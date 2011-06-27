Vehicle overview

The 2013 Infiniti FX sport-luxury crossover SUV is designed for those who value style, performance and technology over cargo capacity, rear seat space or a cushy ride. Built using the same architecture as the Infiniti G37 sport sedan, the FX offers a level of carlike performance rivaled by few crossovers or SUVs.

With lively, responsive handling and a choice of either a powerful V6 or world-class V8 under the hood, the FX always feels ready to tackle a twisting road. For 2013, the FX is a bit quicker, too, as the previous FX35 becomes the FX37 thanks to a larger 3.7-liter V6 engine generating 325 horsepower (up 22 hp from the FX35).

As before, the Infiniti FX offers impressive premium standard features and high-quality materials that distinguish it as a true luxury crossover. The plush, modern cabin looks great and features an easy-to-use electronics interface. Naturally, you can add a host of optional extras, including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats and a rear entertainment system with twin displays.

Unfortunately, the Infiniti FX also has some drawbacks that its high-tech wizardry can't solve. Luggage space is smaller than that of its competitors, as is rear-seat space. The FX's impressive handling also comes at the expense of ride comfort. Some may find the stiff suspension a bit too harsh for their tastes, especially with the optional larger wheels installed.

With that in mind, the sporty FX series won't be your best choice if utility is a priority. The Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 aren't as sporty but offer more passenger and cargo space and near-equal levels of refinement. Still, for a performance-oriented crossover, the FX is a solid pick and becomes even more appealing when you consider that it costs less than European competitors like the 2013 BMW X6 and 2013 Porsche Cayenne.