surfaces you are often in contact with are covered with soft leather material that just makes the whole cabin very luxurious-feeling. The backseat can recline to a very comfortable angle. The technology in the vehicle also leaves very little to be desired. I do not have the adaptive cruise control or lane departure warning systems, so I can't speak to those. The surround view camera though is absolutely brilliant. I call it "cheat mode", because it allows you to park the car in tight spaces with such confidence and ease that you'll passengers will be screaming "Aww that's not fair!". The Bose audio system is crisp, and if you're an avid CD listener you'll be happy to know the car will happily gobble up all the tracks on your CD and store them on its harddrive, so you never have to carry a stack of CDs with you. The navigation is also well voiced. Voice recognition is fast, although it can't take in a whole chunk of address at a time (i.e. you got to say the house number, wait, street address, wait, city, wait, etc). Unlike those OCD German car designs, the screen is a touchscreen, and the recessed setup makes it easily legible even in bright conditions. Another interior feature (somewhat useless) I really like is when you first get behind the wheels and turn the vehicle on (the push start button is supposed to pulse like the beating heart by the way), the steering column with lower and move towards you while the seat slides forward to your set seating position. The sequence is reversed when you get out of the vehicle. Really makes it feel like you're getting behind a X-Wing or something. Overall, I can't be happier with this All Season Sportscar. After about two years, it still brings a smile to my face every time I get behind the wheels, and I still catch myself admiring its lines.
First off, Just test drive one!! You will get it!! I recently sold my Infiniti G35x in search of a bigger, semi-offroad Vehicle. Ive owned more autos than shoes and Im well versed with pretty much all that is out there. Drove the Audi, Bmw, Benz, honda and After test driving the FX35, everything else seemed to fall short, so I knew what I was destined to get. 1st experience was picking her up and driving home 7.5 hours from VA to OH. OMG, I couldn't believe how much fun it was. 2nd "major" expereince My road trip from OH to billings Montana and back. 4 days of 12hours at a time. It was a flawless, fun drive. I only stopped when my eyes tired as the seats are better than a lazyb
Coming from Audi this has been a welcomed change. After pondering if we should purchase our 6th Audi in the last 12 years we said wait a minute. After mediocre to poor dealer experience we thought why stick with Audi just because. We test drove a Lexus,BMW, and finally the Infiniti and we were impressed by the dealer experience and of course the vehicle. Great value from Infiniti and awesome build quality which we didn't expect.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the INFINITI FX35 a good car?
Is the INFINITI FX35 reliable?
Is the 2010 INFINITI FX35 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 INFINITI FX35?
The least-expensive 2010 INFINITI FX35 is the 2010 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,850.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $44,300
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $42,850
What are the different models of INFINITI FX35?
More about the 2010 INFINITI FX35
Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 Overview
The Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 is offered in the following submodels: FX35 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2010 INFINITI FX35?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 INFINITI FX35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 FX35 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 FX35.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 INFINITI FX35 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 FX35 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 INFINITI FX35?
Which 2010 INFINITI FX35s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 INFINITI FX35 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 INFINITI FX35.
Can't find a new 2010 INFINITI FX35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI FX35 for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,253.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,734.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 INFINITI FX35?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2010 INFINITI FX35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles