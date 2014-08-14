Used 2013 INFINITI FX for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    62,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,500

    $1,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    101,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,987

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Silver
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    111,498 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,643

    $468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    121,505 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,099

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Black
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    121,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    102,755 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Silver
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    48,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    51,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,249

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition in White
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition

    87,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition in White
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition

    Not Provided

    $11,981

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Gray
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    91,800 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,295

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Dark Green
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Black
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    115,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,488

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 in Black
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition in White
    2013 INFINITI FX FX37 Limited Edition

    117,966 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 in Yellow
    2012 INFINITI FX FX35

    87,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,897

    $1,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 in Black
    2012 INFINITI FX FX35

    202,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 in Black
    2012 INFINITI FX FX35

    103,494 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,983

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI FX

Gas Shocker
tennis2412,08/14/2014
I purchased this car about six months ago after driving a Lexus RX SUV for several years. I was impressed with the appearance of the large tires and body style. That along with friends loving theirs, influenced my buy. What was the frosting on the cake is the Hwy gas mileage. 31 mpg at 65 to 70 miles per hour on cruise. Constantly so! I love this jewel and especially the soft white color. I do not get excellent mileage around the city due to stops, starts and possibly quick starts. Still, it is not bad. Anywhere from 17 to 23 in the city. The unexpected excellent hwy gas mileage was not noted on the specs. I have never had a vehicle with so many compliments from other drivers.
