2005 INFINITI FX35 Review
Pros & Cons
- Standout styling, handles like a sport sedan, roomy interior for four, long list of standard features, strong V6.
- Minimal cargo room, large blind spots, tricky at-the-limit handling, doesn't feel as upscale as some peers, no third-row seat available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,974 - $4,810
Used FX35 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A stylish melding of form and function, the FX35 offers carlike handling and all-weather capability in a package that will never be mistaken for your average Explorer.
2005 Highlights
New options for 2005 include a lane departure warning system, Intelligent Cruise Control and a new Intelligent Key. Roof-mounted side-curtain airbags with rollover protection are now standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI FX35.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Long term fx driver,02/29/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Owned since new. Has always been great mix of performance, reliability and value. Over 205k and going strong. I've had modifications done to improve handling by adding adjustable suspension and lower tires, which makes this already great handling and steady SUV, an absolute dream to drive especially around tight corners.
mpop,06/17/2011
Once you drive one you could only then understand the difference between sport design SUVs like the FX35, FX45 or the BMW X6 and the rest of the SUV pack. I drive daily in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and the FX is best equipped to be agile enough to zoom through heavy traffic more like a sport car then an SUV( more like a sedan on steroids). I have the 2005 FX35S sport package including the larger rims but the car does not need any additional sport features ..it breeds aggressive driving 300HP .sport exhaust system. Supper cool interior (I have the light cream interior) with excellent attention to details ( M. Pop)
Richard Beckett,03/20/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I watched, with envy, those who drove in the Infinity FX35 since 2003. Then in August of 2005 I drove past a dealership and saw a 2005 FX35 in a pearl white metallic with a wheat colored interior and decided if I could sit in the drivers seat safely, I would become the source of other peoples envy. I have a back problem that requires exactly the right combinations to exist while getting in, getting out and of course sitting. It begins with the height of the seat from the ground. FX35 perfect. Next, the seat has to power recline and must offer power adjustable lumbar support. FX35, perfect. Then, the seat has to be firm. FX35, perfect. Finally, power tilt/telescopic searing must accommodate my need to severely recline the seat back. FX35, perfect. I spent an hour and a half just sitting, then getting out, then getting back in, then sitting. after an hour, the salesman came out and asked if there was a problem, I answered "not yet". Half an hour later, salesman came out again and asked if I wanted to take the car for a drive. I said "It's not that important". He went silent for a moment, then smiled and said "Take it for a drive". I said "Fine, I will". Half an hour later I returned. The salesman said nothing, he just smiled knowingly as did I. I had come to understand what an incredible vehicle this was. Beyond it's incredible, exciting styling, there was the growl of the motor, the ride, the firm, planted to the pavement handling and that feeling of pride as I left the dealership and walked toward the car I had coveted for 2 years, with keys in my hand and the legal right to drive away. I have replaced the battery and tires, changed the oil (synthetic) and filter as required without incident for 12 and a half years. Head lights were replaced due to a factory recall (no cost to me). I have the car detailed every spring for the last 8 years. To this day, when I approach my FX35, I get the same knowing smile on my face that I shared with the salesman and when I park it and walk away, I always turn around for one more look. When crossing paths with other FX35 owners at stoplights or in a parking lot, I again exchange that knowing smile with others who own this rare source of pride and performance. Hard for some to understand maybe, but you either get it, or you don't. It was my plan to drive my FX35 until Infinity offered an FX styled vehicle with full electric drive train. To my horror, Infinity announced that 2018 would be the last year they would manufacture the FX35. They have since announced their intention to offer an electric model by 2022 - which effectively means by 2025, 7 years from now. I'm 75 years old so I could be [non-permissible content removed] out of luck by then (dead). Since I only drive 3,500 miles per year, I guess I'll probably drive my FX35 "Until I Die". It's currently remains irreplaceable. I don't have navigation or Bluetooth, but I have a smart phone I can talk to and will talk back, so I'm good. My one and only small complaint is the relatively poor gas mileage (13MPG in town - 24MPG on the hi-way), but that's a price I am eagerly willing to pay. Damn, that car is beautiful.
2 Pixel FX,11/11/2004
One test drive with this car is all I needed. I was going to purchase the Murano but changed my mind immediately after driving the FX. The way it corners is incredible. I cannot imagine a car being more sure-footed that the FX. The car is solid and heavy but very stable and it makes the driver feel in total control even at higher speeds. The quality of the materials inside is also quite a departure from otherluxury nissan cars. It is as if the FX was made by a different company, with different standards of quality, far exceeding the standards of other brand of vehicles and even some of Infiniti's own line of previous year models. Move over X5/RX330/MClass.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the FX35
Related Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60