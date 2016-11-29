Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 for Sale Near Me
- 19,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$28,000$6,765 Below Market
Five Star Ford Lincoln - Warner Robins / Georgia
Five Star Ford of Warner Robins is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2017 INFINITI QX70. This QX70 is beautifully finished in Liquid Platinum and complimented by Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with !! CLEAN CARFAX!!!, ** NON SMOKER CAR **, REAR BACKUP CAMERA !!, BLUETOOTH!, TOUCH SCREEN RADIO!!, TINTED WINDOWS!!, And REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY and gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 17/24 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 16284 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range High: $33,595Everyone in our staff here at Five Star Ford / Lincoln of Warner Robins is devoted to helping and serving our customers with all aspects your vehicle needs. We strive to always offer you the highest quality vehicles which undergo an extensive service and safety inspection and then see to it that we offer the most competitive pricing through Real-Time, Market Based Pricing for both our New AND Preowned vehicles. We understand that all customers do extensive research on both the car AND the Store that they choose to do business with and our promise to you is that we will ALWAYS do everything within our power to exceed your expectations with our Vehicles, our Pricing AND our Customer Service!! Please allow us the opportunity to show you why we are your best choice for all your automotive needs! Call, Click or come on by the store today! www.fivestarfordga.com In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Price includes $699 dealer fee and destination/delivery charges. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU1HM141209
Stock: 80637B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 42,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$25,000$7,573 Below Market
Heritage Honda of Westminster - Westminster / Maryland
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**. Liquid Platinum 2017 INFINITI QX70 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Sharp handling that makes it feel more like a sport sedan than a tall SUV; plenty of passing power from the standard V6 engine; well-trimmed interior has high-quality materials throughout. Source: Edmunds *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW7HM414123
Stock: MP414123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI QX7026,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,484$5,942 Below Market
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2017 INFINITI QX70 Clean CARFAX. Graphite Shadow INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 6yr/unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 167-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, one year complimentary maintenance, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report.Our dealership carries a large selection of used cars for Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Coral Springs, FL shoppers. We carry many makes and models, but specialize in the sale of used and certified pre-owned INFINITI vehicles. We work with multiple lenders to provide you with a wide array of choices when financing your next vehicle. Clean CARFAX. RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 FULLY INSPECTED, **LOW MILES**, **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy.Odometer is 5967 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: Type your description hereReviews:* Sharp handling that makes it feel more like a sport sedan than a tall SUV; plenty of passing power from the standard V6 engine; well-trimmed interior has high-quality materials throughout. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU3HM142555
Stock: MHM142555T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 72,449 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,199$7,377 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 INFINITI QX70 looks great in Black Obsidian. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that produces 325hp which is coupled to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive crossover provides brisk acceleration, precise handling, nearly 24mpg on the highway, and distinctive styling enhanced by a power sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Inside our QX70, elegance, comfort, and convenience reign supreme with heated, power-adjustable front seats with memory, keyless entry/ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a power liftgate, and remote engine start. Also, maintaining a digital connection is a breeze thanks to a full-color infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.Our INFINITI QX70 features a back-up camera with surround view, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you out of harm's way. With outstanding performance, ample space, style, and reliability, this sporty, luxurious crossover is a terrific choice you'll be smiling about for years to come! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MUXHM141208
Stock: 114505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 32,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,750$5,819 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI QX70 4dr AWD features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 3.692 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW1HM413310
Stock: 413310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 32,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,888
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
2017 INFINITI QX70 Base RWD Silver Clean CARFAX. 11 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5922 miles below market average!Cars have been part of the Clark family since 1933 when we opened our first dealership. After building a strong reputation with our family owned and operated business, we have expanded our offerings to include trusted automakers like Honda. Now a 25-year Honda veteran, Clark Knapp Honda is proud to offer friendly service in a beautiful, modern building. This newer and larger facility is home to an express service lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, a kids entertainment zone, and an on-site full-service Allstate insurance agency. Our updated modern facility puts drivers and their families first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU4HM143536
Stock: PC1527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,890$5,550 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 INFINITI QX70 4dr AWD features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Wheat Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Limited Package, Premium Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, 11 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Entry & Exit Assist System, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Around View Monitor with Front & Rear Sonar System, Brake assist, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Block heater, Limited Badge On Rear Hatch, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Dark Finish Front Grille, Dark Finish Lower Side Moldings, Dark Finish Outside Mirror Housing, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Red S Badge (Rear Hatch), Spoiler, Unique Front Bumper with LED Daytime Running Lights, Aluminum Pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Open Pore Wood with Aluminum Flake Trim On Console, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Solid Magnesium Paddle Shifters, Telescoping steering wheel, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Dual Occupant Memory System, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, Aluminum Roof Rails, Dark Finish Roof Rails, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.692 Axle Ratio Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW3HM411378
Stock: 411378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 52,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,500$5,238 Below Market
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
V6 Engine **Satellite Radio **CD Player** Usb Port ** 11 Speaker Bose Surround Sound Audio System **Bluetooth **Rearview Camera **Power Heated Front Seats **60/40-Split Folding and Reclining Rear Seats **Moonroof **Cruise Control **Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel **Xenon Headlights** Foglights ** 18 in Alloy Wheels **Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control **Privacy Glass **Roofline Spoiler** Power Liftgate** Leather Cabin **Homelink **Trip Computer **Keyless Start/ Entry ** 17 City/ 24 Hwy **WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU3HM141471
Stock: M4328TS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 35,161 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,999$4,719 Below Market
Steve White Motors - Newton / North Carolina
There are no additional Fees to be added to our price! This saves you up to $1499 over what other dealerships charge in extra fees. Fees like Documentation, Notary, Prep, Administration or Environmental. We are one of the only stores in the USA with no additional fees or add ons and that is why we sell all over the country - saving our customer's thousands! Many customers' don't realize how much in extra fees they pay when buying a car. This is a 2017 Infiniti QX70 AWD. It is has been inspected our Jeep store and it comes with our 5 day money back guarantee. It is equipped with a 3.7L Engine and an Automatic Transmission. It has Power Windows, Power Locks with Keyless Remote Entry. It also has Power Seats and Power Mirrors. The Stereo System is AM/FM/CD Radio and with Steering Wheel Radio Controls. It comes with AC, Heated Front Seats, and Back-Up Camera. This vehicle comes with 2 keys. The exterior of this Infiniti is in good condition with a few small blemishes. The interior of this QX70 looks good with normal wear. Price and/or Payment do not include sales tax, you only have to pay sales tax in your home state. AutoCheck: Please click on the free AutoCheck link for full details about this vehicle. (eBay shoppers the link is located at the bottom of the listing). *Financing: Sample payments are based on approved credit. Finance rates are available through Ally Bank or TD Bank. The price or payment does not include sales tax/tag, this is due to each state having a different sales tax rate. *A.P.R. - Annual Percentage Rate - The annual rate that is charged for borrowing, expressed as a number that expresses the yearly cost for the term of the loan. Click here for more information - www.consumerfinance.gov Money Back Guarantee - It comes with our 5 day money back guarantee. Please call us at 828-464-3458 and Ask for more details on the 5 Day Guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW2HM413297
Stock: S12352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 75,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,500$3,381 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU5HM140595
Stock: R6985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 36,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,500$5,672 Below Market
Thomson Macconnell Cadillac - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 Liquid Platinum 4D Sport Utility Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3209 miles below market average! QX70 INFINITI AWD 7-Speed Automatic 16/22 City/Highway MPG 3.7L V6At Thomson Macconnell Cadillac we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, , Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Ohio & Kentucky, Cincinnati, Dayton, Fairfield, Harrison, Covington, Ft Mitchell, Newport, Mason, West Chester, Florence & Erlanger. Call Tonya 513-221-5600 Ext230 to Schedule a test drive or visit us 24hrs on www.thomsonmacconnell.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW0HM414819
Stock: HM414819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- 53,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,199
Honda of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. QX70 trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. INFINITI QX70 with GRAPHITE SHADOW exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Acceleration is strong, and it corners with confidence thanks to a sport-tuned suspension." -Edmunds.com. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Honda of Abilene sells new and used Honda cars, Honda trucks & Honda SUVs in Abilene, TX. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus TT&L and fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MUXHM142407
Stock: 19174HJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 46,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,899
Sign It Drive It - Denton / Texas
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Liquid Platinum 2017 INFINITI QX70 4D Sport Utility - LOW MILES! SUNROOF! BACKUP CAM! HEATED LEATHER! 3.7L V6 7-Speed Automatic AWD Sign It Drive It has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive Certification process to become eligible for SIDI Certification! All to prove one point: Only the best will qualify for SIDI Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY SIDI CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. Reviews: * Sharp handling that makes it feel more like a sport sedan than a tall SUV; plenty of passing power from the standard V6 engine; well-trimmed interior has high-quality materials throughout. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW7HM412744
Stock: PHM412744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 55,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,991$3,387 Below Market
Honda World - Louisville / Kentucky
** 3 YEAR SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDED **, ** LAST CHANCE ** Due to Honda World's quick inventory turn policy, this vehicle is going to auction in 7 days. The price has been massively reduced to sell so Honda World's loss is your gain! ** ALLOY WHEELS **, ** AUTOMATIC **, ** AWD: All-Wheel Drivetrain **, ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** KEYLESS ENTRY **, ** POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** PARKING SENSORS **, ** SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO **, ** SUPER LOW MILES **, ** WELL MAINTAINED **, ** 182 POINT INSPECTION **, ** PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE **, **30 DAY PREMIER WARRANTY**NON-SMOKER**GARAGE KEPT**, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. New Price! Clean CARFAX. ** LAST CHANCE ** Due to Honda World's quick inventory turn policy, this vehicle is going to auction in 7 days. The price has been massively reduced to sell so Honda World's loss is your gain! Reviews: * Sharp handling that makes it feel more like a sport sedan than a tall SUV; plenty of passing power from the standard V6 engine; well-trimmed interior has high-quality materials throughout. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW7HM412355
Stock: A412355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 30,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$29,944$4,433 Below Market
Heartland Chevrolet - Liberty / Missouri
BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, USB, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, ACCIDENT FREE CarFax, NON-SMOKER, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 INFINITI QX70 Base 3.7L V6 AWD 7-Speed Automatic Heartland Chevrolet - 'Where nice people buy from nice people.' As a premier Missouri Chevrolet dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. Heartland Chevrolet online and offline customers enjoy special vehicle offers every day. We offer Chevrolet service & parts, an online inventory, and outstanding financing options, making Heartland Chevrolet the preferred dealer for Liberty, Kansas City, Smithville, Excelsior Springs, Independence and Kearney Chevrolet buyers. Ready to set up a test drive? Visit our Liberty Chevrolet dealership in Liberty, MO today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW0HM412634
Stock: K1070B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI QX7054,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$24,489$4,243 Below Market
AutoNation INFINITI Tustin - Tustin / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this INFINITI QX70 sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this INFINITI can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MUXHM142763
Stock: HM142763
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 49,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$25,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Malbec Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 INFINITI QX70. This 2017 INFINITI QX70 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The INFINITI QX70 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This INFINITI QX70 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Malbec Black AWD INFINITI enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX70 . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MW6HM414386
Stock: HM414386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 58,034 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,495$4,535 Below Market
Brentwood Auto Brokers - Levanon / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX70 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8CS1MU8HM141305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
