Infiniti Just Killed the Q50, Its Last Sedan

Infiniti left out the Q50, its long-running sedan, in a news release on its 2025 models. The automaker has since confirmed the sedan is no more, which means it’s time to bid farewell to yet another sedan. The 2024 model year will be the Q50’s last.

The stylish Infiniti Q50 was introduced a decade ago for the 2014 model year. It went through a slew of updates and featured a number of powertrains throughout its life cycle. In the end, it came to be powered exclusively with a twin-turbo V6 that was paired up with an automatic gearbox with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The Q50 leaned into its sporty intentions with the Red Sport 400, which pushed out a healthy 400 horsepower, but as we found in our testing, the Q50 was never really much of a sport sedan.

Its dated driving experience was by far the sedan’s biggest hangup. The steering could best be described as “lifeless,” and tires that lacked any real stick did little to aid its sporting aspirations. The V6 and its seven-speed auto were solid but didn't offset the car's other problems. This might seem obvious, but we won’t really be missing the Q50, but rather what choice in the world of sport sedans we once had.