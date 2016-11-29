Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me

324 listings
QX70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 324 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    19,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $28,000

    $6,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    42,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $25,000

    $7,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    certified

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    26,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,484

    $5,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    72,449 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,199

    $7,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    32,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,750

    $5,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    32,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,888

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    22,156 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,890

    $5,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    52,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $5,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    35,161 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,999

    $4,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    75,604 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,500

    $3,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    36,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,500

    $5,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    53,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,199

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    46,818 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,899

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    55,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,991

    $3,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    30,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $29,944

    $4,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    certified

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    54,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $24,489

    $4,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    49,232 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX70 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX70

    58,034 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,495

    $4,535 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 324 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX70

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX70
See all 10 reviews
2017 QX70 Limited
Don Finley,11/29/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Owned a 2004 FX35, was the best car I've ever owned, had 240K mi when I hit a deer squarely front and center, airbags deployed, and insurance totalled the car. Besides cosmetic damage after hitting the deer while traveling 75 mph, there was no structural or mechanical damage. I drove it home with the deflated airbags flapping. Would not have survived in a smaller, lower vehicle. This is the first time I've bought the same car again, just a newer version. The car is gorgeous, powerful, loaded and comfortable. Already took it on T-giving trip from FL to KY. Technology is well placed and easy to access, phone is sync'd via bluetooth, and USB cord adds all my music on board. SAT, AM, FM and aux are a simple push of a button, all with great sound. It doesn't lack anything I want, except the middle retractable cup holder on the floor in the back that the FX35 had. The gearing is growing on me; it revs high at start out in low gears, near 3000, then shifts to around 2000. Different from the FX35, but still smooth and powerful. 21 inch tires on dark grey wheels looks awesome, and handles like a sports car. Very happy! 8 months later, I wouldn't change a thing, except the phone via bluetooth . . . it takes voice commands, then asks me to verify it got it right by picking a number, and it displays 5 names from my contact list, and the one I want is always #1. I wish I could bypass the verification and have it just call. I also added 3M clear bra to the front, mirrors, and door handles. Great product, protects from bug chips and can't see it except up close if you're looking for the line across the hood. Just over a year later, still love it. Some quirky anomalies have started with the music / phone interface, but I haven’t been able to get it to the dealer to check it out. Still works, but sometimes differently than it should. Just over 29K miles, and with oil changes, tire balance, rotation and front end alignment every 5K miles, it drives like new, still looks brand new, and my daughter says it still smells new. Lost count of how many strangers have commented on how beautiful the car is. Just bought an ‘18 Mercedes GLA 250 for my wife, and the salesman had to go outside and drool over it, and he had a $337K Maybach in his showroom. This Infiniti QX 70 Limited, in my opinion, is the star of the entire Nissan/Infiniti menu.
